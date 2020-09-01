Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund    FSD

FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND

(FSD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund : Shareholder Letter for period ending April 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND
120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400
Wheaton, Illinois 60187
September 1, 2020
To the Shareholders of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund:
It has come to our attention that the Semi-Annual Report of First Trust High Income
Long/Short Fund (the "Fund") for the six month period ended April 30, 2020, mailed to
shareholders of the Fund on June 29, 2020 and contained in the Form N-CSR of the Fund which
was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 8, 2020, inadvertently
omitted information regarding the vote of the shareholders of the Fund on a shareholder proposal
which was proposed and voted on at the last annual meeting of the shareholders of the Fund (the
"Annual Meeting"). The Fund is sending this letter to its shareholders and has filed an amendment
to its Form N-CSR (the "Form N-CSR/A"), to report the following information regarding the
shareholder proposal:
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders
At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted against a shareholder's
proposal that all investment advisory and management agreements pertaining to the Fund
between the Fund and First Trust Advisors L.P. shall be terminated, as soon as legally
permitted (the "Shareholder Proposal"). 3,269,469 shares of the Fund voted for the
Shareholder Proposal, 12,952,779 shares of the Fund voted against the Shareholder
Proposal, and 332,892 shares of the Fund abstained. There were 14,444,622 broker nonvotes in connection with the Shareholder Proposal.
For further information, please see the Form N-CSR/A of the Fund filed with the SEC as of the
date hereof which is incorporated herein by reference.
We appreciate your continued participation in the Fund. Thank you.
Sincerely yours,
W. Scott Jardine
Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 16:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND
12:25pFIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Shareholder Letter for period ending Apri..
PU
09/01FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distrib..
BU
08/03FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/21FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
07/21FIRST TRUST ADVISORS L.P. : Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust H..
BU
07/20FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distrib..
BU
07/01FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/22FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distrib..
BU
06/01FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT F : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND
Duration : Period :
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Dykas President & Chief Executive Officer
James Allen Bowen Chairman
Donald P. Swade CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Niel Byron Nielson Independent Trustee
Richard E. Erickson Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND-10.60%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-21.13%6 217
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 233
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.09%2 600
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.58%2 204
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-34.67%1 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group