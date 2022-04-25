First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund : 19a-1 Notice – 4/18/2022 & 4/25/2022

Notice Regarding Your Monthly Distribution First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY)

Each closed-end fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") has declared a distribution payable on April 18, 2022, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared a distribution payable on April 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 4, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of April 1, 2022. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund's distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for each Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information as of

March 31, 2022, are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.

AnnualizedTotal

Current Dist.

Fund Ticker FAM FCT FMY FSD FEI (5) FPL (5) FTHY

Fund

CusipFiscal Year End

Current Distribution

Current Distribution ($)

Current Distribution (%)

337319107

12/31/2022

$0.06000

33733U108

5/31/2022

$0.07200

33734E103

10/31/2022

$0.05500

33738E109

10/31/2022

$0.10500

NII $0.02671 $0.04131 $0.03827 $0.06885

STCG - - - -

33739B104

10/31/2022

$0.05000

$0.01242 $0.00158 33739M100 10/31/2022 $0.03750 $0.00732 - 33741Q107 5/31/2022 $0.13440

$0.09912 $0.00352

LTCG - - - - - - -

ROC (2)

$0.03329

$0.03069

$0.01673

$0.03615

NII 44.51% 57.37% 69.58% 65.57%

STCG - - - -

$0.03600

24.83% 3.15% $0.03018 19.53% - $0.03176

73.75% 2.62%LTCG - - - - - - -

ROC (2)

Rate as a % of NAV (3)

5 Year Avg. Annual Total Return on NAV (4)

55.49%

9.02% -0.30%

42.63%

7.19% 4.36%

30.42%

5.00% 2.13%

34.43%

8.46% 5.15%

72.02%

6.36% -0.26%

80.47%

6.19% -2.27%

23.63%

8.40% 4.91%Fund Ticker FAM FCT FMY FSD FEI (5) FPL (5) FTHY

Fund

CusipFiscal Year End

Total Cumulative Fiscal YTD Distributions (1)CumulativeCumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($)

Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%)

337319107

12/31/2022

$0.26500

33733U108

5/31/2022

$0.89800

33734E103

10/31/2022

$0.33000

33738E109

10/31/2022

$0.63000

NII $0.11795 $0.51518 $0.22961 $0.41309

STCG - - - -

33739B104

10/31/2022

$0.30000

$0.07449 $0.00945 33739M100 10/31/2022 $0.22500 $0.04394 - 33741Q107 5/31/2022 $1.53840

$1.13457 $0.04031

LTCG - - - - - - -

ROC (2)

$0.14705

$0.38282

$0.10039

$0.21691

NII 44.51% 57.37% 69.58% 65.57%

STCG - - - -

$0.21606

24.83% 3.15% $0.18106 19.53% - $0.36352

73.75% 2.62%LTCG - - - - - - -

ROC (2)

Fiscal YTD Distributions as a % of NAV (3)Cumulative Fiscal YTD Total Return on NAV (4)

55.49%

3.32% -15.17%

42.63%

7.47% 1.24%

30.42%

2.50% -3.12%

34.43%

4.23% -4.77%

72.02%

3.18% 17.52%

80.47%

3.09% 16.41%

23.63%

8.01% -2.39%

(1) Includes the most recent monthly distribution paid on April 18, 2022, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared a distribution payable on April 25, 2022.

(2) The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

(3) Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of March 31, 2022.

(4) Total Returns are through March 31, 2022, and for Funds in operation less than five years, the return included in the 5 Year Average Annual Total Return on NAV column is from the Fund's first public offering.

(5) The Fund anticipates that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by Master Limited Partnerships in which the Fund invests, a portion of distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a

Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.

First Trust Advisors L.P. Contact:

Don Swade (630) 765-8661