First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Semi-Annual Financial

Statements and

Other Information

For the Six Months Ended

May 31, 2024

Table of Contents

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Semi-Annual Financial Statements and Other Information

May 31, 2024

Portfolio of Investments

1

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

5

Statement of Operations

6

Statements of Changes in Net Assets

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Financial Highlights

9

Notes to Financial Statements

10

Other Information

20

Performance and Risk Disclosure

There is no assurance that FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (the "Fund") will achieve its investment objective. The Fund is subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the Fund will decline and that the value of the Fund's shares may therefore be less than what you paid for them. Accordingly, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. For the most recent month-end performance figures, please visit www.ftportfolios.comor speak with your financial advisor. Investment returns, net asset value and share price will fluctuate and Fund shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

The Advisor may also periodically provide additional information on Fund performance on the Fund's webpage at www.ftportfolios.com.

How to Read This Report

This report contains information that may help you evaluate your investment in the Fund. It includes details about the Fund and presents data that provides insight into the Fund's performance and investment approach.

The material risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, statement of additional information, and other Fund regulatory filings.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Portfolio of Investments

May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Shares

Description

Value

COMMON STOCKS (a) - 66.3%

Construction & Engineering - 1.0%

35,504

Quanta Services, Inc. (b)

$

9,796,974

Electric Utilities - 11.2%

6,888

Alliant Energy Corp

354,663

243,291

American Electric Power Co., Inc. (b)

21,957,013

102,343

Duke Energy Corp. (b)

10,599,665

23,452

Entergy Corp. (b)

2,638,115

93,108

Evergy, Inc. (b)

5,089,283

165,346

Eversource Energy (b)

9,793,444

92,901

Fortis, Inc. (CAD)

3,715,495

39,791

IDACORP, Inc

3,798,847

208,733

NextEra Energy, Inc. (b)

16,702,815

436,201

PPL Corp. (b)

12,793,775

210,952

Southern (The) Co. (b)

16,905,693

132,450

Xcel Energy, Inc. (b)

7,344,352

111,693,160

Energy Equipment & Services - 1.8%

236,331

Archrock, Inc

4,783,340

181,436

Halliburton Co. (b)

6,658,701

141,944

Schlumberger N.V. (b)

6,513,810

17,955,851

Gas Utilities - 5.2%

232,761

AltaGas Ltd. (CAD)

5,251,404

98,738

Atmos Energy Corp. (b)

11,445,709

247,615

National Fuel Gas Co

14,153,673

150,263

New Jersey Resources Corp

6,530,430

191,467

ONE Gas, Inc

11,800,111

103,065

UGI Corp. (b)

2,624,035

51,805,362

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers - 1.8%

573,910

AES (The) Corp. (b)

12,390,717

228,900

Clearway Energy, Inc., Class A

5,878,152

18,268,869

Multi-Utilities - 10.4%

33,462

Ameren Corp. (b)

2,455,107

265,148

Atco Ltd., Class I (CAD)

7,688,212

262,367

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (b)

8,004,817

116,191

CMS Energy Corp

7,311,900

99,534

Dominion Energy, Inc. (b)

5,366,873

105,370

DTE Energy Co. (b)

12,278,766

400,591

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (b)

30,348,774

331,981

Sempra (b)

25,572,497

56,528

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (b)

4,580,464

103,607,410

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 34.6%

449,098

BP PLC, ADR (b)

16,872,612

121,970

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (b)

19,245,646

440,332

DT Midstream, Inc

29,537,471

529,732

Enbridge, Inc. (b)

19,377,597

258,336

Exxon Mobil Corp. (b)

30,292,479

See Notes to Financial Statements

Page 1

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Shares

Description

Value

COMMON STOCKS (a) (Continued)

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (Continued)

267,853

Keyera Corp. (CAD)

$

7,092,567

2,367,826

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (b)

46,148,929

611,183

ONEOK, Inc. (b)

49,505,823

400,853

Shell PLC, ADR (b)

29,174,081

152,044

Targa Resources Corp. (b)

17,976,162

266,454

TC Energy Corp. (b)

10,274,466

509,137

TotalEnergies SE, ADR (b)

37,228,098

756,383

Williams (The) Cos., Inc. (b)

31,397,458

344,123,389

Water Utilities - 0.3%

69,856

Essential Utilities, Inc

2,635,667

......................................................................................................Total Common Stocks

659,886,682

(Cost $629,959,314)

Units

Description

Value

MASTER LIMITED PARTNERSHIPS - 29.4%

Chemicals - 1.0%

450,545

Westlake Chemical Partners, L.P

10,529,237

Energy Equipment & Services - 0.3%

131,537

USA Compression Partners, L.P

3,222,656

Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers - 1.4%

405,266

NextEra Energy Partners, L.P. (b) (c)

13,661,517

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels - 26.7%

618,248

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P

29,781,006

3,732,716

Energy Transfer, L.P. (b)

58,491,660

2,896,758

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. (b)

82,557,603

410,309

Hess Midstream, L.P., Class A (c)

14,258,238

949,784

MPLX, L.P. (b)

38,637,213

168,621

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P

2,868,243

1,875,581

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., Class A (c)

33,779,214

8,446

Sunoco, L.P

430,746

203,776

TXO Partners, L.P

4,377,108

Total Master Limited Partnerships

265,181,031

292,594,441

(Cost $281,672,287)

Shares

Description

Value

MONEY MARKET FUNDS - 4.8%

47,345,128

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Portfolio - Institutional Class - 5.15% (d)...

47,345,128

(Cost $47,345,128)

Total Investments - 100.5%

999,826,251

(Cost $958,976,729)

Page 2

See Notes to Financial Statements

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Number of

Notional

Exercise

Expiration

Contracts

Description

Amount

Price

Date

Value

WRITTEN OPTIONS - (0.3)%

Call Options Written - (0.3)%

(3,034)

AES (The) Corp

$ (6,550,406)

$

22.00

06/21/24 $

(166,870)

(920)

AES (The) Corp

(1,986,280)

22.00

07/19/24

(80,960)

(235)

Ameren Corp

(1,724,195)

80.00

09/20/24

(14,688)

(300)

American Electric Power Co., Inc

(2,707,500)

92.50

06/21/24

(17,400)

(1,411)

American Electric Power Co., Inc

(12,734,275)

95.00

06/21/24

(14,110)

(349)

Atmos Energy Corp

(4,045,608)

120.00

06/21/24

(6,980)

(1,924)

BP PLC

(7,228,468)

39.00

06/21/24

(34,632)

(447)

BP PLC

(1,679,379)

41.00

07/19/24

(5,364)

(1,845)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc

(5,629,095)

31.00

06/21/24

(36,900)

(689)

Cheniere Energy, Inc

(10,871,731)

165.00

06/21/24

(55,120)

(151)

Cheniere Energy, Inc

(2,382,629)

170.00

06/21/24

(3,775)

(526)

Dominion Energy, Inc

(2,836,192)

55.00

07/19/24

(60,490)

(742)

DTE Energy Co

(8,646,526)

120.00

06/21/24

(33,390)

(537)

Duke Energy Corp

(5,561,709)

105.00

07/19/24

(93,975)

(2,590)

Enbridge, Inc

(9,474,220)

37.50

06/21/24

(36,260)

(6,000)

Energy Transfer, L.P

(9,402,000)

17.00

08/16/24

(72,000)

(5,919)

Energy Transfer, L.P

(9,275,073)

17.00

09/20/24

(82,866)

(164)

Entergy Corp

(1,844,836)

120.00

09/20/24

(28,700)

(4,854)

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P

(13,833,900)

30.00

07/19/24

(55,821)

(641)

Evergy, Inc

(3,503,706)

57.50

07/19/24

(52,882)

(874)

Eversource Energy

(5,176,702)

65.00

06/21/24

(6,118)

(366)

Exxon Mobil Corp

(4,291,716)

121.00

06/21/24

(29,280)

(1,207)

Exxon Mobil Corp

(14,153,282)

125.00

06/21/24

(26,554)

(959)

Halliburton Co

(3,519,530)

39.00

06/21/24

(19,180)

(290)

Halliburton Co

(1,064,300)

39.00

07/19/24

(17,980)

(13,447)

Kinder Morgan, Inc

(26,208,203)

20.00

06/21/24

(94,129)

(2,291)

MPLX, L.P

(9,319,788)

41.00

06/21/24

(68,730)

(1,456)

NextEra Energy Partners, L.P

(4,908,176)

33.00

06/21/24

(286,832)

(1,468)

NextEra Energy, Inc

(11,746,936)

77.50

06/21/24

(528,480)

(2,631)

ONEOK, Inc

(21,311,100)

82.50

06/21/24

(165,753)

(2,290)

PPL Corp

(6,716,570)

30.00

06/21/24

(22,900)

(2,858)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc

(21,652,208)

77.50

06/21/24

(157,190)

(187)

Quanta Services, Inc

(5,160,078)

280.00

06/21/24

(103,785)

(57)

Quanta Services, Inc

(1,572,858)

280.00

08/16/24

(74,100)

(750)

Schlumberger N.V

(3,441,750)

50.00

06/21/24

(6,750)

(227)

Schlumberger N.V

(1,041,703)

50.00

07/19/24

(9,534)

(1,641)

Sempra

(12,640,623)

80.00

06/21/24

(44,307)

(1,999)

Shell PLC

(14,548,722)

75.00

06/21/24

(79,960)

(1,484)

Southern (The) Co

(11,892,776)

80.00

06/21/24

(207,760)

(803)

Targa Resources Corp

(9,493,869)

120.00

06/21/24

(126,071)

(244)

Targa Resources Corp

(2,884,812)

125.00

07/19/24

(36,600)

(1,408)

TC Energy Corp

(5,429,248)

40.00

06/21/24

(15,488)

(889)

TotalEnergies SE

(6,500,368)

75.00

06/21/24

(40,005)

(2,692)

TotalEnergies SE

(19,683,904)

77.50

06/21/24

(26,920)

(710)

UGI Corp

(1,807,660)

25.00

06/21/24

(49,700)

(296)

WEC Energy Group, Inc

(2,398,488)

87.50

06/21/24

(10,360)

See Notes to Financial Statements

Page 3

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Number of

Notional

Exercise

Expiration

Contracts

Description

Amount

Price

Date

Value

WRITTEN OPTIONS (Continued)

Call Options Written (Continued)

(3,999)

Williams (The) Cos., Inc

$ (16,599,849)

$

41.00

06/21/24 $

(275,931)

(912)

Xcel Energy, Inc

(5,057,040)

60.00

07/19/24

(20,976)

Total Written Options

(3,504,556)

(Premiums received $3,512,509)

Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (0.2)%

(1,629,964)

.......................................................................................................Net Assets - 100.0%

$

994,691,731

  1. Securities are issued in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated in the security description.
  2. All or a portion of this security's position represents cover for outstanding options written.
  3. This security is taxed as a "C" corporation for federal income tax purposes.
  4. Rate shown reflects yield as of May 31, 2024.

Abbreviations throughout the Portfolio of Investments:

ADR - American Depositary Receipt

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Valuation Inputs

A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of May 31, 2024 is as follows (see Note 2A - Portfolio Valuation in the Notes to Financial Statements):

ASSETS TABLE

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Significant

Significant

Value at

Quoted

Observable

Unobservable

5/31/2024

Prices

Inputs

Inputs

Common Stocks*

$

659,886,682

$

659,886,682

$

-

$

-

Master Limited Partnerships*

292,594,441

292,594,441

-

-

Money Market Funds

47,345,128

47,345,128

-

-

Total Investments

$

999,826,251

$

999,826,251

$

-

$

-

LIABILITIES TABLE

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Significant

Significant

Value at

Quoted

Observable

Unobservable

5/31/2024

Prices

Inputs

Inputs

Written Options

$

(3,504,556)

$

(3,370,805)

$

(133,751)

$

-

* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.

Page 4

See Notes to Financial Statements

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

ASSETS:

Investments, at value

$

999,826,251

Receivables:

Income taxes

6,450,827

Dividends

2,424,624

Reclaims

135,726

Miscellaneous

18,750

Total Assets

1,008,856,178

LIABILITIES:

Options contracts written, at value

3,504,556

Payables:

Investment securities purchased

7,999,926

Conversion expense

1,322,437

Investment advisory fees

995,734

Other liabilities

341,794

Total Liabilities

14,164,447

......................................................................................................................................NET ASSETS

$

994,691,731

NET ASSETS consist of:

Paid-in capital

$

1,097,955,440

Par value

531,356

Accumulated distributable earnings (loss)

(103,795,065)

NET ASSETS

$

994,691,731

NET ASSET VALUE, per share

$

18.72

Number of shares outstanding (unlimited number of shares authorized, par value $0.01 per share)

53,135,552

Investments, at cost

$

958,976,729

Premiums received on options contracts written

$

3,512,509

See Notes to Financial Statements

Page 5

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Statement of Operations

For the Six Months Ended May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

INVESTMENT INCOME:

Dividends

$

8,235,133

Interest

281,653

Foreign withholding tax

(194,906)

Total investment income

8,321,880

EXPENSES:

Investment advisory fees

2,286,515

Interest and fees on loans

1,769,600

Conversion expense

623,275

Current income tax benefit (expense)

257,000

Accounting and administration fees

68,236

Legal fees

68,141

Shareholder reporting fees

51,063

Trustees' fees and expenses

14,900

Audit and tax fees

13,707

Custodian fees

9,218

Transfer agent fees

9,212

Other expenses

14,559

Total expenses

5,185,426

.................................................................................................NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)

3,136,454

NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS):

Net realized gain (loss) on:

Investments

(3,450,592)

In-kind redemptions

42,472,501

Written options contracts

1,501,200

Swap contracts

969,218

Foreign currency transactions

(27,299)

Net realized gain (loss)

41,465,028

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:

Investments

(175,641,979)

Written options contracts

161,074

Swap contracts

(883,578)

Foreign currency translation

1,663

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

(176,362,820)

NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS)

(134,897,792)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

$

(131,761,338)

Page 6

See Notes to Financial Statements

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Statements of Changes in Net Assets

Six Months

Ended

5/31/2024 (a)

OPERATIONS:

(Unaudited)

Net investment income (loss)

$

3,136,454

Net realized gain (loss)

41,465,028

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

(176,362,820)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

(131,761,338)

DISTRIBUTIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM:

Investment operations

(17,012,369)

SHAREHOLDER TRANSACTIONS:

Proceeds from shares sold

-

Proceeds from shares acquired through reorganizations

1,132,603,019

Cost of shares redeemed

(264,364,213)

Repurchase of Common Shares (b)

-

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from shareholder transactions

868,238,806

Total increase (decrease) in net assets

719,465,099

NET ASSETS:

Beginning of period

275,226,632

End of period

$

994,691,731

CHANGES IN SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Shares outstanding, beginning of period

15,666,039

Shares sold

-

Shares issued through reorganizations

51,669,625

Shares redeemed

(14,200,112)

Common Shares repurchased (b)

-

Shares outstanding, end of period

53,135,552

Year

Ended 11/30/2023

  • (233,963)
    27,612,456

(16,434,674)

10,943,819

(16,591,754)

-

-

-

(333,089)

(333,089)

(5,981,024)

281,207,656

  • 275,226,632

15,688,201

-

-

-

(22,162)

15,666,039

  1. Results for periods prior to May 3, 2024 are for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund ("FIF"). See Note 4 in the Notes to Financial Statements.
  2. On September 15, 2020, FIF commenced a share repurchase program. For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023, FIF repurchased 22,162 Common Shares at a weighted-average discount of 13.97% from net asset value per share. FIF's share repurchase program ended on March 15, 2023.

See Notes to Financial Statements

Page 7

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)

Statement of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended May 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ (131,761,338)

Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations to net

cash provided by operating activities:

Purchases of investments

(312,407,089)

Sales, maturities and paydowns of investments

595,938,132

Proceeds from written options

6,581,166

Amount paid to close written options

(2,299,666)

Proceeds from merger activity (Note 4) (a)

64,080,348

Net realized gain/loss on investments and written options

(40,523,109)

Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments and written options ..

175,480,905

Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on swap contracts

883,578

Changes in assets and liabilities

Decrease in interest receivable

38,712

Increase in dividend reclaims receivable

(126,442)

Increase in dividends receivable

(1,722,582)

Increase in income taxes receivable

(6,450,827)

Increase in miscellaneous receivable

(18,750)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

4,978

Decrease in interest and fees payable on loans

(277,616)

Increase in investment advisory fees payable

717,924

Decrease in audit and tax fees payable

(60,913)

Decrease in legal fees payable

(29,480)

Decrease in shareholder reporting fees payable

(28,451)

Decrease in administrative fees payable

(15,262)

Decrease in custodian fees payable

(11,770)

Decrease in transfer agent fees payable

(3,202)

Decrease in trustees' fees and expenses payable

(3,643)

Decrease in financial reporting fees payable

(771)

Increase in conversion expense payable

1,322,437

Increase other liabilities payable

340,412

.........................................................................Cash Provided in operating activities

$349,647,681

Cash flows from financing activities:

Cost of shares redeemed

(264,364,213)

Distributions to shareholders from investment operations

(17,012,369)

Cost of closing loans

(70,300,000)

................................................................................Cash used in financing activities

(351,676,582)

Decrease in cash and cash segregated as collateral for open swap contracts (b)

(2,028,901)

Cash and cash segregated as collateral for open swap contracts at beginning of period

2,028,901

...........Cash and cash segregated as collateral for open swap contracts at end of period

$

-

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for interest and fees

$

2,047,216

  1. Includes $55,604,203 in cash, $4,559,439 in receivables and other assets, $3,916,706 in accrued expenses and other payables from the reorganizations. (see Note 4).
  2. Includes net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency of $1,663.

Page 8

See Notes to Financial Statements

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 14:15:06 UTC.