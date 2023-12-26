Dated: 26th December 2023

Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi

Head- Listed Companies Compliance

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi- 74000

Dear Sir

SUBJECT: UNUSUAL MOVEMENT IN PRICE OR VOLUME IN THE SHARES OF M/S. FIRST TREET MANUFACTURING MODARABA (FTMM)

We are writing in response to your letter dated December 20, 2023 and bearing reference no. PSX/Gen- 2071 regarding the captioned subject.

In this respect, we would like to state that in terms of Section 97 of the Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.3 of PSX Regulation, we are not aware ofany reason/ material information which may have resulted in unusual movement in market price or volume in the shares ofFirst Treet Manufacturing Modaraba (FTMM) during the period from November 16, 2023 to December 15, 2023 which has not been previously disclosed to the market through PUCARS.

The Company is fully cognizant of all applicable regulatory requirements and will continue to ensure the compliance of the same.