First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
Portfolio of Investments
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Shares/
Units
Description
Value
COMMON STOCKS (a) - 85.0%
Construction & Engineering - 0.5%
18,200
Quanta Services, Inc.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
$
932,750
Electric Utilities - 27.2%
98,900
Alliant Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5,355,435
78,900
American Electric Power Co., Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6,219,687
8,100
Duke Energy Corp. (b). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
650,754
32,400
Emera, Inc. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1,322,728
30,900
Eversource Energy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,648,439
207,000
Exelon Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7,640,370
89,300
FirstEnergy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,553,087
65,900
Fortis, Inc. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,635,798
58,100
IDACORP, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5,223,190
22,300
NextEra Energy, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6,225,491
17,100
Orsted A/S, ADR. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
802,058
330,400
PPL Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
9,128,952
49,200
Southern (The) Co. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,567,256
63,800
Xcel Energy, Inc.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4,432,505
57,405,750
Gas Utilities - 6.3%
259,100
AltaGas Ltd. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3,351,108
38,400
Atmos Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3,833,088
8,100
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
662,580
140,700
New Jersey Resources Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4,240,698
17,200
ONE Gas, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1,274,864
13,362,338
Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers - 0.1%
16,300
EDP Renovaveis S.A. (EUR) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
278,546
Multi-Utilities - 20.4%
85,700
ATCO Ltd., Class I (CAD). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,611,046
52,800
Canadian Utilities Ltd., Class A (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1,325,313
43,100
CMS Energy Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,607,119
40,000
Dominion Energy, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3,137,600
30,900
DTE Energy Co. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3,666,903
295,400
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
15,431,696
91,500
Sempra Energy (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
11,313,975
30,400
WEC Energy Group, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,860,032
42,953,684
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 30.1%
117,800
Enbridge, Inc. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3,771,956
160,970
Equitrans Midstream Corp.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1,654,772
221,200
Keyera Corp. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4,039,548
923,075
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (b). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
12,756,896
43,253
ONEOK, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1,188,592
585,765
TC Energy Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
27,331,795
617,300
Williams (The) Cos., Inc. (b). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
12,815,148
63,558,707
Water Utilities - 0.4%
6,100
American Water Works Co., Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
862,174
Total Common Stocks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
179,353,949
(Cost $190,929,450)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Shares/
Units
Description
Value
MASTER LIMITED PARTNERSHIPS (a) - 36.9%
Chemicals - 1.3%
135,045
Westlake Chemical Partners, L.P. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
$
2,734,661
Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers - 6.8%
236,458
NextEra Energy Partners, L.P. (c) .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
14,263,147
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 28.8%
23,144
BP Midstream Partners, L.P. . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
272,868
50,043
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
1,811,056
100,980
Energy Transfer, L.P. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
648,291
1,114,900
Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
19,577,644
211,376
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
3,020,563
320,486
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
12,181,673
160,800
Phillips 66 Partners, L.P. . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
4,328,736
462,298
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., Class A (c) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
3,379,398
215,799
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
2,242,152
440,129
TC PipeLines, L.P. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
13,366,718
60,829,099
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Total Master Limited Partnerships
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
77,826,907
(Cost $90,094,921)
Total Investments - 121.9%
. . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
257,180,856
Number of
(Cost $281,024,371) (d)
Notional
Exercise
Expiration
Contracts
Description
Amount
Price
Date
Value
CALL OPTIONS WRITTEN - (0.3)%
(401)
CMS Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
$ (2,425,649)
$
65.00
Sep 2020
(4,010)
(81)
Duke Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(650,754)
87.50
Sep 2020
(324)
(600)
Enbridge, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(1,921,200)
35.00
Oct 2020
(15,000)
(350)
Exelon Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(1,291,850)
40.00
Oct 2020
(15,750)
(1,720)
Exelon Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(6,348,520)
41.00
Oct 2020
(47,300)
(2,500)
Kinder Morgan. Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(3,455,000)
15.00
Oct 2020
(57,500)
(2,974)
PPL Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(8,217,162)
27.00
Sep 2020
(252,790)
(1,250)
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(6,530,000)
55.00
Sep 2020
(27,500)
(800)
Sempra Energy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(9,892,000)
130.00
Sep 2020
(36,000)
(492)
Southern (The) Co. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(2,567,256)
57.50
Oct 2020
(10,332)
(2,300)
TC Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(10,731,800)
55.00
Nov 2020
(57,500)
(435)
Williams (The) Cos., Inc. . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(903,060)
22.00
Sep 2020
(6,525)
(3,000)
Williams (The) Cos., Inc. . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(6,228,000)
22.00
Oct 2020
(120,000)
Total Call Options Written
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
(650,531)
(Premiums received $819,410)
Outstanding Loans - (23.4)%
. . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
(49,300,000)
Net Other Assets and Liabilities - 1.8% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
3,786,049
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
Net Assets - 100.0%
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
$ 211,016,374
Interest Rate Swap Agreements:
Unrealized
Notional
Appreciation
Floating Rate
(1)
Fixed Rate
(1)
(Depreciation)/
Counterparty
Expiration Date
Amount
Value
Bank of Nova Scotia
1 month LIBOR
10/08/20
$
9,475,000
2.121%
$
(30,473)
Bank of Nova Scotia
1 month LIBOR
09/03/24
36,475,000
2.367%
(3,314,165)
$45,950,000
$(3,344,638)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
The Fund pays the fixed rate and receives the floating rate, however, no cash payments are made by either party prior to the expiration dates shown above. The floating rate on August 31, 2020 was 0.155% and 0.156%, respectively.
All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.
All or a portion of this security's position represents cover for outstanding options written.
This security is taxed as a "C" corporation for federal income tax purposes.
Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $12,634,355 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $39,653,629. The net unrealized depreciation was $27,019,274. The amounts presented are inclusive of derivative contracts.
ADR
American Depositary Receipt
CAD
Canadian Dollar
EUR
Euro Dollar
Valuation Inputs
The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:
Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.
The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.
A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows:
ASSETS TABLE
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
8/31/2020
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Common Stocks* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . $ 179,353,949
$
179,353,949
$
-
$ -
Master Limited Partnerships* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . .
77,826,907
77,826,907
-
-
Total Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . $ 257,180,856
$
257,180,856
$
-
$ -
LIABILITIES TABLE
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
8/31/2020
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Call Options Written. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . $
(650,531)
$
(603,231)
$
(47,300)
$ -
Interest Rate Swap Agreements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . .
(3,344,638)
-
(3,344,638)
-
Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . $
(3,995,169)
$
(603,231)
$ (3,391,938)
$ -
* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.
