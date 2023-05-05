Advanced search
    38   CNE100000320

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(38)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:26 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.390 HKD   +0.46%
First Tractor : YTO-CH2202 rolled off the production line

05/05/2023 | 10:41pm EDT
YTO-CH2202 rolled off the production line
Published：2023-05-06

Recently, YTO-CH2202, China's first 220 horsepower crawler tractor, rolled off the production line. Its appearance will change the current situation that China's large horsepower crawler tractor completely relying on import.

Compared to the previous models, CH2202 has upgraded walking system. The design of the whole machine is novel, and the whole frame body system is adopted, which has stronger carrying capacity. The maximum speed can reach 32km/h, gear distribution is reasonable, suitable for a variety of operation requirements. The electric proportional differential steering system can realize 360 degrees in situ steering. The function of the whole machine is integrated and the proportion can be adjusted, providing a variety of choices for users.

It is reported that after the prototype off the production line, the overall characteristics test of the whole machine and field reliability test will be carried out.

The development of YTO-CH2202 crawler tractor indicates that YTO Group has fully got the independent design and production capacity of high-speed walking device and chassis of high-horsepower crawler tractor. YTO has taken a solid step on promoting the independence of high-horsepower intelligent high-end tractors.

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 02:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 611 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net income 2023 774 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 200 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 7 145
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Tractor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ji Guo Liu Chairman & General Manager
Yu Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shumao Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Liyou Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Edmund Sit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED18.43%1 476
DEERE & COMPANY-10.85%110 703
THE TORO COMPANY-7.40%10 767
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG2.22%4 565
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-4.20%2 711
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-22.42%1 447
