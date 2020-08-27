First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ACCEPTANCE BY THE CSRC OF APPLICATION FOR THE PROPOSED A SHARES ISSUE BY THE COMPANY (in PDF)

Log in
08/27/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE ACCEPTANCE BY THE CSRC OF APPLICATION FOR THE PROPOSED A SHARES ISSUE BY THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 8 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, details of the Proposed A Shares Issue, the Specific Mandate and the Whitewash Waiver. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company received the Acceptance Notice of the Application for Administrative Permission from the CSRC ( 中 國 證 監 會 行 政 許 可 申 請 受 理 單》) (Acceptance No.: 202291) issued by the CSRC on 27 August 2020. The CSRC has reviewed the application materials of the Proposed A Shares Issue (the "Application") submitted by the Company in accordance with the relevant laws. The CSRC considered that the aforesaid application materials were complete and decided to accept the Application for further processing.

The Proposed A Shares Issue remains subject to approval by the CSRC. The Company will make further announcements in respect to the progress of the approval of CSRC in accordance with the applicable rules and requirements in the PRC as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

The completion of the Proposed A Shares Issue is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the obtaining of the approval from the CSRC. Accordingly, the Proposed A Shares Issue may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and are recommended to consult their professional adviser if they are in any doubt about their position and as to actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

YU Lina

Company Secretary

Luoyang, the PRC

27 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman), Mr. Cai Jibo (vice Chairman) and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

