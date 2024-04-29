LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo Group, Inc.), New Money First Out Term

This security's value was determined using significant unobservable inputs (see Valuation Inputs section).

Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor.

This security is fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee in accordance with procedures approved by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and rules thereunder, as amended. At February 29, 2024, securities noted as such are valued at $0 or 0.0% of net assets.

Security received in a transaction exempt from registration under the 1933 Act. The security may be resold pursuant to an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act, typically to qualified institutional buyers (see Restricted Securities table).

This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court.

This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At February 29, 2024, securities noted as such amounted to $17,519,483 or 6.1% of net assets.

All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.

Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)

Valuation Inputs

The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:

Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.

Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)

Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.

The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.

A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of February 29, 2024 is as follows:

Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Significant Significant Value at Quoted Observable Unobservable 2/29/2024 Prices Inputs Inputs Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests* $ 312,237,482 $ - $ 312,237,482 $ - Corporate Bonds and Notes* 15,709,082 - 15,709,082 - Foreign Corporate Bonds and Notes* 1,810,401 - 1,810,401 - Common Stocks* 8,272 - 8,272 - Rights* -** - - -** Total Investments $ 329,765,237 $ - $ 329,765,237 $ -**

See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.

Investments are valued at $0.

Level 3 investments are fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee and are footnoted in the Portfolio of Investments. All Level 3 values are based on unobservable inputs.

Restricted Securities

As of February 29, 2024, the Fund held restricted securities as shown in the following table that the Advisor has deemed illiquid pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees.

Acquisition Current Carrying % of Security Date Shares Price Cost Value Net Assets Akorn, Inc. 10/15/2020 150,392 $0.06 $1,724,086 $8,272 0.00%†