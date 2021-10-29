Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. First Tractor Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    38   CNE100000320

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(38)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/28
3.8 HKD   -6.40%
05:59aThe First Central Asia Train Departs from YTO International Land Port
PU
10/28First Tractor's Profit Rises 2.2% in Q3; Hong Kong Shares Jump 5%
MT
10/272021 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT (in PDF)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The First Central Asia Train Departs from YTO International Land Port

10/29/2021 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The First Central Asia Train Departs from YTO International Land Port
Published：2021-10-29

On Sep.14, a Central Asian Express departed from the YTO (Luoyang) international land port for Tashkent.

The Express named of "COSCO SHIPPING·YTO Land Port Train"is jointly operated by YTO Group and COSCO Shipping Development Co., Ltd. This westward international transport route is opened up by the two sides to extend the service chain and to innovate the operation mode.

There are 50 containers on the train, which are loaded with YTO tractors, textiles, furniture and small household appliances. The train goes directly to Tashkent in Uzbekistan via Helgas port in Xinjiang province, covering a distance of about 5,200 kilometers.

In June this year, the Luoyang to Central Asia direct international train was officially included in the national railway operation map, leaving Luoyang through the Helgas port to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries. In August, the YTO (Luoyang) international land port was identified as the "inland port" of Luoyang city by Shandong Port Group.

Since this year, the port has completed container throughput of 11523 TEU, and the goods include agricultural machinery products, solar photovoltaic modules, refractory materials, mechanical equipment, sanitary ware, household appliances, building materials, decorative materials and so on. The YTO (Luoyang) international land port is accelerating to become a new important international logistics platform in Luoyang city.

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
05:59aThe First Central Asia Train Departs from YTO International Land Port
PU
10/28First Tractor's Profit Rises 2.2% in Q3; Hong Kong Shares Jump 5%
MT
10/272021 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT (in PDF)
PU
10/25FIRST TRACTOR : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POSTPONED ELECTION OF THE NEW SESSION OF THE BOARD OF ..
PU
10/18FIRST TRACTOR : Supervisory Board Chairman Steps Down
MT
10/15FIRST TRACTOR : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
10/15FIRST TRACTOR : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISOR..
PU
10/15FIRST TRACTOR : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)
PU
10/15First Tractor Company Limited Announces Resignation of Wang Dongxing as Chairman of the..
CI
10/11FIRST TRACTOR : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RECEIPT OF GOVERNMENT GRANTS (in PDF)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 582 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net income 2020 280 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net cash 2020 1 737 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 10 100 M 1 580 M 1 579 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 7 506
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Tractor Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ji Guo Liu General Manager & Executive Director
Ye Su Chief Financial Officer
Xiaoyu Li Chairman
Min Li Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Pin Xue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED-0.78%1 580
DEERE & COMPANY25.71%108 428
THE TORO COMPANY0.33%10 025
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG15.14%5 230
ESCORTS LIMITED21.58%2 013
ALAMO GROUP INC.7.17%1 806