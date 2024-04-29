First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
Portfolio of Investments
February 29, 2024 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) - 108.2%
Aerospace & Defense - 1.5%
$ 3,989,925
Transdigm, Inc., Term Loan H, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%,
0.00% Floor
8.60%
02/22/27
$
4,004,009
399,646
Transdigm, Inc., Term Loan J, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%,
0.00% Floor
8.60%
02/28/31
401,530
4,405,539
Application Software - 19.3%
621,303
Applied Systems, Inc., 2024 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR
+ 3.50%, 0.00% Floor
8.82%
02/23/31
624,344
7,154,586
CCC Intelligent Solutions, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 2.25%, 0.50% Floor
7.69%
09/21/28
7,144,141
1,508,171
ConnectWise, LLC, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA
+ 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.96%
09/30/28
1,507,937
3,073,312
Epicor Software Corp., First Lien Term Loan C, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor
8.69%
07/30/27
3,084,945
4,330,055
Gainwell Acquisition Corp. (fka Milano), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor
9.45%
10/01/27
4,151,440
1,076,161
Genesys Cloud Services Holding II, LLC (f/k/a Greeneden), 2024
Incremental Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
3.75%, 0.75% Floor
9.19%
12/01/27
1,080,869
2,665,156
Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC (Genesys Telecommunications
Laboratories, Inc.), Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor
9.44%
12/01/27
2,677,376
4,508,563
Informatica Corp., Initial Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor
8.19%
10/29/28
4,518,436
1,814,654
Internet Brands, Inc. (Web MD/MH Sub I. LLC), 2023 New Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor
9.58%
05/03/28
1,787,661
1,265,863
Internet Brands, Inc. (Web MD/MH Sub I. LLC), 2nd Lien Term
Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 6.25%, 0.00% Floor
11.58%
02/23/29
1,222,881
68,805
ION Trading Technologies Limited, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor
10.20%
04/01/28
68,492
2,016,198
LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo Group, Inc.), First Lien First Out TL, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor
10.17%
04/30/28
1,935,550
2,016,198
LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo Group, Inc.), First Lien Second Out TL, 1
Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor
10.17%
04/30/28
1,416,379
245,987
LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo Group, Inc.), New Money First Out Term
Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor
10.18%
04/30/28
236,148
1,920,680
McAfee Corp. (Condor Merger Sub, Inc.), Tranche B-1 Term Loan,
1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.75%, 0.50% Floor
9.18%
02/28/29
1,916,561
356,614
N-Able, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
2.75%, 0.50% Floor
8.35%
07/19/28
357,059
1,926,074
Open Text Corporation (GXS), 2023 Replacement Term Loan, 1
Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.75%, 0.50% Floor
8.18%
01/31/30
1,930,359
5,108,218
Open Text Corporation (GXS), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor
7.18%
05/30/25
5,118,205
526,375
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (Severin), Extended Term Loan, 3 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.56%
08/01/27
527,596
405,613
Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), Term
Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.75%, 0.50% Floor
10.06%
10/31/30
407,245
912,941
RealPage, Inc., Second Lien Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR
+ CSA + 6.50%, 0.75% Floor
11.94%
04/22/29
910,659
5,659,121
RealPage, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
3.00%, 0.50% Floor
8.44%
04/24/28
5,515,181
3,050,397
SolarWinds Holdings, Inc., 2024 Refi Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.58%
02/05/27
3,058,404
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Application Software (Continued)
$ 482,622
Solera Holdings, Inc. (Polaris Newco), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.50% Floor
9.57%
06/04/28
$
473,544
1,933,773
Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG, Inc.), 2024 Term Loan B, 3 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor
8.81%
02/10/31
1,938,608
1,989,664
Veeam Software Holdings Limited (VS Buyer, LLC), Term Loan
B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.68%
02/28/27
1,991,743
55,601,763
Asset Management & Custody Banks - 2.4%
3,289,218
Edelman Financial Engines Center, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.75% Floor
8.94%
04/07/28
3,283,363
3,529,299
Edelman Financial Engines Center, LLC, Term Loan Second Lien,
1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 6.75%, 0.00% Floor
12.19%
07/20/26
3,545,110
6,828,473
Automotive Parts & Equipment - 1.4%
2,023,683
Caliber Collision (Wand NewCo 3, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor
9.08%
01/31/31
2,029,379
2,000,000
Clarios Global LP (Power Solutions), 2024 Refi Term Loan B, 1
Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.33%
05/06/30
2,004,070
4,033,449
Automotive Retail - 1.0%
2,736,977
Mavis Tire Express Services Topco Corp., 2024 Term Loan B, 1
Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.75%, 0.75% Floor
9.08%
05/04/28
2,742,985
Broadcasting - 5.5%
309,937
E.W. Scripps Company, Tranche B-3 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor
8.44%
01/07/28
299,400
2,376,766
Gray Television, Inc., Term Loan E, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor
7.94%
01/02/26
2,361,174
3,101,009
iHeartCommunications, Inc., Second Amendment Incremental Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.23%, 0.50% Floor .
8.69%
05/01/26
2,656,697
1,199,070
iHeartCommunications, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.44%
05/01/26
1,061,176
6,412,128
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor
7.94%
09/19/26
6,405,876
3,261,240
Sinclair Television Group, Inc., Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor
7.94%
09/30/26
3,136,905
11,469
Univision Communications, Inc., 2021 Replacement New First
Lien Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%,
0.75% Floor
8.69%
03/15/26
11,474
15,932,702
Building Products - 0.1%
261,504
Hunter Douglas, Inc. (Solis), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.82%
02/25/29
259,026
Cable & Satellite - 0.1%
389,380
Charter Communications Operating, LLC, Term Loan B4, 3 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor
7.33%
12/07/30
383,539
Casinos & Gaming - 1.1%
677,497
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (f/k/a Eldorado Resorts), 2024 Term
Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 2.75%, 0.50% Floor
8.04%
02/06/31
677,782
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Casinos & Gaming (Continued)
$ 2,388,363
Golden Nugget, Inc. (Fertitta Entertainment, LLC), Initial Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.50% Floor
9.33%
01/27/29
$
2,393,069
214,692
Scientific Games Holdings L.P. (Scientific Games Lottery), Initial
Dollar Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.50%
Floor
8.58%
04/04/29
214,481
3,285,332
Commercial Printing - 1.2%
3,474,960
Multi-Color Corp. (LABL, Inc.), Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 5.00%, 0.50% Floor
10.43%
10/29/28
3,375,055
Construction & Engineering - 0.2%
506,848
APi Group DE, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor
7.69%
10/01/26
507,798
Diversified Support Services - 0.6%
1,645,960
Consilio (Skopima Consilio Parent, LLC), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 0.50% Floor
9.44%
05/17/28
1,640,232
Education Services - 1.2%
3,408,169
Ascensus Holdings, Inc. (Mercury), First Lien Term Loan, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.94%
08/02/28
3,390,276
Electronic Equipment & Instruments - 0.7%
1,350,813
Chamberlain Group, Inc. (Chariot), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor
8.68%
11/03/28
1,349,631
858,760
Verifone Systems, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor
9.59%
08/20/25
751,415
2,101,046
Environmental & Facilities Services - 1.1%
3,227,493
GFL Environmental, Inc., 2023 Refinancing Term Loan, 3 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 2.50%, 0.50% Floor
7.82%
05/31/27
3,235,982
Food Distributors - 0.3%
811,131
US Foods, Inc., Incremental B-2019 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor
7.44%
09/13/26
812,550
Health Care Facilities - 2.7%
2,483,918
Ardent Health Services, Inc. (AHP Health Partners, Inc.), Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor .
8.94%
08/24/28
2,490,748
637,187
Gentiva Health Services, Inc. (Kindred at Home/Charlotte Buyer),
Initial Term B Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 5.25%, 0.50%
Floor
10.57%
02/11/28
639,758
4,759,348
Select Medical Corp., Tranche B-1, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.33%
03/06/27
4,762,347
7,892,853
Health Care Services - 3.5%
2,603,538
CHG Healthcare Services, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor
8.69%
09/30/28
2,602,574
2,623,091
DaVita, Inc., Tranche B-1 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor
7.19%
08/12/26
2,623,957
2,589,099
ExamWorks Group, Inc. (Electron Bidco), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.50% Floor
8.44%
11/01/28
2,588,490
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Health Care Services (Continued)
$ 2,150,000
Surgery Centers Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor
8.82%
12/19/30
$
2,157,020
9,972,041
Health Care Supplies - 1.8%
5,234,362
Medline Borrower, L.P. (Mozart), Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor
8.44%
10/21/28
5,240,905
Health Care Technology - 9.4%
4,813,592
athenahealth, Inc. (Minerva Merger Sub, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1
Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.58%
02/15/29
4,784,253
995,977
Ciox Health (Healthport/CT Technologies Intermediate Holdings,
Inc.), New Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
4.25%, 0.75% Floor
9.69%
12/16/25
981,924
1,696,219
Ensemble RCM, LLC (Ensemble Health), 2024 Refi Loan, 3 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.32%
08/01/29
1,688,536
393,107
Mediware (Wellsky/Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.), 2024
Incremental Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
3.50%, 0.00% Floor
8.94%
03/10/28
394,090
4,217,422
Mediware (Wellsky/Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.), Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor .
8.69%
03/10/28
4,198,232
5,241,699
Navicure, Inc. (Waystar Technologies, Inc.), 2024 Refi Term Loan,
1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor
9.33%
10/31/29
5,254,803
1,497,687
R1 RCM Holdco, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
3.00%, 0.50% Floor
8.33%
06/21/29
1,500,181
3,368,724
Verscend Technologies, Inc. (Cotiviti), Floating Rate Loan, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.58%
02/28/31
3,360,302
4,979,138
Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc., Term Loan B-2, 3 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor
8.07%
09/28/29
4,983,494
27,145,815
Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines - 0.3%
454,848
Alterra Mountain Co., Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.94%
08/17/28
456,056
394,972
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., Extended Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor
7.68%
05/25/30
396,208
852,264
Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components - 1.2%
944,248
Filtration Group Corp., 2021 Incremental Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.94%
10/21/28
945,754
1,761,750
Filtration Group Corp., 2023 Extended Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor
9.69%
10/21/28
1,765,441
610,979
TK Elevator Newco GMBH (Vertical U.S. Newco, Inc.), New
Term Loan B1 (USD), 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%,
0.50% Floor
9.08%
07/31/27
612,611
3,323,806
Insurance Brokers - 19.0%
6,812,779
Alliant Holdings I, LLC, Term Loan B-6, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR
+ 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.82%
11/06/30
6,823,237
3,702,681
Amwins Group, Inc., Feb. 2023 Incremental Term Loan, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor
8.19%
02/19/28
3,706,976
1,979,604
Amwins Group, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor
7.69%
02/19/28
1,973,823
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Insurance Brokers (Continued)
$ 469,437
AssuredPartners, Inc., 2021 Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR
+ CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.94%
02/12/27
$
470,082
1,795,653
AssuredPartners, Inc., Incremental Term Loan 2022, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.83%
02/12/27
1,798,122
6,362,624
AssuredPartners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor
8.94%
02/12/27
6,374,554
106,823
AssuredPartners, Inc., Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
3.75%, 0.50% Floor
9.08%
02/13/27
107,103
823,668
BroadStreet Partners, Inc., 2023 Term B Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor
9.08%
01/26/29
824,998
6,418,181
BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Initial Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.44%
01/27/27
6,418,534
7,534,108
HUB International Limited, 2024 Refi Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor
8.57%
06/20/30
7,534,485
130,043
Hyperion Insurance Group Limited (aka - Howden Group), 2023
USD Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 4.00%,
0.50% Floor
9.33%
04/18/30
130,189
1,595,929
IMA Financial Group, Inc., Term Loan B-1, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.75%, 0.50% Floor
9.19%
11/01/28
1,593,934
2,734,151
National Financial Partners Corp. (NFP), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.69%
02/13/27
2,741,301
4,898,051
OneDigital Borrower, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR
+ CSA + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor
9.68%
11/16/27
4,907,260
3,443,489
Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, 2024 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor
8.08%
09/01/27
3,451,375
4,380,878
USI, Inc., 2023 Refi Tranche, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.25%,
0.00% Floor
8.60%
09/30/30
4,386,705
1,708,181
USI, Inc., 2023-B New Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.35%
11/22/29
1,709,556
54,952,234
Integrated Telecommunication Services - 2.9%
3,336,193
Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-11, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor
8.32%
07/31/25
3,306,117
994,975
Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-12, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.69%, 0.00% Floor
9.26%
01/31/26
980,050
1,223,457
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor
9.65%
03/09/27
1,107,896
3,255,695
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.44%
03/09/27
2,939,616
8,333,679
IT Consulting & Other Services - 0.2%
575,530
CDK Global, Inc. (Central Parent, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor
9.35%
07/06/29
577,521
Leisure Products - 0.1%
199,731
Amer Sports Company, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.58%
02/16/31
199,731
Life Sciences Tools & Services - 0.4%
1,245,388
WCG Purchaser Corp. (WIRB- Copernicus Group), Term Loan B,
1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor
9.44%
01/08/27
1,246,957
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Managed Health Care - 0.3%
$ 821,549
Multiplan, Inc. (MPH), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor
9.85%
08/31/28
$
796,615
Metal, Glass & Plastic Containers - 0.7%
2,049,584
ProAmpac PG Borrower, LLC, First Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 4.50%, 0.75% Floor
9.80%-9.82%
09/15/28
2,055,221
Other Specialty Retail - 0.7%
2,189,725
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., Initial Term Loan B, 3
Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor
8.86%
03/04/28
2,097,625
Packaged Foods & Meats - 0.6%
1,473,591
Shearer's Foods, LLC (Fiesta Purchaser, Inc.), Term Loan B, 2 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor
9.32%
02/12/31
1,473,783
269,478
Utz Quality Foods, LLC, 2021 New Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor
8.44%
01/20/28
269,898
1,743,681
Paper & Plastic Packaging Products & Materials - 3.1%
4,982,668
Graham Packaging Company L.P., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor
8.44%
08/04/27
4,984,113
1,101,662
Pactiv LLC/Evergreen Packaging, LLC (fka Reynolds Group
Holdings), Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.69%
02/05/26
1,105,105
2,942,761
Pactiv LLC/Evergreen Packaging, LLC (fka Reynolds Group
Holdings), Tranche B-3 U.S. Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor
8.69%
09/24/28
2,950,353
9,039,571
Pharmaceuticals - 0.7%
246,827
Nestle Skin Health (Sunshine Lux VII SARL/Galderma), 2021
Term Loan B-3, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.60%, 0.75% Floor .
8.95%
10/02/26
247,462
1,778,816
Parexel International Corp. (Phoenix Newco), First Lien Term
Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.50% Floor . . . .
8.69%
11/15/28
1,779,376
2,026,838
Property & Casualty Insurance - 1.6%
4,456,927
Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., 2023 Term Loan B,
1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor
9.08%
02/24/28
4,468,582
Research & Consulting Services - 6.8%
3,128,157
AlixPartners, LLP, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA
+ 2.75%, 0.50% Floor
7.94%
02/04/28
3,131,488
7,782,419
Clarivate Analytics PLC (Camelot), 2024 Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor
8.08%
01/31/31
7,767,827
6,896,564
Dun & Bradstreet Corp., 2024 Refi Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term
SOFR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor
8.07%
01/18/29
6,888,805
714,419
J.D. Power (Project Boost Purchaser, LLC), 2021 Incremental Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor .
8.94%
05/30/26
715,502
989,664
J.D. Power (Project Boost Purchaser, LLC), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor
8.94%
05/30/26
990,748
139,000
Veritext Corporation (VT TopCo, Inc.), Initial Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.50% Floor
9.58%
08/10/30
139,673
19,634,043
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Restaurants - 5.6%
$ 6,587,009
1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (Restaurant Brands)
(aka Burger King/Tim Horton's), Term B-5 Loan, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor
7.58%
09/21/30
$
6,567,610
6,539,975
IRB Holding Corp. (Arby's/Inspire Brands), 2024 Replacement
Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.75%, 0.75%
Floor
8.18%
12/15/27
6,540,205
3,093,283
Whatabrands, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA
+ 3.25%, 0.50% Floor
8.69%
08/03/28
3,091,798
16,199,613
Security & Alarm Services - 1.6%
4,549,406
Garda World Security Corp., 2024 Refi Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor
9.62%
02/01/29
4,555,912
Specialized Consumer Services - 0.3%
914,614
Asurion, LLC, New B-8 Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR +
CSA + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor
8.69%
12/23/26
910,549
Specialized Finance - 0.2%
839,596
Radiate Holdco, LLC (Astound), Amendment No. 6 Term Loan, 1
Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor
8.69%
09/25/26
691,617
Systems Software - 3.9%
1,499,656
Gen Digital, Inc. (fka NortonLifeLock, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
CME Term SOFR + CSA + 2.00%, 0.50% Floor
7.43%
09/12/29
1,497,684
2,365,720
Idera, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 3 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
3.75%, 0.75% Floor
9.21%
03/02/28
2,356,849
874,713
Proofpoint, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + CSA +
3.25%, 0.50% Floor
8.69%
08/31/28
874,350
544,523
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor
7.19%
04/16/25
544,717
509,596
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor
7.19%
04/16/25
509,777
5,024,481
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor
7.19%
04/16/25
5,026,892
408,867
SUSE (Marcel Bidco, LLC), New Term Loan B3, Daily CME
Term SOFR + 4.50%, 0.50% Floor
9.81%-9.83%
10/31/30
410,271
11,220,540
Trading Companies & Distributors - 0.8%
2,296,629
SRS Distribution, Inc., 2021 Refinancing Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.94%
06/04/28
2,296,629
111,886
SRS Distribution, Inc., 2022 Refinancing Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + CSA + 3.50%, 0.50% Floor
8.68%
06/04/28
111,903
2,408,532
Transaction & Payment Processing Services - 0.5%
1,492,000
Worldpay (GTCR W Merger Sub, LLC/Boost Newco, LLC), Initial
USD Term Loan, 1 Mo. CME Term SOFR + 3.00%, 0.50% Floor
8.33%
12/31/30
1,499,460
Wireless Telecommunication Services - 1.6%
4,612,647
SBA Senior Finance II, LLC, 2024 Refi Term Loan B, 1 Mo. CME
Term SOFR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor
7.33%
01/25/31
4,615,530
Total Senior Floating-RateLoan Interests
312,237,482
(Cost $312,130,726)
CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 5.4%
Application Software - 0.1%
$ 238,000
GoTo Group, Inc. (d)
5.50%
05/01/28
$
205,573
238,000
GoTo Group, Inc. (d)
5.50%
05/01/28
141,610
347,183
Broadcasting - 2.7%
1,000,000
Gray Television, Inc. (d)
5.88%
07/15/26
950,000
2,000,000
Gray Television, Inc. (d)
7.00%
05/15/27
1,809,780
3,043,000
Nexstar Media, Inc. (d)
5.63%
07/15/27
2,887,075
2,395,000
Sirius XM Radio, Inc. (d)
3.13%
09/01/26
2,235,553
7,882,408
Cable & Satellite - 1.2%
2,137,000
CCO Holdings, LLC / CCO Holdings Capital Corp. (d)
5.13%
05/01/27
2,022,393
1,465,000
CSC Holdings, LLC (d)
7.50%
04/01/28
1,043,080
374,000
CSC Holdings, LLC (d)
11.25%
05/15/28
386,252
3,451,725
Casinos & Gaming - 0.4%
572,000
Fertitta Entertainment, LLC / Fertitta Entertainment Finance Co.,
Inc. (d)
4.63%
01/15/29
519,656
572,000
VICI Properties, L.P. / VICI Note Co., Inc. (d)
4.25%
12/01/26
547,754
1,067,410
Insurance Brokers - 0.1%
346,000
AmWINS Group, Inc. (d)
4.88%
06/30/29
319,514
Integrated Telecommunication Services - 0.2%
769,000
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (d)
4.00%
03/01/27
641,092
Systems Software - 0.7%
2,000,000
Boxer Parent Co., Inc. (d)
9.13%
03/01/26
1,999,750
Total Corporate Bonds and Notes
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
15,709,082
(Cost $16,523,437)
FOREIGN CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 0.6%
Application Software - 0.0%
22,000
Open Text Corp. (d)
3.88%
02/15/28
20,238
Environmental & Facilities Services - 0.6%
1,554,000
GFL Environmental, Inc. (d)
3.75%
08/01/25
1,510,250
305,000
GFL Environmental, Inc. (d)
4.00%
08/01/28
279,913
1,790,163
Total Foreign Corporate Bonds and Notes
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
1,810,401
(Cost $1,808,698)
Shares
Description
Value
COMMON STOCKS (c) - 0.0%
Pharmaceuticals - 0.0%
150,392
Akorn, Inc. (e) (f) (g)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
8,272
(Cost $1,724,086)
RIGHTS (c) - 0.0%
Life Sciences Tools & Services - 0.0%
1
New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Corporate Claim Trust, no expiration date (g) (h) (i) (j)
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
.
0
RIGHTS (c) (Continued)
Life Sciences Tools & Services (Continued)
1
New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Lender Claim Trust, no expiration date (g) (h) (i) (j)
$
0
Total Rights
0
(Cost $0)
Total Investments - 114.2%
329,765,237
(Cost $332,186,947)
Outstanding Loans - (13.9)%
(40,000,000)
Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (0.3)%
(1,123,369)
Net Assets - 100.0%
288,641,868
- Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests ("Senior Loans") in which the Fund invests pay interest at rates which are periodically predetermined by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium. These base lending rates are generally (i) the lending rate offered by one or more major European banks, such as the LIBOR, (ii) the SOFR obtained from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Financial Research or another major financial institution, (iii) the prime rate offered by one or more United States banks or (iv) the certificate of deposit rate. Certain Senior Loans are subject to a LIBOR or SOFR floor that establishes a minimum LIBOR or SOFR rate. When a range of rates is disclosed, the Fund holds more than one contract within the same tranche with identical LIBOR or SOFR period, spread and floor, but different LIBOR or SOFR reset dates.
- Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown.
- All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.
- This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At February 29, 2024, securities noted as such amounted to $17,519,483 or 6.1% of net assets.
- This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court.
- Security received in a transaction exempt from registration under the 1933 Act. The security may be resold pursuant to an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act, typically to qualified institutional buyers (see Restricted Securities table).
- Non-incomeproducing security.
- This security is fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee in accordance with procedures approved by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and rules thereunder, as amended. At February 29, 2024, securities noted as such are valued at $0 or 0.0% of net assets.
- Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor.
- This security's value was determined using significant unobservable inputs (see Valuation Inputs section).
Abbreviations throughout the Portfolio of Investments:
CME
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange
CSA
- Credit Spread Adjustment
LIBOR
- London Interbank Offered Rate
SOFR
- Secured Overnight Financing Rate
Valuation Inputs
The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:
- Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
- Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
- Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.
The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.
A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of February 29, 2024 is as follows:
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
2/29/2024
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests*
$ 312,237,482
$ -
$ 312,237,482
$ -
Corporate Bonds and Notes*
15,709,082
-
15,709,082
-
Foreign Corporate Bonds and Notes*
1,810,401
-
1,810,401
-
Common Stocks*
8,272
-
8,272
-
Rights*
-**
-
-
-**
Total Investments
$ 329,765,237
$ -
$ 329,765,237
$ -**
- See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout.
- Investments are valued at $0.
Level 3 investments are fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee and are footnoted in the Portfolio of Investments. All Level 3 values are based on unobservable inputs.
Restricted Securities
As of February 29, 2024, the Fund held restricted securities as shown in the following table that the Advisor has deemed illiquid pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees.
Acquisition
Current
Carrying
% of
Security
Date
Shares
Price
Cost
Value
Net Assets
Akorn, Inc.
10/15/2020
150,392
$0.06
$1,724,086
$8,272
0.00%†
- Amount is less than 0.01%
