mFIRST TREET
MANUFACTURING MODARABA
9 Head Office:
72-B, Industrial Area Kot Lakhpat
Lahore - 54770, Pakistan.
NTN: 2551646-9 STRN: 03-02-4819-105-55
- 042-1111-TREET(87338) � 042-35114127 m info@ftmm.com (;} www.ftmm.com
Dated: 26th December 2023
Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi
Head- Listed Companies Compliance
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road
Karachi- 74000
Dear Sir
SUBJECT: UNUSUAL MOVEMENT IN PRICE OR VOLUME IN THE SHARES OF M/S. FIRST TREET MANUFACTURING MODARABA (FTMM)
We are writing in response to your letter dated December 20, 2023 and bearing reference no. PSX/Gen- 2071 regarding the captioned subject.
In this respect, we would like to state that in terms of Section 97 of the Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.3 of PSX Regulation, we are not aware ofany reason/ material information which may have resulted in unusual movement in market price or volume in the shares ofFirst Treet Manufacturing Modaraba (FTMM) during the period from November 16, 2023 to December 15, 2023 which has not been previously disclosed to the market through PUCARS.
The Company is fully cognizant of all applicable regulatory requirements and will continue to ensure the compliance of the same.
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba (FTMM)
Managed by Treet Holdings Limited
Head of Legal and Company Secretary
Copy to:
The Director (LCD-SD) - SECP
The Chief Regulatory Officer - PSX
www.treetgroup.com
