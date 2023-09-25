Notice Regarding Your Monthly Distribution
First Trust/abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY)
Each closed-end fund listed above (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") has declared a distribution payable on September 15, 2023, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared
a distribution payable on September 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of September 1, 2023. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund's distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution.
The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for each Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information as of August 31, 2023, are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.
Annualized
5 Year
Total
Current Dist.
Avg. Annual
Fund
Fund
Fiscal
Current
Current Distribution ($)
Current Distribution (%)
Rate as a
Total Return
Ticker
Cusip
Year End
Distribution
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
% of NAV (3)
on NAV (4)
FAM
337319107
12/31/2023
$0.06000
$0.03279
-
-
$0.02721
54.65%
-
-
45.35%
10.75%
-0.31%
FCT
33733U108
5/31/2024
$0.09700
$0.07741
-
-
$0.01959
79.80%
-
-
20.20%
10.44%
4.08%
FSD
33738E109
10/31/2023
$0.10500
$0.05299
-
-
$0.05201
50.47%
-
-
49.53%
10.04%
3.36%
FEI (5)
33739B104
10/31/2023
$0.05000
$0.00260
-
-
$0.04740
5.19%
-
-
94.81%
6.42%
2.45%
FPF
33718W103
10/31/2023
$0.10750
$0.09991
-
-
$0.00759
92.94%
-
-
7.06%
7.33%
1.55%
FPL (5)
33739M100
10/31/2023
$0.03750
$0.00348
-
-
$0.03402
9.27%
-
-
90.73%
6.11%
2.04%
FTHY
33741Q107
5/31/2024
$0.13000
$0.07302
-
-
$0.05698
56.17%
-
-
43.83%
10.03%
0.83%
Total
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Fiscal YTD
Fiscal YTD
Fund
Fund
Fiscal
Fiscal YTD
Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($)
Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%)
Distributions as
Total Return
Ticker
Cusip
Year End
Distributions (1)
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
a % of NAV (3)
on NAV (4)
FAM
337319107
12/31/2023
$0.48000
$0.26232
-
-
$0.21768
54.65%
-
-
45.35%
7.16%
7.52%
FCT
33733U108
5/31/2024
$0.38800
$0.30962
-
-
$0.07838
79.80%
-
-
20.20%
3.48%
4.76%
FSD
33738E109
10/31/2023
$1.15500
$0.58293
-
-
$0.57207
50.47%
-
-
49.53%
9.20%
8.89%
FEI (5)
33739B104
10/31/2023
$0.55000
$0.02855
-
-
$0.52145
5.19%
-
-
94.81%
5.89%
8.55%
FPF
33718W103
10/31/2023
$1.20250
$1.11760
-
-
$0.08490
92.94%
-
-
7.06%
6.83%
1.88%
FPL (5)
33739M100
10/31/2023
$0.41250
$0.03824
-
-
$0.37426
9.27%
-
-
90.73%
5.60%
10.24%
FTHY
33741Q107
5/31/2024
$0.52000
$0.29208
-
-
$0.22792
56.17%
-
-
43.83%
3.34%
3.93%
- Includes the most recent monthly distribution paid on September 15, 2023, with the exception of FTHY, which has declared a distribution payable on September 25, 2023.
- The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
- Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of August 31, 2023.
- Total Returns are through August 31, 2023, and for Funds in operation less than five years, the return included in the 5 Year Average Annual Total Return on NAV column is from the Fund's first public offering.
- The Fund anticipates that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by Master Limited Partnerships in which the Fund invests, a portion of distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.
First Trust Advisors L.P. Contact:
Derek Maltbie (630) 765-8499
