First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund : Shareholder Letter for period ending April 30, 2020

FIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND
120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400
Wheaton, Illinois 60187
September 1, 2020
To the Shareholders of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund:
It has come to our attention that the Semi-Annual Report of First Trust High Income
Long/Short Fund (the "Fund") for the six month period ended April 30, 2020, mailed to
shareholders of the Fund on June 29, 2020 and contained in the Form N-CSR of the Fund which
was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 8, 2020, inadvertently
omitted information regarding the vote of the shareholders of the Fund on a shareholder proposal
which was proposed and voted on at the last annual meeting of the shareholders of the Fund (the
"Annual Meeting"). The Fund is sending this letter to its shareholders and has filed an amendment
to its Form N-CSR (the "Form N-CSR/A"), to report the following information regarding the
shareholder proposal:
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders
At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted against a shareholder's
proposal that all investment advisory and management agreements pertaining to the Fund
between the Fund and First Trust Advisors L.P. shall be terminated, as soon as legally
permitted (the "Shareholder Proposal"). 3,269,469 shares of the Fund voted for the
Shareholder Proposal, 12,952,779 shares of the Fund voted against the Shareholder
Proposal, and 332,892 shares of the Fund abstained. There were 14,444,622 broker nonvotes in connection with the Shareholder Proposal.
For further information, please see the Form N-CSR/A of the Fund filed with the SEC as of the
date hereof which is incorporated herein by reference.
We appreciate your continued participation in the Fund. Thank you.
Sincerely yours,
W. Scott Jardine
Secretary
