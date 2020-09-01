First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund : Shareholder Letter for period ending April 30, 2020

FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND

September 1, 2020

To the Shareholders of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund:

It has come to our attention that the Semi-Annual Report of First Trust High Income

Long/Short Fund (the "Fund") for the six month period ended April 30, 2020, mailed to

shareholders of the Fund on June 29, 2020 and contained in the Form N-CSR of the Fund which

was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 8, 2020, inadvertently

omitted information regarding the vote of the shareholders of the Fund on a shareholder proposal

which was proposed and voted on at the last annual meeting of the shareholders of the Fund (the

"Annual Meeting"). The Fund is sending this letter to its shareholders and has filed an amendment

to its Form N-CSR (the "Form N-CSR/A"), to report the following information regarding the

shareholder proposal:

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted against a shareholder's

proposal that all investment advisory and management agreements pertaining to the Fund

between the Fund and First Trust Advisors L.P. shall be terminated, as soon as legally

permitted (the "Shareholder Proposal"). 3,269,469 shares of the Fund voted for the

Shareholder Proposal, 12,952,779 shares of the Fund voted against the Shareholder

Proposal, and 332,892 shares of the Fund abstained. There were 14,444,622 broker nonvotes in connection with the Shareholder Proposal.

For further information, please see the Form N-CSR/A of the Fund filed with the SEC as of the

date hereof which is incorporated herein by reference.

We appreciate your continued participation in the Fund. Thank you.

Sincerely yours,

W. Scott Jardine

Secretary