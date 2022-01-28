Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. First Tractor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    38   CNE100000320

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(38)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Tractor : YTO selected as "China's Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress in Intelligent Manufacturing 2021"

01/28/2022 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
YTO selected as "China's Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress in Intelligent Manufacturing 2021"
Published：2022-01-29

The "unmanned solution to staple food grain production" put forward by YTO was successfully selected in "China's Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress in Intelligent Manufacturing 2021" at the World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference 2021.

This solution is the deep integration of mechanized production and information technology. Breakthroughs have been made in key technologies such as unmanned agricultural equipment, multi-machine coordination, arbitrary curve driving control, control of agricultural implements, whole-process mechanized operation monitoring and big data cloud service. The unmanned operation of the whole process of "ploughing, planting, managing and harvesting" of staple crops can be realized, effectively boosting the development of agricultural mechanization in China.

According to "National Agricultural Mechanization Development Plan during the 14th Five-Year Plan period" released by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs this year, the solution has realized the agricultural machinery of high precision trajectory tracking control, equipment data matching of time and space by building fusion algorithm based on Beidou GNSS high-accuracy positioning technology.

In terms of data processing, the solution can realize real-time access of 10,000 monitoring terminals, second-level processing and response of big data in operations, and storage and management of ten-billion-level data, so as to monitor the operation status of agricultural equipment in real time and truly drive agricultural equipment in the cloud.

The selection marks that YTO has been highly recognized for its achievements in the full, comprehensive and high-quality development of agricultural mechanization. YTO will continue to promote design and technology innovation in the future to inject vitality into the high-quality development of domestic agricultural machinery industry.

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 02:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
01/28FIRST TRACTOR : YTO selected as "China's Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress in ..
PU
01/27First Tractor Forecasts Up to 64% Surge in 2021 Profit; Hong Kong Shares Drop 5%
MT
01/26FIRST TRACTOR : ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED INCREASE IN ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2021 (in..
PU
01/26First Tractor Company Limited Provides Earnings Outlook for the Year 2021
CI
01/13FIRST TRACTOR : Evergreen marine corporation（EMC）cooperates with YTO
PU
01/13FIRST TRACTOR : YTO diesel engine selected as “Energy Consumption Star” by Min..
PU
2021FIRST TRACTOR : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS FOR 2022 (in PDF)
PU
2021FIRST TRACTOR : "Unmanned solutions of staple crops production process" shortlisted in the..
PU
2021ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (in PDF)
PU
2021POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE CLASS MEETING HELD ON 2 NOVEM..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 582 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net income 2020 280 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 737 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 10 398 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 7 506
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Tractor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ji Guo Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Ye Su Chief Financial Officer
Xiaoyu Li Chairman
Yu Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Min Li Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED-5.06%1 555
DEERE & COMPANY9.01%115 870
THE TORO COMPANY-3.42%9 834
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-4.92%4 709
ESCORTS LIMITED-3.02%2 949
ALAMO GROUP INC.-4.38%1 678