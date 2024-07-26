First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII
Performance and Risk Disclosure
There is no assurance that FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (the "Fund") will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the Fund will decline and that the value of the Fund's shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them. Accordingly, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. For the most recent month-end performance figures, please visit www.ftportfolios.comor speak with your financial advisor. Investment returns, net asset value and share price will fluctuate and Fund shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
The Advisor may also periodically provide additional information on Fund performance on the Fund's webpage at www.ftportfolios.com.
How to Read This Report
This report contains information that may help you evaluate your investment in the Fund. It includes details about the Fund and presents data that provides insight into the Fund's performance and investment approach.
The material risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, statement of additional information, and other Fund regulatory filings.
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Portfolio of Investments
May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
Shares
Description
Value
COMMON STOCKS (a) - 66.3%
Construction & Engineering - 1.0%
35,504
Quanta Services, Inc. (b)
$
9,796,974
Electric Utilities - 11.2%
6,888
Alliant Energy Corp
354,663
243,291
American Electric Power Co., Inc. (b)
21,957,013
102,343
Duke Energy Corp. (b)
10,599,665
23,452
Entergy Corp. (b)
2,638,115
93,108
Evergy, Inc. (b)
5,089,283
165,346
Eversource Energy (b)
9,793,444
92,901
Fortis, Inc. (CAD)
3,715,495
39,791
IDACORP, Inc
3,798,847
208,733
NextEra Energy, Inc. (b)
16,702,815
436,201
PPL Corp. (b)
12,793,775
210,952
Southern (The) Co. (b)
16,905,693
132,450
Xcel Energy, Inc. (b)
7,344,352
111,693,160
Energy Equipment & Services - 1.8%
236,331
Archrock, Inc
4,783,340
181,436
Halliburton Co. (b)
6,658,701
141,944
Schlumberger N.V. (b)
6,513,810
17,955,851
Gas Utilities - 5.2%
232,761
AltaGas Ltd. (CAD)
5,251,404
98,738
Atmos Energy Corp. (b)
11,445,709
247,615
National Fuel Gas Co
14,153,673
150,263
New Jersey Resources Corp
6,530,430
191,467
ONE Gas, Inc
11,800,111
103,065
UGI Corp. (b)
2,624,035
51,805,362
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers - 1.8%
573,910
AES (The) Corp. (b)
12,390,717
228,900
Clearway Energy, Inc., Class A
5,878,152
18,268,869
Multi-Utilities - 10.4%
33,462
Ameren Corp. (b)
2,455,107
265,148
Atco Ltd., Class I (CAD)
7,688,212
262,367
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (b)
8,004,817
116,191
CMS Energy Corp
7,311,900
99,534
Dominion Energy, Inc. (b)
5,366,873
105,370
DTE Energy Co. (b)
12,278,766
400,591
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (b)
30,348,774
331,981
Sempra (b)
25,572,497
56,528
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (b)
4,580,464
103,607,410
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 34.6%
449,098
BP PLC, ADR (b)
16,872,612
121,970
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (b)
19,245,646
440,332
DT Midstream, Inc
29,537,471
529,732
Enbridge, Inc. (b)
19,377,597
258,336
Exxon Mobil Corp. (b)
30,292,479
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
Shares
Description
Value
COMMON STOCKS (a) (Continued)
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (Continued)
267,853
Keyera Corp. (CAD)
$
7,092,567
2,367,826
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (b)
46,148,929
611,183
ONEOK, Inc. (b)
49,505,823
400,853
Shell PLC, ADR (b)
29,174,081
152,044
Targa Resources Corp. (b)
17,976,162
266,454
TC Energy Corp. (b)
10,274,466
509,137
TotalEnergies SE, ADR (b)
37,228,098
756,383
Williams (The) Cos., Inc. (b)
31,397,458
344,123,389
Water Utilities - 0.3%
69,856
Essential Utilities, Inc
2,635,667
......................................................................................................Total Common Stocks
659,886,682
(Cost $629,959,314)
Units
Description
Value
MASTER LIMITED PARTNERSHIPS - 29.4%
Chemicals - 1.0%
450,545
Westlake Chemical Partners, L.P
10,529,237
Energy Equipment & Services - 0.3%
131,537
USA Compression Partners, L.P
3,222,656
Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers - 1.4%
405,266
NextEra Energy Partners, L.P. (b) (c)
13,661,517
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 26.7%
618,248
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P
29,781,006
3,732,716
Energy Transfer, L.P. (b)
58,491,660
2,896,758
Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. (b)
82,557,603
410,309
Hess Midstream, L.P., Class A (c)
14,258,238
949,784
MPLX, L.P. (b)
38,637,213
168,621
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P
2,868,243
1,875,581
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., Class A (c)
33,779,214
8,446
Sunoco, L.P
430,746
203,776
TXO Partners, L.P
4,377,108
Total Master Limited Partnerships
265,181,031
292,594,441
(Cost $281,672,287)
Shares
Description
Value
MONEY MARKET FUNDS - 4.8%
47,345,128
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Portfolio - Institutional Class - 5.15% (d)...
47,345,128
(Cost $47,345,128)
Total Investments - 100.5%
999,826,251
(Cost $958,976,729)
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
Number of
Notional
Exercise
Expiration
Contracts
Description
Amount
Price
Date
Value
WRITTEN OPTIONS - (0.3)%
Call Options Written - (0.3)%
(3,034)
AES (The) Corp
$ (6,550,406)
$
22.00
06/21/24 $
(166,870)
(920)
AES (The) Corp
(1,986,280)
22.00
07/19/24
(80,960)
(235)
Ameren Corp
(1,724,195)
80.00
09/20/24
(14,688)
(300)
American Electric Power Co., Inc
(2,707,500)
92.50
06/21/24
(17,400)
(1,411)
American Electric Power Co., Inc
(12,734,275)
95.00
06/21/24
(14,110)
(349)
Atmos Energy Corp
(4,045,608)
120.00
06/21/24
(6,980)
(1,924)
BP PLC
(7,228,468)
39.00
06/21/24
(34,632)
(447)
BP PLC
(1,679,379)
41.00
07/19/24
(5,364)
(1,845)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc
(5,629,095)
31.00
06/21/24
(36,900)
(689)
Cheniere Energy, Inc
(10,871,731)
165.00
06/21/24
(55,120)
(151)
Cheniere Energy, Inc
(2,382,629)
170.00
06/21/24
(3,775)
(526)
Dominion Energy, Inc
(2,836,192)
55.00
07/19/24
(60,490)
(742)
DTE Energy Co
(8,646,526)
120.00
06/21/24
(33,390)
(537)
Duke Energy Corp
(5,561,709)
105.00
07/19/24
(93,975)
(2,590)
Enbridge, Inc
(9,474,220)
37.50
06/21/24
(36,260)
(6,000)
Energy Transfer, L.P
(9,402,000)
17.00
08/16/24
(72,000)
(5,919)
Energy Transfer, L.P
(9,275,073)
17.00
09/20/24
(82,866)
(164)
Entergy Corp
(1,844,836)
120.00
09/20/24
(28,700)
(4,854)
Enterprise Products Partners, L.P
(13,833,900)
30.00
07/19/24
(55,821)
(641)
Evergy, Inc
(3,503,706)
57.50
07/19/24
(52,882)
(874)
Eversource Energy
(5,176,702)
65.00
06/21/24
(6,118)
(366)
Exxon Mobil Corp
(4,291,716)
121.00
06/21/24
(29,280)
(1,207)
Exxon Mobil Corp
(14,153,282)
125.00
06/21/24
(26,554)
(959)
Halliburton Co
(3,519,530)
39.00
06/21/24
(19,180)
(290)
Halliburton Co
(1,064,300)
39.00
07/19/24
(17,980)
(13,447)
Kinder Morgan, Inc
(26,208,203)
20.00
06/21/24
(94,129)
(2,291)
MPLX, L.P
(9,319,788)
41.00
06/21/24
(68,730)
(1,456)
NextEra Energy Partners, L.P
(4,908,176)
33.00
06/21/24
(286,832)
(1,468)
NextEra Energy, Inc
(11,746,936)
77.50
06/21/24
(528,480)
(2,631)
ONEOK, Inc
(21,311,100)
82.50
06/21/24
(165,753)
(2,290)
PPL Corp
(6,716,570)
30.00
06/21/24
(22,900)
(2,858)
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc
(21,652,208)
77.50
06/21/24
(157,190)
(187)
Quanta Services, Inc
(5,160,078)
280.00
06/21/24
(103,785)
(57)
Quanta Services, Inc
(1,572,858)
280.00
08/16/24
(74,100)
(750)
Schlumberger N.V
(3,441,750)
50.00
06/21/24
(6,750)
(227)
Schlumberger N.V
(1,041,703)
50.00
07/19/24
(9,534)
(1,641)
Sempra
(12,640,623)
80.00
06/21/24
(44,307)
(1,999)
Shell PLC
(14,548,722)
75.00
06/21/24
(79,960)
(1,484)
Southern (The) Co
(11,892,776)
80.00
06/21/24
(207,760)
(803)
Targa Resources Corp
(9,493,869)
120.00
06/21/24
(126,071)
(244)
Targa Resources Corp
(2,884,812)
125.00
07/19/24
(36,600)
(1,408)
TC Energy Corp
(5,429,248)
40.00
06/21/24
(15,488)
(889)
TotalEnergies SE
(6,500,368)
75.00
06/21/24
(40,005)
(2,692)
TotalEnergies SE
(19,683,904)
77.50
06/21/24
(26,920)
(710)
UGI Corp
(1,807,660)
25.00
06/21/24
(49,700)
(296)
WEC Energy Group, Inc
(2,398,488)
87.50
06/21/24
(10,360)
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Portfolio of Investments (Continued)
May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
Number of
Notional
Exercise
Expiration
Contracts
Description
Amount
Price
Date
Value
WRITTEN OPTIONS (Continued)
Call Options Written (Continued)
(3,999)
Williams (The) Cos., Inc
$ (16,599,849)
$
41.00
06/21/24 $
(275,931)
(912)
Xcel Energy, Inc
(5,057,040)
60.00
07/19/24
(20,976)
Total Written Options
(3,504,556)
(Premiums received $3,512,509)
Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (0.2)%
(1,629,964)
.......................................................................................................Net Assets - 100.0%
$
994,691,731
- Securities are issued in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated in the security description.
- All or a portion of this security's position represents cover for outstanding options written.
- This security is taxed as a "C" corporation for federal income tax purposes.
- Rate shown reflects yield as of May 31, 2024.
Abbreviations throughout the Portfolio of Investments:
ADR - American Depositary Receipt
CAD - Canadian Dollar
Valuation Inputs
A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of May 31, 2024 is as follows (see Note 2A - Portfolio Valuation in the Notes to Financial Statements):
ASSETS TABLE
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
5/31/2024
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Common Stocks*
$
659,886,682
$
659,886,682
$
-
$
-
Master Limited Partnerships*
292,594,441
292,594,441
-
-
Money Market Funds
47,345,128
47,345,128
-
-
Total Investments
$
999,826,251
$
999,826,251
$
-
$
-
LIABILITIES TABLE
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
5/31/2024
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Written Options
$
(3,504,556)
$
(3,370,805)
$
(133,751)
$
-
* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
ASSETS:
Investments, at value
$
999,826,251
Receivables:
Income taxes
6,450,827
Dividends
2,424,624
Reclaims
135,726
Miscellaneous
18,750
Total Assets
1,008,856,178
LIABILITIES:
Options contracts written, at value
3,504,556
Payables:
Investment securities purchased
7,999,926
Conversion expense
1,322,437
Investment advisory fees
995,734
Other liabilities
341,794
Total Liabilities
14,164,447
......................................................................................................................................NET ASSETS
$
994,691,731
NET ASSETS consist of:
Paid-in capital
$
1,097,955,440
Par value
531,356
Accumulated distributable earnings (loss)
(103,795,065)
NET ASSETS
$
994,691,731
NET ASSET VALUE, per share
$
18.72
Number of shares outstanding (unlimited number of shares authorized, par value $0.01 per share)
53,135,552
Investments, at cost
$
958,976,729
Premiums received on options contracts written
$
3,512,509
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Statement of Operations
For the Six Months Ended May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
INVESTMENT INCOME:
Dividends
$
8,235,133
Interest
281,653
Foreign withholding tax
(194,906)
Total investment income
8,321,880
EXPENSES:
Investment advisory fees
2,286,515
Interest and fees on loans
1,769,600
Conversion expense
623,275
Current income tax benefit (expense)
257,000
Accounting and administration fees
68,236
Legal fees
68,141
Shareholder reporting fees
51,063
Trustees' fees and expenses
14,900
Audit and tax fees
13,707
Custodian fees
9,218
Transfer agent fees
9,212
Other expenses
14,559
Total expenses
5,185,426
.................................................................................................NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)
3,136,454
NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS):
Net realized gain (loss) on:
Investments
(3,450,592)
In-kind redemptions
42,472,501
Written options contracts
1,501,200
Swap contracts
969,218
Foreign currency transactions
(27,299)
Net realized gain (loss)
41,465,028
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:
Investments
(175,641,979)
Written options contracts
161,074
Swap contracts
(883,578)
Foreign currency translation
1,663
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
(176,362,820)
NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS)
(134,897,792)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
$
(131,761,338)
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Statements of Changes in Net Assets
Six Months
Ended
5/31/2024 (a)
OPERATIONS:
(Unaudited)
Net investment income (loss)
$
3,136,454
Net realized gain (loss)
41,465,028
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
(176,362,820)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
(131,761,338)
DISTRIBUTIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM:
Investment operations
(17,012,369)
SHAREHOLDER TRANSACTIONS:
Proceeds from shares sold
-
Proceeds from shares acquired through reorganizations
1,132,603,019
Cost of shares redeemed
(264,364,213)
Repurchase of Common Shares (b)
-
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from shareholder transactions
868,238,806
Total increase (decrease) in net assets
719,465,099
NET ASSETS:
Beginning of period
275,226,632
End of period
$
994,691,731
CHANGES IN SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Shares outstanding, beginning of period
15,666,039
Shares sold
-
Shares issued through reorganizations
51,669,625
Shares redeemed
(14,200,112)
Common Shares repurchased (b)
-
Shares outstanding, end of period
53,135,552
Year
Ended 11/30/2023
-
(233,963)
27,612,456
(16,434,674)
10,943,819
(16,591,754)
-
-
-
(333,089)
(333,089)
(5,981,024)
281,207,656
- 275,226,632
15,688,201
-
-
-
(22,162)
15,666,039
- Results for periods prior to May 3, 2024 are for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund ("FIF"). See Note 4 in the Notes to Financial Statements.
- On September 15, 2020, FIF commenced a share repurchase program. For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023, FIF repurchased 22,162 Common Shares at a weighted-average discount of 13.97% from net asset value per share. FIF's share repurchase program ended on March 15, 2023.
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
Statement of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$ (131,761,338)
Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(312,407,089)
Sales, maturities and paydowns of investments
595,938,132
Proceeds from written options
6,581,166
Amount paid to close written options
(2,299,666)
Proceeds from merger activity (Note 4) (a)
64,080,348
Net realized gain/loss on investments and written options
(40,523,109)
Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments and written options ..
175,480,905
Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on swap contracts
883,578
Changes in assets and liabilities
Decrease in interest receivable
38,712
Increase in dividend reclaims receivable
(126,442)
Increase in dividends receivable
(1,722,582)
Increase in income taxes receivable
(6,450,827)
Increase in miscellaneous receivable
(18,750)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
4,978
Decrease in interest and fees payable on loans
(277,616)
Increase in investment advisory fees payable
717,924
Decrease in audit and tax fees payable
(60,913)
Decrease in legal fees payable
(29,480)
Decrease in shareholder reporting fees payable
(28,451)
Decrease in administrative fees payable
(15,262)
Decrease in custodian fees payable
(11,770)
Decrease in transfer agent fees payable
(3,202)
Decrease in trustees' fees and expenses payable
(3,643)
Decrease in financial reporting fees payable
(771)
Increase in conversion expense payable
1,322,437
Increase other liabilities payable
340,412
.........................................................................Cash Provided in operating activities
$349,647,681
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cost of shares redeemed
(264,364,213)
Distributions to shareholders from investment operations
(17,012,369)
Cost of closing loans
(70,300,000)
................................................................................Cash used in financing activities
(351,676,582)
Decrease in cash and cash segregated as collateral for open swap contracts (b)
(2,028,901)
Cash and cash segregated as collateral for open swap contracts at beginning of period
2,028,901
...........Cash and cash segregated as collateral for open swap contracts at end of period
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest and fees
$
2,047,216
- Includes $55,604,203 in cash, $4,559,439 in receivables and other assets, $3,916,706 in accrued expenses and other payables from the reorganizations. (see Note 4).
- Includes net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency of $1,663.
Page 8
