FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced

Income ETF

EIPI | NYSE ARCA, INC.

SEMI-ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER REPORT | MAY 31, 2024

This semi-annual shareholder report contains important information about the FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (the "Fund") for the period of December 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 (the "Period"). You can find additional information about the Fund at www.ftportfolios.com/fund-documents/etf/EIPI. You can also request this information by contacting us at 1-800-621-1675 or info@ftportfolios.com.

WHAT WERE THE FUND COSTS FOR THE LAST SIX MONTHS?

(Based on a hypothetical $10,000 investment)

Costs paid as a percentage Fund Costs of a $10,000 investment of a $10,000 investment FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF $93(1) 1.76%(1) (2)

Includes costs from the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund ("FIF") for the period December 1, 2023 to May 3, 2024. After FIF reorganized into the Fund, the Fund began charging an annual unitary management fee of 1.10%. Annualized.

KEY FUND STATISTICS (As of May 31, 2024)