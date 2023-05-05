First Tractor : YTO-CH2202 rolled off the production line

Published：2023-05-06

Recently, YTO-CH2202, China's first 220 horsepower crawler tractor, rolled off the production line. Its appearance will change the current situation that China's large horsepower crawler tractor completely relying on import.

Compared to the previous models, CH2202 has upgraded walking system. The design of the whole machine is novel, and the whole frame body system is adopted, which has stronger carrying capacity. The maximum speed can reach 32km/h, gear distribution is reasonable, suitable for a variety of operation requirements. The electric proportional differential steering system can realize 360 degrees in situ steering. The function of the whole machine is integrated and the proportion can be adjusted, providing a variety of choices for users.

It is reported that after the prototype off the production line, the overall characteristics test of the whole machine and field reliability test will be carried out.

The development of YTO-CH2202 crawler tractor indicates that YTO Group has fully got the independent design and production capacity of high-speed walking device and chassis of high-horsepower crawler tractor. YTO has taken a solid step on promoting the independence of high-horsepower intelligent high-end tractors.