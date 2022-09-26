Advanced search
    FTHY   US33741Q1076

FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUND

(FTHY)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-09-22
13.94 USD   -1.34%
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund : 19a-1 Notice – 9/15/2022 & 9/26/2022

Notice Regarding Your Monthly Distribution

First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY)

Each closed-end fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") has declared a distribution payable on September 15, 2022, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared

a distribution payable on September 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of September 1, 2022. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund's distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for each Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information as of August 31, 2022, are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.

Annualized

5 Year

Total

Current Dist.

Avg. Annual

Fund

Fund

Fiscal

Current

Current Distribution ($)

Current Distribution (%)

Rate as a

Total Return

Ticker

Cusip

Year End

Distribution

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

% of NAV (3)

on NAV (4)

FAM

337319107

12/31/2022

$0.04500

$0.02096

-

-

$0.02404

46.58%

-

-

53.42%

8.18%

-4.64%

FCT

33733U108

5/31/2023

$0.06950

$0.05793

-

-

$0.01157

83.35%

-

-

16.65%

7.43%

3.19%

FMY

33734E103

10/31/2022

$0.05500

$0.04097

-

-

$0.01403

74.49%

-

-

25.51%

5.24%

1.07%

FSD

33738E109

10/31/2022

$0.10500

$0.06578

-

-

$0.03922

62.65%

-

-

37.35%

9.65%

2.56%

FEI (5)

33739B104

10/31/2022

$0.05000

$0.00942

-

-

$0.04058

18.83%

-

-

81.17%

6.47%

0.72%

FPF

33718W103

10/31/2022

$0.11250

$0.10971

-

-

$0.00279

97.52%

-

-

2.48%

6.73%

2.89%

FPL (5)

33739M100

10/31/2022

$0.03750

$0.00535

-

-

$0.03215

14.27%

-

-

85.73%

6.28%

-0.98%

FTHY

33741Q107

5/31/2023

$0.12690

$0.08293

-

-

$0.04397

65.35%

-

-

34.65%

9.29%

-1.42%

Total

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Fiscal YTD

Fiscal YTD

Fund

Fund

Fiscal

Fiscal YTD

Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($)

Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%)

Distributions as

Total Return

Ticker

Cusip

Year End

Distributions (1)

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

NII

STCG

LTCG

ROC (2)

a % of NAV (3)

on NAV (4)

FAM

337319107

12/31/2022

$0.55000

$0.25619

-

-

$0.29381

46.58%

-

-

53.42%

8.33%

-26.51%

FCT

33733U108

5/31/2023

$0.28550

$0.23796

-

-

$0.04754

83.35%

-

-

16.65%

2.54%

1.47%

FMY

33734E103

10/31/2022

$0.60500

$0.45066

-

-

$0.15434

74.49%

-

-

25.51%

4.80%

-5.43%

FSD

33738E109

10/31/2022

$1.15500

$0.72361

-

-

$0.43139

62.65%

-

-

37.35%

8.84%

-12.06%

FEI (5)

33739B104

10/31/2022

$0.55000

$0.10357

-

-

$0.44643

18.83%

-

-

81.17%

5.93%

19.02%

FPF

33718W103

10/31/2022

$1.38750

$1.35309

-

-

$0.03441

97.52%

-

-

2.48%

6.92%

-14.57%

FPL (5)

33739M100

10/31/2022

$0.41250

$0.05886

-

-

$0.35364

14.27%

-

-

85.73%

5.76%

18.17%

FTHY

33741Q107

5/31/2023

$0.52260

$0.34152

-

-

$0.18108

65.35%

-

-

34.65%

3.19%

-3.69%

  1. Includes the most recent monthly distribution paid on September 15, 2022, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared a distribution payable on September 26, 2022.
  2. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
  3. Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of August 31, 2022.
  4. Total Returns are through August 31, 2022, and for Funds in operation less than five years, the return included in the 5 Year Average Annual Total Return on NAV column is from the Fund's first public offering.
  5. The Fund anticipates that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by Master Limited Partnerships in which the Fund invests, a portion of distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.

First Trust Advisors L.P. Contact:

Don Swade (630) 765-8661

Disclaimer

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 00:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
