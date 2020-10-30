Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund    FIF

FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(FIF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund : Holdings as of 8/31/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

Portfolio of Investments

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Shares/

Units

Description

Value

COMMON STOCKS (a) - 85.0%

Construction & Engineering - 0.5%

18,200

Quanta Services, Inc.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$

932,750

Electric Utilities - 27.2%

98,900

Alliant Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,355,435

78,900

American Electric Power Co., Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,219,687

8,100

Duke Energy Corp. (b). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

650,754

32,400

Emera, Inc. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,322,728

30,900

Eversource Energy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,648,439

207,000

Exelon Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7,640,370

89,300

FirstEnergy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,553,087

65,900

Fortis, Inc. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,635,798

58,100

IDACORP, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,223,190

22,300

NextEra Energy, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,225,491

17,100

Orsted A/S, ADR. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

802,058

330,400

PPL Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,128,952

49,200

Southern (The) Co. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,567,256

63,800

Xcel Energy, Inc.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,432,505

57,405,750

Gas Utilities - 6.3%

259,100

AltaGas Ltd. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,351,108

38,400

Atmos Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,833,088

8,100

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

662,580

140,700

New Jersey Resources Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,240,698

17,200

ONE Gas, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,274,864

13,362,338

Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers - 0.1%

16,300

EDP Renovaveis S.A. (EUR) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

278,546

Multi-Utilities - 20.4%

85,700

ATCO Ltd., Class I (CAD). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,611,046

52,800

Canadian Utilities Ltd., Class A (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,325,313

43,100

CMS Energy Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,607,119

40,000

Dominion Energy, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,137,600

30,900

DTE Energy Co. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,666,903

295,400

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,431,696

91,500

Sempra Energy (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11,313,975

30,400

WEC Energy Group, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,860,032

42,953,684

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 30.1%

117,800

Enbridge, Inc. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,771,956

160,970

Equitrans Midstream Corp.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,654,772

221,200

Keyera Corp. (CAD) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,039,548

923,075

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (b). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,756,896

43,253

ONEOK, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,188,592

585,765

TC Energy Corp. (b) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

27,331,795

617,300

Williams (The) Cos., Inc. (b). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12,815,148

63,558,707

Water Utilities - 0.4%

6,100

American Water Works Co., Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

862,174

Total Common Stocks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

179,353,949

(Cost $190,929,450)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Shares/

Units

Description

Value

MASTER LIMITED PARTNERSHIPS (a) - 36.9%

Chemicals - 1.3%

135,045

Westlake Chemical Partners, L.P. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

$

2,734,661

Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers - 6.8%

236,458

NextEra Energy Partners, L.P. (c) .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

14,263,147

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 28.8%

23,144

BP Midstream Partners, L.P. . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

272,868

50,043

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

1,811,056

100,980

Energy Transfer, L.P. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

648,291

1,114,900

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

19,577,644

211,376

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

3,020,563

320,486

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

12,181,673

160,800

Phillips 66 Partners, L.P. . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

4,328,736

462,298

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., Class A (c) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

3,379,398

215,799

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

2,242,152

440,129

TC PipeLines, L.P. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

13,366,718

60,829,099

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total Master Limited Partnerships

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

77,826,907

(Cost $90,094,921)

Total Investments - 121.9% . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

257,180,856

Number of

(Cost $281,024,371) (d)

Notional

Exercise

Expiration

Contracts

Description

Amount

Price

Date

Value

CALL OPTIONS WRITTEN - (0.3)%

(401)

CMS Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$ (2,425,649)

$

65.00

Sep 2020

(4,010)

(81)

Duke Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(650,754)

87.50

Sep 2020

(324)

(600)

Enbridge, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(1,921,200)

35.00

Oct 2020

(15,000)

(350)

Exelon Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(1,291,850)

40.00

Oct 2020

(15,750)

(1,720)

Exelon Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(6,348,520)

41.00

Oct 2020

(47,300)

(2,500)

Kinder Morgan. Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(3,455,000)

15.00

Oct 2020

(57,500)

(2,974)

PPL Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(8,217,162)

27.00

Sep 2020

(252,790)

(1,250)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(6,530,000)

55.00

Sep 2020

(27,500)

(800)

Sempra Energy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(9,892,000)

130.00

Sep 2020

(36,000)

(492)

Southern (The) Co. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(2,567,256)

57.50

Oct 2020

(10,332)

(2,300)

TC Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(10,731,800)

55.00

Nov 2020

(57,500)

(435)

Williams (The) Cos., Inc. . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(903,060)

22.00

Sep 2020

(6,525)

(3,000)

Williams (The) Cos., Inc. . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(6,228,000)

22.00

Oct 2020

(120,000)

Total Call Options Written

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

(650,531)

(Premiums received $819,410)

Outstanding Loans - (23.4)% . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

(49,300,000)

Net Other Assets and Liabilities - 1.8% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

3,786,049

. . . . . . . . . . . . .Net Assets - 100.0%

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

$ 211,016,374

Interest Rate Swap Agreements:

Unrealized

Notional

Appreciation

Floating Rate (1)

Fixed Rate (1)

(Depreciation)/

Counterparty

Expiration Date

Amount

Value

Bank of Nova Scotia

1 month LIBOR

10/08/20

$

9,475,000

2.121%

$

(30,473)

Bank of Nova Scotia

1 month LIBOR

09/03/24

36,475,000

2.367%

(3,314,165)

$45,950,000

$(3,344,638)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

  1. The Fund pays the fixed rate and receives the floating rate, however, no cash payments are made by either party prior to the expiration dates shown above. The floating rate on August 31, 2020 was 0.155% and 0.156%, respectively.
  1. All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.
  2. All or a portion of this security's position represents cover for outstanding options written.
  3. This security is taxed as a "C" corporation for federal income tax purposes.
  4. Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $12,634,355 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $39,653,629. The net unrealized depreciation was $27,019,274. The amounts presented are inclusive of derivative contracts.

ADR

American Depositary Receipt

CAD

Canadian Dollar

EUR

Euro Dollar

Valuation Inputs

The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:

  • Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
  • Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
  • Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.

The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.

A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows:

ASSETS TABLE

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Significant

Significant

Value at

Quoted

Observable

Unobservable

8/31/2020

Prices

Inputs

Inputs

Common Stocks* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . $ 179,353,949

$

179,353,949

$

-

$ -

Master Limited Partnerships* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . .

77,826,907

77,826,907

-

-

Total Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . $ 257,180,856

$

257,180,856

$

-

$ -

LIABILITIES TABLE

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Significant

Significant

Value at

Quoted

Observable

Unobservable

8/31/2020

Prices

Inputs

Inputs

Call Options Written. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . $

(650,531)

$

(603,231)

$

(47,300)

$ -

Interest Rate Swap Agreements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . .

(3,344,638)

-

(3,344,638)

-

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . $

(3,995,169)

$

(603,231)

$ (3,391,938)

$ -

* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.

Disclaimer

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:19:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
05:20pFIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Holdings as of 8/31/2020
PU
10/20FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distrib..
BU
10/20FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
10/15FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Issues Notice Regarding October 2020 Dist..
BU
09/21FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distrib..
BU
09/15FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Issues Notice Regarding September 2020 Di..
BU
09/15FIRST TRUST ADVISORS L.P. : Announces Share Repurchase Programs for Certain Clos..
BU
08/20FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Declares Its Monthly Common Share Distrib..
BU
08/17FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Issues Notice Regarding August 2020 Distr..
BU
08/13FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FU : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Chart FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Duration : Period :
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Dykas President & Chief Executive Officer
James Allen Bowen Chairman-Trustees Board
Donald P. Swade CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Richard E. Erickson Lead Independent Trustee
Thomas Robert Kadlec Independent Trustee
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group