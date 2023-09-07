FIRST TRUST DYNAMIC EUROPE EQUITY INCOME FUND

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

September 5, 2023

Dear Shareholder:

I am writing to inform you of, and to ask for your vote on, a very important matter that will significantly affect your investment in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund, a closed-end fund (the "Target Fund"). A special meeting of shareholders of the Target Fund (the "Meeting") will be held at the offices of First Trust Advisors L.P., 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400, Wheaton, Illinois 60187, on October 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Central time, to ask shareholders to:

Consider and vote upon the conversion of the Target Fund to an open-end management investment company to be accomplished through the proposed reorganization of the Target Fund into First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (the "Acquiring Fund"), a newly formed exchange-traded fund organized as a separate series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII, pursuant to which shares of the Target Fund would be exchanged for shares of the Acquiring Fund (with cash being distributed in lieu of fractional shares), as further described herein (the "Reorganization").

The Board of Trustees of the Target Fund has approved the Reorganization and recommends that Target Fund shareholders vote "FOR" the Reorganization. Enclosed in this booklet is (i) a Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders; and (ii) a Proxy Statement and Prospectus providing detailed information on the Acquiring Fund, including a comparison to the Target Fund, and the Reorganization, including the reasons for proposing the Reorganization.

Your vote is very important. As a shareholder, you are entitled to cast one vote for each share of the Target Fund that you own. Please read the enclosed materials carefully and then cast your vote.

While you are, of course, welcome to join us at the Meeting, most shareholders cast their vote by completing and returning the enclosed proxy card or by voting by touch-tone telephone or via the Internet. A postage-paid envelope is enclosed for mailing the proxy card, and touch-tone telephone and Internet voting instructions are listed at the top of your proxy card.

Our proxy solicitor, EQ Fund Solutions LLC, may contact you to encourage you to exercise your right to vote.

We appreciate your participation in this important Meeting. Thank you.

Sincerely yours,

James A. Bowen

Chairman of the Board of Trustees,

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income

Fund

IF YOU NEED ANY ASSISTANCE OR HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THE PROPOSED REORGANIZATION OR HOW TO VOTE YOUR SHARES, CALL EQ FUND SOLUTIONS LLC AT

(866) 796-1292 WEEKDAYS FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME.