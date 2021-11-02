POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE CLASS MEETING HELD ON 2 NOVEMBER 2021 AND THE ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

AND THE CLASS MEETING HELD ON 2 NOVEMBER 2021

AND THE ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the Notices were duly passed by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Class Meeting held on 2 November 2021.

Reference is made to the Notice of EGM of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 16 September 2021, the Notice of the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares dated 16 September 2021 and the supplemental notice dated 18 October 2021 (collectively, the "Notices") and the circular dated 12 October 2021 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notices and the Circular.

CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE EGM, THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

The EGM, the Class Meeting for Holders of A Shares and the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares were consecutively held at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC, on Tuesday, 2 November 2021. All the proposed resolutions set out in the Notices were duly passed by way of poll at the EGM and the Class Meetings.