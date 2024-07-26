FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced
Income ETF
EIPI | NYSE ARCA, INC.
SEMI-ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER REPORT | MAY 31, 2024
This semi-annual shareholder report contains important information about the FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (the "Fund") for the period of December 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 (the "Period"). You can find additional information about the Fund at www.ftportfolios.com/fund-documents/etf/EIPI. You can also request this information by contacting us at 1-800-621-1675 or info@ftportfolios.com.
WHAT WERE THE FUND COSTS FOR THE LAST SIX MONTHS?
(Based on a hypothetical $10,000 investment)
Costs paid as a percentage
Fund
Costs of a $10,000 investment
of a $10,000 investment
FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF
$93(1)
1.76%(1) (2)
- Includes costs from the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund ("FIF") for the period December 1, 2023 to May 3, 2024. After FIF reorganized into the Fund, the Fund began charging an annual unitary management fee of 1.10%.
- Annualized.
KEY FUND STATISTICS (As of May 31, 2024)
Fund net assets
$994,691,731
Total number of portfolio holdings
108
Portfolio turnover rate
44%
1 | FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
WHAT DID THE FUND INVEST IN? (As of May 31, 2024)
The tables below show the investment makeup of the Fund, representing the percentage of total investments of the Fund.
TOP TEN HOLDINGS
Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.
8.3%
Energy Transfer, L.P.
5.9%
ONEOK, Inc.
5.0%
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury
4.7%
Portfolio - Institutional Class
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
4.6%
MPLX, L.P.
3.9%
TotalEnergies SE, ADR
3.7%
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., Class A
3.4%
Williams (The) Cos., Inc.
3.1%
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
3.0%
INDUSTRY ALLOCATION
NaturalGasTransmission
22.9%
ElectricPower&Transmission
21.9%
PetroleumProductTransmission
14.8%
CrudeOilTransmission
10.7%
Nat.GasGathering&Processing
9.1%
Oil&GasProduction
8.4%
Other
7.0%
MoneyMarketFunds
4.7%
Marine
0.3%
Propane
0.2%
WHERE CAN I FIND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND?
Visit www.ftportfolios.com/fund-documents/etf/EIPIto view additional information about the Fund such as the prospectus, financial information, Fund holdings and proxy voting information. You may also request this information by contacting us at 1-800-621-1675 or info@ftportfolios.com.
2 | FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI)
