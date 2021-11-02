Log in
    38   CNE100000320

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(38)
  Report
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE CLASS MEETING HELD ON 2 NOVEMBER 2021 AND THE ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS (in PDF)

11/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

AND THE CLASS MEETING HELD ON 2 NOVEMBER 2021

AND THE ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the Notices were duly passed by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Class Meeting held on 2 November 2021.

Reference is made to the Notice of EGM of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 16 September 2021, the Notice of the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares dated 16 September 2021 and the supplemental notice dated 18 October 2021 (collectively, the "Notices") and the circular dated 12 October 2021 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notices and the Circular.

CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE EGM, THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

The EGM, the Class Meeting for Holders of A Shares and the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares were consecutively held at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC, on Tuesday, 2 November 2021. All the proposed resolutions set out in the Notices were duly passed by way of poll at the EGM and the Class Meetings.

- 1 -

The total number of issued Shares, A Shares and H Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolutions at the EGM and the Class Meetings are as follows:

1. The EGM:

  1. The number of Shareholders attending in person or by

proxy

14

Including: the number of A Shareholders

13

the number of holders of foreign shares listed

overseas (H shares)

1

(2) The total number of shares carrying voting rights held by

Shareholders attending the meeting (shares)

576,769,492

Including: the total number of shares held by A Shareholders

561,258,440

the total number of shares held by holders of

foreign shares listed overseas (H shares)

15,511,052

(3) The number of shares carrying voting rights held by

Shareholders attending the meeting as a percentage of the

total number of shares of the Company carrying voting

rights (%)

51.33

Including: the number of shares held by A Shareholders as a

percentage of the total number of shares (%)

49.95

the number of shares held by holders of foreign

shares listed overseas as a percentage of the total

number of shares (%)

1.38

2. The Class Meeting for Holders of A Shares:

(1) The number of Shareholders attending in person or by

proxy

13

(2) The total number of shares carrying voting rights held by

Shareholders and proxies attending the meeting

561,258,440

(3) The total number of shares carrying voting rights held

by Shareholders and proxies attending the meeting as a

percentage of the total number of shares of the Company

carrying A Share voting rights (%)

76.71

- 2 -

3. The Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares:

(1)

The number of Shareholders attending in person or by

proxy

1

(2)

The total number of shares carrying voting rights held by

Shareholders and proxies attending the meeting

15,407,052

  1. The total number of shares carrying voting rights held by Shareholders and proxies attending the meeting as a percentage of the total number of shares of the Company

carrying H Share voting rights (%)

3.93

As at the record date (i.e. 26 October 2021) of the EGM and the Class Meetings, the Company had in issue 1,123,645,275 Shares, divided into 731,705,275 A Shares and 391,940,000 H Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, YTO Group Corporation and its associates (holding in aggregate 548,485,853 A Shares) were required to abstain and have abstained from voting on ordinary resolutions No. 1.01 to 1.10 and 1.12 at the EGM.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour or abstain from voting at the EGM and/ or the Class Meetings, as the case may be, and no Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting at the EGM and/or the Class Meetings as the case may be.

The EGM and the Class Meeting are convened by the board of directors of the Company. The board of directors has unanimously agreed to recommend a director, Liu Jiguo, acting as Chairman and presiding over the meetings since the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Li Xiaoyu, can not attend the meetings for work reasons. A combination of live voting and online voting procedures was adopted for the meetings, which is in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC, the Articles of Association and the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

- 3 -

Some directors, supervisors and secretary to the Board of the Company attended the meetings and some members of senior management were also present at the meetings.

Da Hua Certified Public Accountants* (Special General Partnership) ( 大 華 會 計 師 事 務 所（特 殊 普 通 合 夥)), certified public accountants in the PRC, was the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM and the Class Meetings. The shareholder representative of the Company, Zhong Lun Law Firm, and a supervisor of the Company were appointed as the counters and scrutineers for the vote-taking at the EGM and the Class Meetings.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM AND THE CLASS MEETINGS

  1. Resolutions approved at the EGM by way of non-cumulative voting
    1.00 To consider and approve the continuing connected transactions for 2022 to 2024 of the Company

1.01 The Material Procurement Agreement for 2022 to 2024 entered into between the Company and YTO Group Corporation and annual transaction cap amounts for each year

Shareholder

For

Against

Abstention

Number

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

Number

Percentage

category

of votes

(%)

Votes

(%)

of votes

(%)

A Share

12,772,587

45.1589

0

0.0000

0

0.0000

H Share

15,081,052

53.3208

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

Total:

27,853,639

98.4797

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

- 4 -

1.02 The Sale of Goods Agreement for 2022 to 2024 entered into between the Company and YTO Group Corporation and annual transaction cap amounts for each year

Shareholder

For

Against

Abstention

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

category

of votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of votes

(%)

A Share

12,772,587

45.1589

0

0.0000

0

0.0000

H Share

15,081,052

53.3208

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

Total:

27,853,639

98.4797

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

1.03 The Loan Service Agreement for 2022 to 2024 entered into between China First Tractor Group Finance Company Limited and YTO Group Corporation and annual transaction cap amounts for each year

Shareholder

For

Against

Abstention

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

category

of votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of votes

(%)

A Share

12,772,587

45.1589

0

0.0000

0

0.0000

H Share

15,081,052

53.3208

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

Total:

27,853,639

98.4797

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

1.04 The Bills Discounting Service Agreement for 2022 to 2024 entered into between China First Tractor Group Finance Company Limited and YTO Group Corporation and annual transaction cap amounts for each year

Shareholder

For

Against

Abstention

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

category

of votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of votes

(%)

A Share

12,772,587

45.1589

0

0.0000

0

0.0000

H Share

15,081,052

53.3208

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

Total:

27,853,639

98.4797

0

0.0000

430,000

1.5203

- 5 -

