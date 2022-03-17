First Tractor : NOTICE OF 2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NOTICE OF 2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2022 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of First Tractor Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on 13 April 2022 (Wednesday) at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcements of the Company dated 3 March 2022.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION