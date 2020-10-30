First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

The Fund pays the fixed rate and receives the floating rate, however, no cash payments are made by either party prior to the expiration dates shown above. The floating rate on August 31, 2020 was 0.155% and 0.156%, respectively.

All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans. All or a portion of this security's position represents cover for outstanding options written. This security is taxed as a "C" corporation for federal income tax purposes. Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $12,634,355 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $39,653,629. The net unrealized depreciation was $27,019,274. The amounts presented are inclusive of derivative contracts.

ADR American Depositary Receipt CAD Canadian Dollar EUR Euro Dollar

Valuation Inputs

The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:

Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.

Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)

Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.

The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.

A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows: