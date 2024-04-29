First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) - 108.2%

Aerospace & Defense - 1.5%

$ 3,989,925

Transdigm, Inc., Term Loan H, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%,

0.00% Floor

8.60%

02/22/27

$

4,004,009

399,646

Transdigm, Inc., Term Loan J, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%,

0.00% Floor

8.60%

02/28/31

401,530

4,405,539

Application Software - 19.3%

621,303

Applied Systems, Inc., 2024 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR

+ 3.50%, 0.00% Floor

8.82%

02/23/31

624,344

7,154,586

CCC Intelligent Solutions, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 2.25%, 0.50% Floor

7.69%

09/21/28

7,144,141

1,508,171

ConnectWise, LLC, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA

+ 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.96%

09/30/28

1,507,937

3,073,312

Epicor Software Corp., First Lien Term Loan C, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor

8.69%

07/30/27

3,084,945

4,330,055

Gainwell Acquisition Corp. (fka Milano), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor

9.45%

10/01/27

4,151,440

1,076,161

Genesys Cloud Services Holding II, LLC (f/k/a Greeneden), 2024

Incremental Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

3.75%, 0.75% Floor

9.19%

12/01/27

1,080,869

2,665,156

Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC (Genesys Telecommunications

Laboratories, Inc.), Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor

9.44%

12/01/27

2,677,376

4,508,563

Informatica Corp., Initial Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor

8.19%

10/29/28

4,518,436

1,814,654

Internet Brands, Inc. (Web MD/MH Sub I. LLC), 2023 New Term

Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor

9.58%

05/03/28

1,787,661

1,265,863

Internet Brands, Inc. (Web MD/MH Sub I. LLC), 2nd Lien Term

Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 6.25%, 0.00% Floor

11.58%

02/23/29

1,222,881

68,805

ION Trading Technologies Limited, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor

10.20%

04/01/28

68,492

2,016,198

LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo Group, Inc.), First Lien First Out TL, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor

10.17%

04/30/28

1,935,550

2,016,198

LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo Group, Inc.), First Lien Second Out TL, 1

Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor

10.17%

04/30/28

1,416,379

245,987

LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo Group, Inc.), New Money First Out Term

Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor

10.18%

04/30/28

236,148

1,920,680

McAfee Corp. (Condor Merger Sub, Inc.), Tranche B-1 Term Loan,

1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.75%, 0.50% Floor

9.18%

02/28/29

1,916,561

356,614

N-Able, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

2.75%, 0.50% Floor

8.35%

07/19/28

357,059

1,926,074

Open Text Corporation (GXS), 2023 Replacement Term Loan, 1

Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.75%, 0.50% Floor

8.18%

01/31/30

1,930,359

5,108,218

Open Text Corporation (GXS), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor

7.18%

05/30/25

5,118,205

526,375

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (Severin), Extended Term Loan, 3 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.56%

08/01/27

527,596

405,613

Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), Term

Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.75%, 0.50% Floor

10.06%

10/31/30

407,245

912,941

RealPage, Inc., Second Lien Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR

+ CSA + 6.50%, 0.75% Floor

11.94%

04/22/29

910,659

5,659,121

RealPage, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

3.00%, 0.50% Floor

8.44%

04/24/28

5,515,181

3,050,397

SolarWinds Holdings, Inc., 2024 Refi Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.58%

02/05/27

3,058,404

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Application Software (Continued)

$ 482,622

Solera Holdings, Inc. (Polaris Newco), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.50% Floor

9.57%

06/04/28

$

473,544

1,933,773

Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG, Inc.), 2024 Term Loan B, 3 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor

8.81%

02/10/31

1,938,608

1,989,664

Veeam Software Holdings Limited (VS Buyer, LLC), Term Loan

B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.68%

02/28/27

1,991,743

55,601,763

Asset Management & Custody Banks - 2.4%

3,289,218

Edelman Financial Engines Center, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.75% Floor

8.94%

04/07/28

3,283,363

3,529,299

Edelman Financial Engines Center, LLC, Term Loan Second Lien,

1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 6.75%, 0.00% Floor

12.19%

07/20/26

3,545,110

6,828,473

Automotive Parts & Equipment - 1.4%

2,023,683

Caliber Collision (Wand NewCo 3, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor

9.08%

01/31/31

2,029,379

2,000,000

Clarios Global LP (Power Solutions), 2024 Refi Term Loan B, 1

Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.33%

05/06/30

2,004,070

4,033,449

Automotive Retail - 1.0%

2,736,977

Mavis Tire Express Services Topco Corp., 2024 Term Loan B, 1

Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.75%, 0.75% Floor

9.08%

05/04/28

2,742,985

Broadcasting - 5.5%

309,937

E.W. Scripps Company, Tranche B-3 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor

8.44%

01/07/28

299,400

2,376,766

Gray Television, Inc., Term Loan E, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor

7.94%

01/02/26

2,361,174

3,101,009

iHeartCommunications, Inc., Second Amendment Incremental Term

Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.23%, 0.50% Floor .

8.69%

05/01/26

2,656,697

1,199,070

iHeartCommunications, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.44%

05/01/26

1,061,176

6,412,128

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor

7.94%

09/19/26

6,405,876

3,261,240

Sinclair Television Group, Inc., Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor

7.94%

09/30/26

3,136,905

11,469

Univision Communications, Inc., 2021 Replacement New First

Lien Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%,

0.75% Floor

8.69%

03/15/26

11,474

15,932,702

Building Products - 0.1%

261,504

Hunter Douglas, Inc. (Solis), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.82%

02/25/29

259,026

Cable & Satellite - 0.1%

389,380

Charter Communications Operating, LLC, Term Loan B4, 3 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor

7.33%

12/07/30

383,539

Casinos & Gaming - 1.1%

677,497

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (f/k/a Eldorado Resorts), 2024 Term

Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 2.75%, 0.50% Floor

8.04%

02/06/31

677,782

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Casinos & Gaming (Continued)

$ 2,388,363

Golden Nugget, Inc. (Fertitta Entertainment, LLC), Initial Term

Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.50% Floor

9.33%

01/27/29

$

2,393,069

214,692

Scientific Games Holdings L.P. (Scientific Games Lottery), Initial

Dollar Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.50%

Floor

8.58%

04/04/29

214,481

3,285,332

Commercial Printing - 1.2%

3,474,960

Multi-Color Corp. (LABL, Inc.), Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 5.00%, 0.50% Floor

10.43%

10/29/28

3,375,055

Construction & Engineering - 0.2%

506,848

APi Group DE, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor

7.69%

10/01/26

507,798

Diversified Support Services - 0.6%

1,645,960

Consilio (Skopima Consilio Parent, LLC), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.50% Floor

9.44%

05/17/28

1,640,232

Education Services - 1.2%

3,408,169

Ascensus Holdings, Inc. (Mercury), First Lien Term Loan, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.94%

08/02/28

3,390,276

Electronic Equipment & Instruments - 0.7%

1,350,813

Chamberlain Group, Inc. (Chariot), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor

8.68%

11/03/28

1,349,631

858,760

Verifone Systems, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor

9.59%

08/20/25

751,415

2,101,046

Environmental & Facilities Services - 1.1%

3,227,493

GFL Environmental, Inc., 2023 Refinancing Term Loan, 3 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 2.50%, 0.50% Floor

7.82%

05/31/27

3,235,982

Food Distributors - 0.3%

811,131

US Foods, Inc., Incremental B-2019 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor

7.44%

09/13/26

812,550

Health Care Facilities - 2.7%

2,483,918

Ardent Health Services, Inc. (AHP Health Partners, Inc.), Term

Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor .

8.94%

08/24/28

2,490,748

637,187

Gentiva Health Services, Inc. (Kindred at Home/Charlotte Buyer),

Initial Term B Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 5.25%, 0.50%

Floor

10.57%

02/11/28

639,758

4,759,348

Select Medical Corp., Tranche B-1, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.33%

03/06/27

4,762,347

7,892,853

Health Care Services - 3.5%

2,603,538

CHG Healthcare Services, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor

8.69%

09/30/28

2,602,574

2,623,091

DaVita, Inc., Tranche B-1 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor

7.19%

08/12/26

2,623,957

2,589,099

ExamWorks Group, Inc. (Electron Bidco), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.50% Floor

8.44%

11/01/28

2,588,490

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Health Care Services (Continued)

$ 2,150,000

Surgery Centers Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor

8.82%

12/19/30

$

2,157,020

9,972,041

Health Care Supplies - 1.8%

5,234,362

Medline Borrower, L.P. (Mozart), Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor

8.44%

10/21/28

5,240,905

Health Care Technology - 9.4%

4,813,592

athenahealth, Inc. (Minerva Merger Sub, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1

Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.58%

02/15/29

4,784,253

995,977

Ciox Health (Healthport/CT Technologies Intermediate Holdings,

Inc.), New Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

4.25%, 0.75% Floor

9.69%

12/16/25

981,924

1,696,219

Ensemble RCM, LLC (Ensemble Health), 2024 Refi Loan, 3 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.32%

08/01/29

1,688,536

393,107

Mediware (Wellsky/Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.), 2024

Incremental Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

3.50%, 0.00% Floor

8.94%

03/10/28

394,090

4,217,422

Mediware (Wellsky/Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.), Term

Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor .

8.69%

03/10/28

4,198,232

5,241,699

Navicure, Inc. (Waystar Technologies, Inc.), 2024 Refi Term Loan,

1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor

9.33%

10/31/29

5,254,803

1,497,687

R1 RCM Holdco, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

3.00%, 0.50% Floor

8.33%

06/21/29

1,500,181

3,368,724

Verscend Technologies, Inc. (Cotiviti), Floating Rate Loan, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.58%

02/28/31

3,360,302

4,979,138

Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc., Term Loan B-2, 3 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor

8.07%

09/28/29

4,983,494

27,145,815

Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines - 0.3%

454,848

Alterra Mountain Co., Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.94%

08/17/28

456,056

394,972

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., Extended Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor

7.68%

05/25/30

396,208

852,264

Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components - 1.2%

944,248

Filtration Group Corp., 2021 Incremental Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.94%

10/21/28

945,754

1,761,750

Filtration Group Corp., 2023 Extended Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor

9.69%

10/21/28

1,765,441

610,979

TK Elevator Newco GMBH (Vertical U.S. Newco, Inc.), New

Term Loan B1 (USD), 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%,

0.50% Floor

9.08%

07/31/27

612,611

3,323,806

Insurance Brokers - 19.0%

6,812,779

Alliant Holdings I, LLC, Term Loan B-6, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR

+ 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.82%

11/06/30

6,823,237

3,702,681

Amwins Group, Inc., Feb. 2023 Incremental Term Loan, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor

8.19%

02/19/28

3,706,976

1,979,604

Amwins Group, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor

7.69%

02/19/28

1,973,823

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Insurance Brokers (Continued)

$ 469,437

AssuredPartners, Inc., 2021 Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR

+ CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.94%

02/12/27

$

470,082

1,795,653

AssuredPartners, Inc., Incremental Term Loan 2022, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.83%

02/12/27

1,798,122

6,362,624

AssuredPartners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor

8.94%

02/12/27

6,374,554

106,823

AssuredPartners, Inc., Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

3.75%, 0.50% Floor

9.08%

02/13/27

107,103

823,668

BroadStreet Partners, Inc., 2023 Term B Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor

9.08%

01/26/29

824,998

6,418,181

BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Initial Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.44%

01/27/27

6,418,534

7,534,108

HUB International Limited, 2024 Refi Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor

8.57%

06/20/30

7,534,485

130,043

Hyperion Insurance Group Limited (aka - Howden Group), 2023

USD Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.00%,

0.50% Floor

9.33%

04/18/30

130,189

1,595,929

IMA Financial Group, Inc., Term Loan B-1, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.75%, 0.50% Floor

9.19%

11/01/28

1,593,934

2,734,151

National Financial Partners Corp. (NFP), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.69%

02/13/27

2,741,301

4,898,051

OneDigital Borrower, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR

+ CSA + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor

9.68%

11/16/27

4,907,260

3,443,489

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, 2024 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor

8.08%

09/01/27

3,451,375

4,380,878

USI, Inc., 2023 Refi Tranche, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%,

0.00% Floor

8.60%

09/30/30

4,386,705

1,708,181

USI, Inc., 2023-B New Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.35%

11/22/29

1,709,556

54,952,234

Integrated Telecommunication Services - 2.9%

3,336,193

Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-11, 3 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor

8.32%

07/31/25

3,306,117

994,975

Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-12, 3 Mo.

LIBOR + 3.69%, 0.00% Floor

9.26%

01/31/26

980,050

1,223,457

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor

9.65%

03/09/27

1,107,896

3,255,695

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.44%

03/09/27

2,939,616

8,333,679

IT Consulting & Other Services - 0.2%

575,530

CDK Global, Inc. (Central Parent, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor

9.35%

07/06/29

577,521

Leisure Products - 0.1%

199,731

Amer Sports Company, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.58%

02/16/31

199,731

Life Sciences Tools & Services - 0.4%

1,245,388

WCG Purchaser Corp. (WIRB- Copernicus Group), Term Loan B,

1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor

9.44%

01/08/27

1,246,957

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Managed Health Care - 0.3%

$ 821,549

Multiplan, Inc. (MPH), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor

9.85%

08/31/28

$

796,615

Metal, Glass & Plastic Containers - 0.7%

2,049,584

ProAmpac PG Borrower, LLC, First Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 4.50%, 0.75% Floor

9.80%-9.82%

09/15/28

2,055,221

Other Specialty Retail - 0.7%

2,189,725

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., Initial Term Loan B, 3

Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor

8.86%

03/04/28

2,097,625

Packaged Foods & Meats - 0.6%

1,473,591

Shearer's Foods, LLC (Fiesta Purchaser, Inc.), Term Loan B, 2 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor

9.32%

02/12/31

1,473,783

269,478

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, 2021 New Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor

8.44%

01/20/28

269,898

1,743,681

Paper & Plastic Packaging Products & Materials - 3.1%

4,982,668

Graham Packaging Company L.P., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor

8.44%

08/04/27

4,984,113

1,101,662

Pactiv LLC/Evergreen Packaging, LLC (fka Reynolds Group

Holdings), Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.69%

02/05/26

1,105,105

2,942,761

Pactiv LLC/Evergreen Packaging, LLC (fka Reynolds Group

Holdings), Tranche B-3 U.S. Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor

8.69%

09/24/28

2,950,353

9,039,571

Pharmaceuticals - 0.7%

246,827

Nestle Skin Health (Sunshine Lux VII SARL/Galderma), 2021

Term Loan B-3, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.60%, 0.75% Floor .

8.95%

10/02/26

247,462

1,778,816

Parexel International Corp. (Phoenix Newco), First Lien Term

Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor . . . .

8.69%

11/15/28

1,779,376

2,026,838

Property & Casualty Insurance - 1.6%

4,456,927

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., 2023 Term Loan B,

1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor

9.08%

02/24/28

4,468,582

Research & Consulting Services - 6.8%

3,128,157

AlixPartners, LLP, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA

+ 2.75%, 0.50% Floor

7.94%

02/04/28

3,131,488

7,782,419

Clarivate Analytics PLC (Camelot), 2024 Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor

8.08%

01/31/31

7,767,827

6,896,564

Dun & Bradstreet Corp., 2024 Refi Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term

SOFR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor

8.07%

01/18/29

6,888,805

714,419

J.D. Power (Project Boost Purchaser, LLC), 2021 Incremental Term

Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor .

8.94%

05/30/26

715,502

989,664

J.D. Power (Project Boost Purchaser, LLC), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor

8.94%

05/30/26

990,748

139,000

Veritext Corporation (VT TopCo, Inc.), Initial Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor

9.58%

08/10/30

139,673

19,634,043

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Restaurants - 5.6%

$ 6,587,009

1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (Restaurant Brands)

(aka Burger King/Tim Horton's), Term B-5 Loan, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor

7.58%

09/21/30

$

6,567,610

6,539,975

IRB Holding Corp. (Arby's/Inspire Brands), 2024 Replacement

Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.75%, 0.75%

Floor

8.18%

12/15/27

6,540,205

3,093,283

Whatabrands, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA

+ 3.25%, 0.50% Floor

8.69%

08/03/28

3,091,798

16,199,613

Security & Alarm Services - 1.6%

4,549,406

Garda World Security Corp., 2024 Refi Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor

9.62%

02/01/29

4,555,912

Specialized Consumer Services - 0.3%

914,614

Asurion, LLC, New B-8 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +

CSA + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor

8.69%

12/23/26

910,549

Specialized Finance - 0.2%

839,596

Radiate Holdco, LLC (Astound), Amendment No. 6 Term Loan, 1

Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor

8.69%

09/25/26

691,617

Systems Software - 3.9%

1,499,656

Gen Digital, Inc. (fka NortonLifeLock, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.00%, 0.50% Floor

7.43%

09/12/29

1,497,684

2,365,720

Idera, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

3.75%, 0.75% Floor

9.21%

03/02/28

2,356,849

874,713

Proofpoint, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +

3.25%, 0.50% Floor

8.69%

08/31/28

874,350

544,523

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor

7.19%

04/16/25

544,717

509,596

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor

7.19%

04/16/25

509,777

5,024,481

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor

7.19%

04/16/25

5,026,892

408,867

SUSE (Marcel Bidco, LLC), New Term Loan B3, Daily CME

Term SOFR + 4.50%, 0.50% Floor

9.81%-9.83%

10/31/30

410,271

11,220,540

Trading Companies & Distributors - 0.8%

2,296,629

SRS Distribution, Inc., 2021 Refinancing Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.94%

06/04/28

2,296,629

111,886

SRS Distribution, Inc., 2022 Refinancing Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor

8.68%

06/04/28

111,903

2,408,532

Transaction & Payment Processing Services - 0.5%

1,492,000

Worldpay (GTCR W Merger Sub, LLC/Boost Newco, LLC), Initial

USD Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.00%, 0.50% Floor

8.33%

12/31/30

1,499,460

Wireless Telecommunication Services - 1.6%

4,612,647

SBA Senior Finance II, LLC, 2024 Refi Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME

Term SOFR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor

7.33%

01/25/31

4,615,530

Total Senior Floating-RateLoan Interests

312,237,482

(Cost $312,130,726)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Stated

Value

Description

Coupon

Maturity

Value

CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 5.4%

Application Software - 0.1%

$ 238,000

GoTo Group, Inc. (d)

5.50%

05/01/28

$

205,573

238,000

GoTo Group, Inc. (d)

5.50%

05/01/28

141,610

347,183

Broadcasting - 2.7%

1,000,000

Gray Television, Inc. (d)

5.88%

07/15/26

950,000

2,000,000

Gray Television, Inc. (d)

7.00%

05/15/27

1,809,780

3,043,000

Nexstar Media, Inc. (d)

5.63%

07/15/27

2,887,075

2,395,000

Sirius XM Radio, Inc. (d)

3.13%

09/01/26

2,235,553

7,882,408

Cable & Satellite - 1.2%

2,137,000

CCO Holdings, LLC / CCO Holdings Capital Corp. (d)

5.13%

05/01/27

2,022,393

1,465,000

CSC Holdings, LLC (d)

7.50%

04/01/28

1,043,080

374,000

CSC Holdings, LLC (d)

11.25%

05/15/28

386,252

3,451,725

Casinos & Gaming - 0.4%

572,000

Fertitta Entertainment, LLC / Fertitta Entertainment Finance Co.,

Inc. (d)

4.63%

01/15/29

519,656

572,000

VICI Properties, L.P. / VICI Note Co., Inc. (d)

4.25%

12/01/26

547,754

1,067,410

Insurance Brokers - 0.1%

346,000

AmWINS Group, Inc. (d)

4.88%

06/30/29

319,514

Integrated Telecommunication Services - 0.2%

769,000

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (d)

4.00%

03/01/27

641,092

Systems Software - 0.7%

2,000,000

Boxer Parent Co., Inc. (d)

9.13%

03/01/26

1,999,750

Total Corporate Bonds and Notes

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

15,709,082

(Cost $16,523,437)

FOREIGN CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 0.6%

Application Software - 0.0%

22,000

Open Text Corp. (d)

3.88%

02/15/28

20,238

Environmental & Facilities Services - 0.6%

1,554,000

GFL Environmental, Inc. (d)

3.75%

08/01/25

1,510,250

305,000

GFL Environmental, Inc. (d)

4.00%

08/01/28

279,913

1,790,163

Total Foreign Corporate Bonds and Notes

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,810,401

(Cost $1,808,698)

Shares

Description

Value

COMMON STOCKS (c) - 0.0%

Pharmaceuticals - 0.0%

150,392

Akorn, Inc. (e) (f) (g)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

8,272

(Cost $1,724,086)

RIGHTS (c) - 0.0%

Life Sciences Tools & Services - 0.0%

1

New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Corporate Claim Trust, no expiration date (g) (h) (i) (j)

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

.

0

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Shares

Description

Value

RIGHTS (c) (Continued)

Life Sciences Tools & Services (Continued)

1

New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Lender Claim Trust, no expiration date (g) (h) (i) (j)

$

0

Total Rights

0

(Cost $0)

Total Investments - 114.2%

329,765,237

(Cost $332,186,947)

Outstanding Loans - (13.9)%

(40,000,000)

Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (0.3)%

(1,123,369)

Net Assets - 100.0%

288,641,868

  1. Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests ("Senior Loans") in which the Fund invests pay interest at rates which are periodically predetermined by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium. These base lending rates are generally (i) the lending rate offered by one or more major European banks, such as the LIBOR, (ii) the SOFR obtained from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Financial Research or another major financial institution, (iii) the prime rate offered by one or more United States banks or (iv) the certificate of deposit rate. Certain Senior Loans are subject to a LIBOR or SOFR floor that establishes a minimum LIBOR or SOFR rate. When a range of rates is disclosed, the Fund holds more than one contract within the same tranche with identical LIBOR or SOFR period, spread and floor, but different LIBOR or SOFR reset dates.
  2. Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown.
  3. All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.
  4. This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At February 29, 2024, securities noted as such amounted to $17,519,483 or 6.1% of net assets.
  5. This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court.
  6. Security received in a transaction exempt from registration under the 1933 Act. The security may be resold pursuant to an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act, typically to qualified institutional buyers (see Restricted Securities table).
  7. Non-incomeproducing security.
  8. This security is fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee in accordance with procedures approved by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and rules thereunder, as amended. At February 29, 2024, securities noted as such are valued at $0 or 0.0% of net assets.
  9. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor.
  10. This security's value was determined using significant unobservable inputs (see Valuation Inputs section).

Abbreviations throughout the Portfolio of Investments:

CME

- Chicago Mercantile Exchange

CSA

- Credit Spread Adjustment

LIBOR

- London Interbank Offered Rate

SOFR

- Secured Overnight Financing Rate

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Valuation Inputs

The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:

  • Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
  • Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
  • Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.

The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.

A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of February 29, 2024 is as follows:

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Significant

Significant

Value at

Quoted

Observable

Unobservable

2/29/2024

Prices

Inputs

Inputs

Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests*

$ 312,237,482

$ -

$ 312,237,482

$ -

Corporate Bonds and Notes*

15,709,082

-

15,709,082

-

Foreign Corporate Bonds and Notes*

1,810,401

-

1,810,401

-

Common Stocks*

8,272

-

8,272

-

Rights*

-**

-

-

-**

Total Investments

$ 329,765,237

$ -

$ 329,765,237

$ -**

  • See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.
  • Investments are valued at $0.

Level 3 investments are fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee and are footnoted in the Portfolio of Investments. All Level 3 values are based on unobservable inputs.

Restricted Securities

As of February 29, 2024, the Fund held restricted securities as shown in the following table that the Advisor has deemed illiquid pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees.

Acquisition

Current

Carrying

% of

Security

Date

Shares

Price

Cost

Value

Net Assets

Akorn, Inc.

10/15/2020

150,392

$0.06

$1,724,086

$8,272

0.00%

  • Amount is less than 0.01%

