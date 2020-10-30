First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II : Holdings as of 8/31/2020
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
Portfolio of Investments
August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Principal
Stated
Value
Description
Rate (a)
Maturity (b)
Value
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) - 141.1%
Application Software - 17.1%
$ 1,929,494
CCC Information Services Inc. (Cypress), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
04/26/24
$
1,916,470
3,202,384
Epicor Software Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.25%
07/30/27
3,202,000
308,927
Hyland Software, Inc., 2ND Lien TL, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 7.00%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7.75%
07/10/25
308,541
8,284,468
Hyland Software, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
07/01/24
8,169,066
2,035,711
Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), 2020 June New
Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
09/15/24
2,011,547
6,205,691
Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), Initial Term Loan,
3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.57%
09/13/24
6,038,510
2,900,630
LogMeIn, Inc. (Logan), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7.00%
08/31/27
2,826,896
9,300,734
McAfee, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor .
3.91%
09/30/24
9,204,285
1,232,492
Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Miami Escrow TL
B3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
06/21/24
1,173,949
8,323,164
Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Seattle Spinco
TLB, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
06/21/24
7,927,814
1,462,868
Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Term Loan B4, 3
Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.25%
06/15/25
1,457,382
570,993
Milano Acquisition Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.17%
08/31/27
565,996
746,743
Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), 2019
Incremental Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . .
4.52%
04/26/24
739,275
2,213,771
Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), Term
Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
04/26/24
2,197,167
4,564,272
SolarWinds Holdings, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
02/05/24
4,500,098
1,194,925
Solera Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
03/03/23
1,173,058
220,077
TIBCO Software, Inc., Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.91%
06/30/26
212,265
236,671
Ultimate Software Group, Inc., June 2020 Term Loan B, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
05/03/26
236,229
3,030,203
Veeam Software Holdings Limited (VS Buyer, LLC), Term Loan B,
1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
02/28/27
2,980,962
56,841,510
Auto Parts & Equipment - 2.3%
6,462,255
Gates Global, LLC, Initial B-2 Dollar Term Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
03/31/24
6,378,440
2,889,114
Lumileds (Bright Bidco B.V.), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.57%
06/30/24
1,279,877
7,658,317
Broadcasting - 7.3%
2,557,686
E.W. Scripps Company, Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
05/01/26
2,487,349
269,745
Entercom Media Corp. (CBS Radio), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
11/17/24
254,099
1,472,220
Gray Television, Inc., Term C Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
01/02/26
1,440,524
11,781,524
iHeartCommunications, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
04/29/26
11,158,753
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Broadcasting (Continued)
$ 6,682,609
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
09/19/26
$
6,549,893
469,541
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
01/17/24
458,192
1,829,815
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Nexstar Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
01/17/24
1,785,588
24,134,398
Building Products - 1.3%
4,362,358
Quikrete Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
01/31/27
4,245,490
Cable & Satellite - 3.9%
2,593,871
Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), March 2017 Term Loan
B-1, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
07/17/25
2,499,843
2,984,848
Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), October 2018 Incremental
Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
01/15/26
2,876,648
3,148,955
Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), Sept. 2019 Term Loan B-5,
1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
04/15/27
3,043,244
4,625,322
Virgin Media Investment Holdings Limited, Term Loan N, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
01/31/28
4,496,831
12,916,566
Casinos & Gaming - 9.5%
1,000,000
Boyd Gaming Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.36%
09/15/23
970,230
513,501
Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.70%
06/30/25
497,135
256,750
Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.77%
06/30/25
248,568
7,854,225
Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
12/22/24
7,368,285
7,440,186
CityCenter Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
04/18/24
7,042,954
1,970,665
Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.25%
10/04/23
1,758,089
1,671,928
Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.25%
10/04/23
1,491,577
588,715
Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
08/14/24
549,295
7,680
Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 3 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.06%
08/14/24
7,166
2,406,520
Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 6 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.61%
08/14/24
2,245,380
5,741,449
Stars Group Holdings B.V. (Amaya), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.81%
07/10/25
5,745,181
3,339,369
Station Casinos, Inc. (Red Rocks), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.25%, 0.25% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.50%
01/31/27
3,158,475
733,986
Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
05/10/26
695,914
31,778,249
Coal & Consumable Fuels - 0.3%
1,012,898
Arch Coal, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
03/07/24
880,795
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Coal & Consumable Fuels (Continued)
$
302,885
Peabody Energy, Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
03/31/25
$
105,577
986,372
Communications Equipment - 0.5%
1,629,039
Commscope, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
04/06/26
1,591,799
Data Processing & Outsourced Services - 0.1%
483,605
Cardtronics USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.00%
06/30/27
482,097
Electric Utilities - 1.4%
4,900,413
PG&E Corp., Exit Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 1.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.50%
06/30/25
4,817,743
Environmental & Facilities Services - 0.9%
2,936,941
Packers Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
12/04/24
2,872,093
Food Distributors - 0.2%
725,012
US Foods, Inc., Incremental B-2019 Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR +
2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.07%
08/31/26
692,517
Health Care Facilities - 1.2%
1,148,528
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Term Loan B4, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
02/16/23
1,135,366
1,554,223
Gentiva Health Services, Inc. (Kindred at Home), Term Loan B, 1
Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.44%
07/02/25
1,538,681
1,415,180
Select Medical Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.68%
03/06/25
1,373,899
4,047,946
Health Care Services - 13.3%
466,734
Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), 2018
New Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.25%
03/14/25
459,383
5,013,417
Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), Term
Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
04/28/22
4,961,478
2,800,285
Air Methods Corp. (a/k/a ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.),
Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
04/21/24
2,453,358
6,024,465
athenahealth, Inc. (VVC Holding Corp.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.82%
02/15/26
5,968,015
9,137,381
CHG Healthcare Services, Inc., Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.07%
06/07/23
8,988,899
3,593,889
DuPage Medical Group (Midwest Physician Admin. Services, LLC),
Repricing Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . .
2.91%
08/15/24
3,469,900
5,537,591
Envision Healthcare Corporation, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.91%
10/10/25
3,996,480
4,566,062
Surgery Centers Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
08/31/24
4,304,335
3,062,763
Team Health, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
02/06/24
2,543,380
2,121,995
U.S. Renal Care, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 5.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.19%
06/28/26
2,068,053
4,768,369
Verscend Technologies, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.66%
08/27/25
4,728,648
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Health Care Services (Continued)
$
185,717
Vizient, Inc., Term Loan B-6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor .
2.16%
05/06/26
$
182,003
44,123,932
Health Care Technology - 3.4%
283,305
Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
03/01/24
277,718
6,909,337
Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
03/01/24
6,773,085
6,846
Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.66%
07/25/26
6,649
2,710,907
Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.76%
07/25/26
2,632,969
1,779,577
Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
4.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.91%
09/30/26
1,777,726
11,468,147
Household Appliances - 0.4%
1,443,447
Traeger Grills (TGP Holdings III, LLC), 2018 Refinancing Term
Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.25%
09/25/24
1,387,960
Human Resource & Employment Services - 1.2%
4,184,083
Alight, Inc. (fka Tempo Acq.), Non Extended Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
05/01/24
4,089,941
Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders - 0.5%
1,889,692
Calpine Corporation, Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
01/15/24
1,847,703
Industrial Machinery - 0.3%
982,801
Thyssenkrupp Elevator (Vertical U.S. Newco, Inc.), Term Loan B, 6
Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.57%
07/31/27
973,592
Insurance Brokers - 14.5%
4,614,831
Alliant Holdings I, LLC, 2019 New Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.43%
05/10/25
4,495,353
6,603,806
Alliant Holdings I, LLC, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
05/09/25
6,380,003
11,560,140
Amwins Group, Inc., Term Loan B (First Lien), 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
01/25/24
11,458,988
4,282,234
AssuredPartners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.66%
02/15/27
4,172,138
1,011,429
BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-1, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
01/27/27
996,257
2,850,940
BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
01/31/27
2,754,721
950,766
Cross Financial Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.50%
08/19/27
946,012
37,870
HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.22%
04/25/25
36,849
14,807,424
HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.26%
04/25/25
14,408,216
463,011
Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
07/23/27
460,988
2,232,582
USI, Inc. (fka Compass Investors, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.31%
05/15/24
2,168,864
48,278,389
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Integrated Telecommunication Services - 6.0%
$ 8,645,590
CenturyLink, Inc. (Qwest), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.41%
03/15/27
$
8,341,178
3,459,279
Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-11, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
07/31/25
3,307,313
378,770
Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-13, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
08/14/26
373,089
8,037,414
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
03/09/27
7,794,765
19,816,345
Interactive Home Entertainment - 1.1%
3,624,655
Playtika Holding Corp., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 6.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7.07%
12/10/24
3,651,007
Investment Banking & Brokerage - 1.7%
5,683,994
Citadel Securities L.P., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
02/27/26
5,634,259
Leisure Facilities - 1.0%
3,827,598
ClubCorp Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.06%
09/18/24
3,317,723
Managed Health Care - 6.7%
17,965,920
Multiplan, Inc. (MPH), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
06/07/23
17,763,804
4,647,257
Versant Health (Wink Holdco, Inc.), Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.00%
12/02/24
4,538,325
22,302,129
Metal & Glass Containers - 1.3%
4,480,550
Berry Global, Inc., Term Loan Y, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.16%
07/01/26
4,339,995
Movies & Entertainment - 2.9%
2,667,583
AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.08%
04/22/26
2,024,029
20,975
AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, Prime Rate + 3.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.75%
04/22/26
15,915
7,471,477
Cineworld Group PLC (Crown), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR +
2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.32%
02/28/25
5,837,092
527,907
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.94%
10/17/26
489,370
1,682,229
PUG, LLC (Stubhub), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.66%
02/12/27
1,424,292
9,790,698
Other Diversified Financial Services - 6.2%
10,152,037
AlixPartners, LLP, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.66%
04/04/24
9,918,540
10,890,930
Refinitiv US Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
10/01/25
10,789,753
20,708,293
Packaged Foods & Meats - 2.4%
405,484
BellRing Brands, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 5.00%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.00%
10/21/24
404,852
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Packaged Foods & Meats (Continued)
$ 1,994,006
Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
08/03/25
$
1,956,299
18,556
Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
08/03/25
18,205
5,354,274
Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR
+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.00%
08/03/25
5,253,025
339,508
Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1
Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
07/07/24
340,146
7,972,527
Paper Packaging - 2.3%
1,518,839
Graham Packaging Company L.P., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR
+ 3.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
07/28/27
1,515,801
6,278,863
Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc., U.S. Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
02/05/23
6,182,420
7,698,221
Paper Products - 0.3%
1,000,000
Neenah, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor. . .
5.00%
06/30/27
1,002,500
Pharmaceuticals - 13.6%
151,871
Akorn, Inc., DIP Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 9.50%, 1.00%
Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
10.50%
11/21/20
152,630
4,088,037
Akorn, Inc., Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 14.50%, 1.00% Floor (d) . . . . . . .
15.50%
04/16/21
3,626,089
15,785,236
Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.18%
06/01/25
15,515,624
9,599,262
Endo, LLC, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . .
5.00%
04/29/24
9,237,274
4,812,184
GoodRX, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor .
2.91%
10/15/25
4,755,063
4,724,721
Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2017 Term Loan B, 6 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
09/24/24
4,109,043
1,074,695
Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2018 Incremental Term
Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
02/24/25
933,190
3,771,811
Parexel International Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.91%
09/27/24
3,640,741
3,214,377
Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. (PPDI/Jaguar), Term
Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.50%
08/18/22
3,206,341
45,175,995
Publishing - 0.2%
604,613
Meredith Corp., Tranche B-3 Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.25%
01/31/25
594,534
Research & Consulting Services - 0.2%
449,371
Clarivate Analytics PLC (Camelot), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
10/31/26
440,946
187,098
Nielsen Finance, LLC (VNU, Inc.), Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.75%
06/30/25
187,565
628,511
Restaurants - 3.0%
3,749,626
1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (Restaurant Brands)
(aka Burger King/Tim Horton's), Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
11/14/26
3,604,328
2,860,478
IRB Holding Corp. (Arby's/Inspire Brands), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.75%
02/05/25
2,751,065
SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)
Restaurants (Continued)
$ 3,970,000
Portillo's Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B-3, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 5.50%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.50%
08/30/24
$
3,746,687
10,102,080
Security & Alarm Services - 0.2%
549,406
Garda World Security Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
4.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.93%
10/30/26
547,071
Specialized Consumer Services - 3.5%
3,157,905
Asurion, LLC, Second Lien Replacement B-2 Term Loan, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 6.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.66%
08/04/25
3,162,642
6,326,841
Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
11/03/23
6,210,870
2,179,223
Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B7, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
11/03/24
2,138,820
11,512,332
Specialty Chemicals - 0.3%
993,304
H.B. Fuller Company, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2.16%
10/20/24
967,339
Systems Software - 7.2%
5,147,288
Applied Systems, Inc., 1st Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
09/19/24
5,120,368
1,511,161
Applied Systems, Inc., 2nd Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
7.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
8.00%
09/19/25
1,531,939
4,679,328
BMC Software Finance, Inc. (Boxer Parent), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.
LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.41%
10/02/25
4,587,707
1,346,770
Misys Financial Software Ltd. (Almonde, Inc.) (Finastra), Term
Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.50%
06/13/24
1,266,220
8,565
Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
04/24/22
7,563
3,237,520
Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,
1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4.25%
04/24/22
2,858,730
3,156,407
Sophos Group PLC (Surf), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%,
0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.83%
03/05/27
3,078,380
2,158,914
SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1.91%
04/16/25
2,095,377
1,312,468
SUSE (Marcel Lux IV SARL), Facility B1 USD, 1 Mo. LIBOR +
3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.41%
03/15/26
1,275,286
2,024,108
Vertafore, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor .
3.41%
07/02/25
2,022,327
23,843,897
Wireless Telecommunication Services - 1.4%
1,448,786
Frontier Communications Corp., Term Loan B-1, 3 Mo. LIBOR +
3.75%, 0.75% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.35%
06/15/24
1,460,015
4,842
Frontier Communications Corp., Term Loan B-1, Prime Rate +
2.75%, 0.75% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.00%
06/15/24
4,879
3,102,950
T-Mobile USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%
Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3.16%
04/01/27
3,109,559
4,574,453
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Total Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
469,414,670
(Cost $483,313,072)
CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 1.2%
Airlines - 0.2%
$ 605,000
Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC / Mileage Plus Intellectual Property
Assets Ltd. (e) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.50%
06/20/27
$
630,712
Broadcasting - 0.5%
1,238,000
Cumulus Media New Holdings, Inc. (e). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.75%
07/01/26
1,116,323
519,000
Diamond Sports Group, LLC / Diamond Sports Finance Co. (e) . . . . .
5.38%
08/15/26
406,074
1,522,397
Casinos & Gaming - 0.5%
1,440,000
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (e). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6.25%
07/01/25
1,528,193
Integrated Telecommunication Services - 0.0%
107,000
Windstream Escrow, LLC / Windstream Escrow Finance Corp. (e) . .
7.75%
08/15/28
107,401
Total Corporate Bonds and Notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
3,788,703
(Cost $3,682,220)
Shares
Description
Value
COMMON STOCKS (c) - 0.7%
Broadcasting - 0.1%
25,815
Cumulus Media, Class A (f). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
128,301
Electric Utilities - 0.6%
106,607
Vistra Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,050,053
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production - 0.0%
119,734
Ascent Resources - Marcellus, LLC Class A Common Shares (f) (g)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
104,767
3,699
Fieldwood Energy Equity (f) (g) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
370
105,137
Total Common Stocks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,283,491
(Cost $3,357,339)
RIGHTS (c) - 0.0%
Electric Utilities - 0.0%
106,607
Vistra Energy Corp., no expiration date (f) (h) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
117,268
Life Sciences Tools & Services - 0.0%
1
New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Corporate Claim Trust, no expiration date (f) (h) (i) (j) . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
0
1
New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Lender Claim Trust, no expiration date (f) (h) (i) (j). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
0
0
Total Rights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
117,268
(Cost $174,207)
WARRANTS (c) - 0.0%
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production - 0.0%
31,000
Ascent Resources - Marcellus, LLC First Lien Warrants, expiring 3/30/23 (f) (h). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
930
(Cost $3,100)
MONEY MARKET FUNDS (c) - 1.9%
6,260,181
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Portfolio - Institutional Class - 0.01% (k). . .
6,260,181
(Cost $6,260,181)
Total Investments - 144.9% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
481,865,243
(Cost $496,790,119) (l)
Outstanding Loans - (40.9)% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
(136,000,000)
Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (4.0)%. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . .
(13,254,665)
Net Assets - 100.0% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 332,610,578
Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests ("Senior Loans") in which the Fund invests pay interest at rates which are periodically predetermined by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium. These base lending rates are generally (i) the lending rate offered by one or more major European banks, such as the LIBOR, (ii) the prime rate offered by one or more United States banks or (iii) the certificate of deposit rate. Certain Senior Loans are subject to a LIBOR floor that establishes a minimum LIBOR rate. When a range of rates is disclosed, the Fund holds more than one contract within the same tranche with identical LIBOR period, spread and floor, but different LIBOR reset dates.
Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown.
All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.
This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court.
This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $3,788,703 or 1.2% of net assets.
Non-incomeproducing security.
Security received in a transaction exempt from registration under the 1933 Act. The security may be resold pursuant to an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act, typically to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor. Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for the security is determined based on security-specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $105,137 or 0.0% of net assets.
Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor.
This security is fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee in accordance with procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such are valued at $0 or 0.0% of net assets.
This security's value was determined using significant unobservable inputs (see Valuation Inputs section).
Rate shown reflects yield as of August 31, 2020.
Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $1,834,640 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $16,759,516. The net unrealized depreciation was $14,924,876.
LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rate
Valuation Inputs
The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:
Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.
The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.
A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows:
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Level 1
Significant
Significant
Value at
Quoted
Observable
Unobservable
8/31/2020
Prices
Inputs
Inputs
Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
$ 469,414,670
$
-
$ 469,414,670
$ -
Corporate Bonds and Notes* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3,788,703
-
3,788,703
-
Common Stocks:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
105,137
-
105,137
-
Other industry categories* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2,178,354
2,178,354
-
-
Rights:
Electric Utilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
117,268
-
117,268
-
Life Sciences Tools & Services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
-**
-
-
-**
Warrants* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
930
-
930
-
Money Market Funds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6,260,181
6,260,181
-
-
Total Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
$ 481,865,243
$
8,438,535
$ 473,426,708
$ -**
* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout. ** Investment is valued at $0.
Level 3 Investments that are fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee are footnoted in the Portfolio of Investments. All Level 3 values are based on unobservable inputs.
