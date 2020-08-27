First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ACCEPTANCE BY THE CSRC OF APPLICATION FOR THE PROPOSED A SHARES ISSUE BY THE COMPANY (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE ACCEPTANCE BY THE CSRC OF APPLICATION FOR THE PROPOSED A SHARES ISSUE BY THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 8 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, details of the Proposed A Shares Issue, the Specific Mandate and the Whitewash Waiver. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company received the Acceptance Notice of the Application for Administrative Permission from the CSRC 《( 中 國 證 監 會 行 政 許 可 申 請 受 理 單》) (Acceptance No.: 202291) issued by the CSRC on 27 August 2020. The CSRC has reviewed the application materials of the Proposed A Shares Issue (the "Application") submitted by the Company in accordance with the relevant laws. The CSRC considered that the aforesaid application materials were complete and decided to accept the Application for further processing.

The Proposed A Shares Issue remains subject to approval by the CSRC. The Company will make further announcements in respect to the progress of the approval of CSRC in accordance with the applicable rules and requirements in the PRC as and when appropriate.