First Tractor : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ASSIGNMENT OF LOAN (in PDF)

First Tractor : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ASSIGNMENT OF LOAN
10/26/2020 | 06:25pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
ASSIGNMENT OF LOAN
On 23 October 2020, YTO Finance, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Assignment Agreement with SINOMACH-HI Corporation, pursuant to which, YTO Finance shall assign all its Loan (including the principal of RMB48,000,000) and relevant rights in SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company to SINOMACH-HI Corporation, with a consideration of RMB48,047,500.
As at the date of this announcement, YTO beneficially owns approximately 41.66% equity interest of the Company and is the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company. Sinomach is the controlling shareholder of YTO. As SINOMACH- HI Corporation is a controlled subsidiary of Sinomach and a connected person of the Company, the entering into of the Loan Assignment Agreement between YTO Finance and SINOMACH-HI Corporation constitutes a connected transaction of the Company.
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Loan Assignment exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Loan Assignment is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval and circular requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
OVERVIEW OF CONNECTED TRANSACTION
As at 23 October 2020, the debt balance resulting from the grant of loans by YTO Finance to SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company was RMB48,000,000, for which SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company provided relevant guarantee.
In order to ensure the smooth realization of its loan, YTO Finance shall assign all its Loan and relevant rights in SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company to SINOMACH-HI Corporation. On 23 October 2020, YTO Finance, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Assignment Agreement with SINOMACH-HI Corporation, pursuant to which, YTO Finance shall assign all its Loan (including the principal of RMB48,000,000 and the unpaid interests of RMB47,500) and relevant rights in SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company to SINOMACH-HI Corporation, with a consideration of RMB48,047,500.
R E L A T I O N S H I P A M O N G T H E G R O U P , Y T O F I N A N C E A N D SINOMACH-HI CORPORATION
The Group is principally engaged in the production and sales of agricultural machineries and power machineries. The principal products include tractors of hi- powered, mid-powered and low-powered, diesel engines and tractor components.
YTO Finance, a subsidiary directly or indirectly owned by the Company as to 99.4%, is a non-banking financial institution as approved by the People's Bank of China. Its principal business activities include, among others, handling transfer settlement, deposits and loans, bill acceptance, bill discounting for its members, provision of buyers' credit and finance lease for the products of its members, and dealing with inter-bank lending.
SINOMACH-HI Corporation, a limited liability company established in the PRC, is held as to 85.53% by Sinomach and 14.47% by YTO Group Corporation. It is principally engaged in research and development, design, production, processing, sales of engineering machinery and heavy machinery products; engineering general contracting; production and sales of engineering machinery accessories and components; leasing and maintenance of engineering machineries and heavy machineries; road and bridge construction and contracting; automobile sales; import and export businesses; organizing exhibitions and trade fairs; technical consulting services; procurement and sales of engines, steel, lubricating oil, hydraulic oil, engine oil and tires; air pollution treatment; solid waste pollution treatment; water pollution treatment; residential community planning and design, landscape engineering design; construction project management; engineering technical consultation; road transportation services; cleaning, collection, transportation and treatment of domestic waste; sales of stones, minerals, metal ores and coal (excluding the trading of physical coal in Beijing).
As at the date of this announcement, YTO is the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company, holding 410,690,578 A Shares (approximately 41.66% equity interest) in the Company. Sinomach is the controlling shareholder of YTO. As SINOMACH-HI Corporation is a controlled subsidiary of Sinomach and a connected person of the Company, the entering into of the Loan Assignment Agreement between YTO Finance and SINOMACH-HI Corporation constitutes a connected transaction of the Company.
LOAN ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Loan Assignment Agreement are set out as follows:
Date
23 October 2020
Parties
YTO Finance
SINOMACH-HICorporation
Subject matter
All the Loan (including the principal of RMB48,000,000 and interests, etc.) and relevant rights held by YTO Finance in SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company.
Transaction price
RMB48,047,500 (including the interests of RMB47,500 for the period from 21 October to 26 October 2020, SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company has paid all the interests due on 21 October 2020 as scheduled).
Method of payment
SINOMACH-HI Corporation shall pay YTO Finance in cash with an amount of RMB48,047,500 as the consideration of the Loan Assignment before 26 October 2020.
Dispute resolution method
The dispute arising from the Loan Assignment Agreement shall be settled through negotiation between both parties. If no agreement can be reached, either party may submit to Beijing Arbitration Commission for arbitration in accordance with the arbitration rules of the Commission at the time of submission of the dispute.
7. Effective of the agreement
The Loan Assignment Agreement shall become effective from the date on which both parties affixed their common seals.
IV. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE LOAN ASSIGNMENT
The Loan Assignment is conductive to realizing YTO Finance's loan by itself, reducing the operating risks, and is conductive to protecting the legitimate interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
The amount of the assigned loan was RMB48,047,500, i.e. all the Loan (including the principal of RMB48,000,000 and interests) held by YTO Finance in SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company.
FINANCIAL EFFECT OF LOAN ASSIGNMENT AND USE OF PROCEEDS
As the Loan is transferred on the basis of their principal amount and interest, the fund to be released from the Loan Assignment will be used for the normal production and operation of the Company.
As at the disclosure date of this announcement, SINOMACH-HI Corporation has fully paid in cash with an amount of RMB48,047,500 as the consideration of the Loan Assignment pursuant to the agreement.
VI. IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE HONG KONG LISTING RULES
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Loan Assignment exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Loan Assignment is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval and circular requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
VII. CONSIDERATION FOR LOAN ASSIGNMENT
The Resolution on the Connected Transaction in relation to the assignment of All the Loan of SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. by China First Tractor Group Finance Company Limited was considered and approved at the 22nd meeting of the eight session of the Board held by the Company on 23 October 2020. Four related Directors, namely Li Xiaoyu, Cai Jibo, Li Hepeng and Xie Donggang, abstained from voting. The voting results were as follows: 5 voted in favour, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
