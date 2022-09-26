First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund : 19a-1 Notice – 9/15/2022 & 9/26/2022

Notice Regarding Your Monthly Distribution

First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY)

Each closed-end fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") has declared a distribution payable on September 15, 2022, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared

a distribution payable on September 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of September 1, 2022. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund's distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for each Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information as of August 31, 2022, are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.

Annualized 5 Year Total Current Dist. Avg. Annual Fund Fund Fiscal Current Current Distribution ($) Current Distribution (%) Rate as a Total Return Ticker Cusip Year End Distribution NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) % of NAV (3) on NAV (4) FAM 337319107 12/31/2022 $0.04500 $0.02096 - - $0.02404 46.58% - - 53.42% 8.18% -4.64% FCT 33733U108 5/31/2023 $0.06950 $0.05793 - - $0.01157 83.35% - - 16.65% 7.43% 3.19% FMY 33734E103 10/31/2022 $0.05500 $0.04097 - - $0.01403 74.49% - - 25.51% 5.24% 1.07% FSD 33738E109 10/31/2022 $0.10500 $0.06578 - - $0.03922 62.65% - - 37.35% 9.65% 2.56% FEI (5) 33739B104 10/31/2022 $0.05000 $0.00942 - - $0.04058 18.83% - - 81.17% 6.47% 0.72% FPF 33718W103 10/31/2022 $0.11250 $0.10971 - - $0.00279 97.52% - - 2.48% 6.73% 2.89% FPL (5) 33739M100 10/31/2022 $0.03750 $0.00535 - - $0.03215 14.27% - - 85.73% 6.28% -0.98% FTHY 33741Q107 5/31/2023 $0.12690 $0.08293 - - $0.04397 65.35% - - 34.65% 9.29% -1.42% Total Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Fiscal YTD Fiscal YTD Fund Fund Fiscal Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($) Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%) Distributions as Total Return Ticker Cusip Year End Distributions (1) NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) a % of NAV (3) on NAV (4) FAM 337319107 12/31/2022 $0.55000 $0.25619 - - $0.29381 46.58% - - 53.42% 8.33% -26.51% FCT 33733U108 5/31/2023 $0.28550 $0.23796 - - $0.04754 83.35% - - 16.65% 2.54% 1.47% FMY 33734E103 10/31/2022 $0.60500 $0.45066 - - $0.15434 74.49% - - 25.51% 4.80% -5.43% FSD 33738E109 10/31/2022 $1.15500 $0.72361 - - $0.43139 62.65% - - 37.35% 8.84% -12.06% FEI (5) 33739B104 10/31/2022 $0.55000 $0.10357 - - $0.44643 18.83% - - 81.17% 5.93% 19.02% FPF 33718W103 10/31/2022 $1.38750 $1.35309 - - $0.03441 97.52% - - 2.48% 6.92% -14.57% FPL (5) 33739M100 10/31/2022 $0.41250 $0.05886 - - $0.35364 14.27% - - 85.73% 5.76% 18.17% FTHY 33741Q107 5/31/2023 $0.52260 $0.34152 - - $0.18108 65.35% - - 34.65% 3.19% -3.69%

Includes the most recent monthly distribution paid on September 15, 2022, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared a distribution payable on September 26, 2022. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of August 31, 2022. Total Returns are through August 31, 2022, and for Funds in operation less than five years, the return included in the 5 Year Average Annual Total Return on NAV column is from the Fund's first public offering. The Fund anticipates that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by Master Limited Partnerships in which the Fund invests, a portion of distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.

