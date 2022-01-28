First Tractor : YTO selected as "China's Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress in Intelligent Manufacturing 2021"

Published：2022-01-29

The "unmanned solution to staple food grain production" put forward by YTO was successfully selected in "China's Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress in Intelligent Manufacturing 2021" at the World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference 2021.

This solution is the deep integration of mechanized production and information technology. Breakthroughs have been made in key technologies such as unmanned agricultural equipment, multi-machine coordination, arbitrary curve driving control, control of agricultural implements, whole-process mechanized operation monitoring and big data cloud service. The unmanned operation of the whole process of "ploughing, planting, managing and harvesting" of staple crops can be realized, effectively boosting the development of agricultural mechanization in China.

According to "National Agricultural Mechanization Development Plan during the 14th Five-Year Plan period" released by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs this year, the solution has realized the agricultural machinery of high precision trajectory tracking control, equipment data matching of time and space by building fusion algorithm based on Beidou GNSS high-accuracy positioning technology.

In terms of data processing, the solution can realize real-time access of 10,000 monitoring terminals, second-level processing and response of big data in operations, and storage and management of ten-billion-level data, so as to monitor the operation status of agricultural equipment in real time and truly drive agricultural equipment in the cloud.

The selection marks that YTO has been highly recognized for its achievements in the full, comprehensive and high-quality development of agricultural mechanization. YTO will continue to promote design and technology innovation in the future to inject vitality into the high-quality development of domestic agricultural machinery industry.