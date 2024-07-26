Table of Contents

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Semi-Annual Financial Statements and Other Information

Performance and Risk Disclosure

There is no assurance that FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (the "Fund") will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the Fund will decline and that the value of the Fund's shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them. Accordingly, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. For the most recent month-end performance figures, please visit www.ftportfolios.comor speak with your financial advisor. Investment returns, net asset value and share price will fluctuate and Fund shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

The Advisor may also periodically provide additional information on Fund performance on the Fund's webpage at www.ftportfolios.com.

How to Read This Report

This report contains information that may help you evaluate your investment in the Fund. It includes details about the Fund and presents data that provides insight into the Fund's performance and investment approach.

The material risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, statement of additional information, and other Fund regulatory filings.