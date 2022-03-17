First Tractor : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)

Log in
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED

First Tractor : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

03/17/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of First Tractor Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 29 March 2022 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 for publication and considering the recommendation of final dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

YU Lina

Company Secretary

Luoyang, the PRC

17 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman) and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
