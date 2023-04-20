First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Common Share Distributions of $0.05 Per Share for May, June and July

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FEI) has declared the Fund’s monthly common share distributions for May, June and July of $0.05 per share for each month.

The payable, record and expected ex-dividend dates, as well as the distribution per share amount for these distributions are as follows:

May June July Payable Date: 05/15/23 06/15/23 07/17/23 Record Date: 05/02/23 06/02/23 07/05/23 Expected Ex-Dividend Date: 05/01/23 06/01/23 07/03/23 Distribution Per Share: $0.05 $0.05 $0.05

The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI):

Distribution per share: $0.05 Distribution Rate based on the April 19, 2023 NAV of $9.17: 6.54% Distribution Rate based on the April 19, 2023 closing market price of $7.81: 7.68%

It is anticipated that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by master limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests, a portion of the distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2023 will be made after the end of 2023 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its common shareholders with a vehicle to invest in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, with a focus on investing in publicly-traded MLPs and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utilities industries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 85% of its managed assets in equity and debt securities of MLPs, MLP-related entities and other energy sector and energy utilities companies. To generate additional income, the Fund expects to write (or sell) covered call options on up to 35% of its managed assets. The Fund is treated as a regular corporation, or a "C" corporation, for United States federal income tax purposes and, as a result, is subject to corporate income tax to the extent the Fund recognizes taxable income.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $195 billion as of March 31, 2023 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Energy Income Partners, LLC ("EIP") serves as the Fund's investment sub-advisor and provides advisory services to a number of investment companies and partnerships for the purpose of investing in MLPs and other energy infrastructure securities. EIP is one of the early investment advisors specializing in this area. As of March 31, 2023, EIP managed or supervised approximately $5.1 billion in client assets.

Principal Risk Factors: Risks are inherent in all investing. Certain risks applicable to the Fund are identified below, which includes the risk that you could lose some or all of your investment in the Fund. The principal risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the Fund's annual shareholder reports. The order of the below risk factors does not indicate the significance of any particular risk factor. The Fund also files reports, proxy statements and other information that is available for review.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund may not be appropriate for all investors.

Securities held by a fund, as well as shares of a fund itself, are subject to market fluctuations caused by factors such as general economic conditions, political events, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine which has caused and could continue to cause significant market disruptions and volatility within the markets in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The hostilities and sanctions resulting from those hostilities could have a significant impact on certain fund investments as well as fund performance. The COVID-19 global pandemic and the ensuing policies enacted by governments and central banks have caused and may continue to cause significant volatility and uncertainty in global financial markets. While the U.S. has resumed "reasonably" normal business activity, many countries continue to impose lockdown measures. Additionally, there is no guarantee that vaccines will be effective against emerging variants of the disease.

The Fund is subject to risks, including the fact that it is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company.

Because the Fund is concentrated in securities issued by MLPs, MLP-related entities, and other energy and utilities companies, it will be more susceptible to adverse economic or regulatory occurrences affecting those industries, including high interest costs, high leverage costs, the effects of economic slowdown, surplus capacity, increased competition, uncertainties concerning the availability of fuel at reasonable prices, the effects of energy conservation policies and other factors.

The Fund invests in securities of non-U.S. issuers which are subject to higher volatility than securities of U.S. issuers. Because the Fund invests in non-U.S. securities, you may lose money if the local currency of a non-U.S. market depreciates against the U.S. dollar.

Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify the effect of any losses.

The risks of investing in the fund are spelled out in the shareholder report and other regulatory filings.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial professionals are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients.

The Fund's daily closing New York Stock Exchange price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at https://www.ftportfolios.com or by calling 1-800-988-5891.

