First Tractor : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ASSIGNMENT OF LOAN (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ASSIGNMENT OF LOAN

On 23 October 2020, YTO Finance, a controlled subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Assignment Agreement with SINOMACH-HI Corporation, pursuant to which, YTO Finance shall assign all its Loan (including the principal of RMB48,000,000) and relevant rights in SINOMACH-HI (Luoyang) Company to SINOMACH-HI Corporation, with a consideration of RMB48,047,500.

As at the date of this announcement, YTO beneficially owns approximately 41.66% equity interest of the Company and is the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company. Sinomach is the controlling shareholder of YTO. As SINOMACH- HI Corporation is a controlled subsidiary of Sinomach and a connected person of the Company, the entering into of the Loan Assignment Agreement between YTO Finance and SINOMACH-HI Corporation constitutes a connected transaction of the Company.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Loan Assignment exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Loan Assignment is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval and circular requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.