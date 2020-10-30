First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II : Holdings as of 8/31/2020 0 10/30/2020 | 05:20pm EDT Send by mail :

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) - 141.1% Application Software - 17.1% $ 1,929,494 CCC Information Services Inc. (Cypress), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 04/26/24 $ 1,916,470 3,202,384 Epicor Software Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.25% 07/30/27 3,202,000 308,927 Hyland Software, Inc., 2ND Lien TL, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 7.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.75% 07/10/25 308,541 8,284,468 Hyland Software, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 07/01/24 8,169,066 2,035,711 Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), 2020 June New Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 09/15/24 2,011,547 6,205,691 Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), Initial Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.57% 09/13/24 6,038,510 2,900,630 LogMeIn, Inc. (Logan), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.00% 08/31/27 2,826,896 9,300,734 McAfee, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . 3.91% 09/30/24 9,204,285 1,232,492 Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Miami Escrow TL B3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 06/21/24 1,173,949 8,323,164 Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Seattle Spinco TLB, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 06/21/24 7,927,814 1,462,868 Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Term Loan B4, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.25% 06/15/25 1,457,382 570,993 Milano Acquisition Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.17% 08/31/27 565,996 746,743 Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), 2019 Incremental Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . . 4.52% 04/26/24 739,275 2,213,771 Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 04/26/24 2,197,167 4,564,272 SolarWinds Holdings, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 02/05/24 4,500,098 1,194,925 Solera Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 03/03/23 1,173,058 220,077 TIBCO Software, Inc., Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.91% 06/30/26 212,265 236,671 Ultimate Software Group, Inc., June 2020 Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 05/03/26 236,229 3,030,203 Veeam Software Holdings Limited (VS Buyer, LLC), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 02/28/27 2,980,962 56,841,510 Auto Parts & Equipment - 2.3% 6,462,255 Gates Global, LLC, Initial B-2 Dollar Term Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 03/31/24 6,378,440 2,889,114 Lumileds (Bright Bidco B.V.), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.57% 06/30/24 1,279,877 7,658,317 Broadcasting - 7.3% 2,557,686 E.W. Scripps Company, Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 05/01/26 2,487,349 269,745 Entercom Media Corp. (CBS Radio), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 11/17/24 254,099 1,472,220 Gray Television, Inc., Term C Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 01/02/26 1,440,524 11,781,524 iHeartCommunications, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 04/29/26 11,158,753 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Broadcasting (Continued) $ 6,682,609 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 09/19/26 $ 6,549,893 469,541 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 01/17/24 458,192 1,829,815 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Nexstar Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 01/17/24 1,785,588 24,134,398 Building Products - 1.3% 4,362,358 Quikrete Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 01/31/27 4,245,490 Cable & Satellite - 3.9% 2,593,871 Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), March 2017 Term Loan B-1, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 07/17/25 2,499,843 2,984,848 Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), October 2018 Incremental Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 01/15/26 2,876,648 3,148,955 Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), Sept. 2019 Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 04/15/27 3,043,244 4,625,322 Virgin Media Investment Holdings Limited, Term Loan N, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 01/31/28 4,496,831 12,916,566 Casinos & Gaming - 9.5% 1,000,000 Boyd Gaming Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.36% 09/15/23 970,230 513,501 Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.70% 06/30/25 497,135 256,750 Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.77% 06/30/25 248,568 7,854,225 Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 12/22/24 7,368,285 7,440,186 CityCenter Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 04/18/24 7,042,954 1,970,665 Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.25% 10/04/23 1,758,089 1,671,928 Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.25% 10/04/23 1,491,577 588,715 Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 08/14/24 549,295 7,680 Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.06% 08/14/24 7,166 2,406,520 Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.61% 08/14/24 2,245,380 5,741,449 Stars Group Holdings B.V. (Amaya), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.81% 07/10/25 5,745,181 3,339,369 Station Casinos, Inc. (Red Rocks), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.25% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.50% 01/31/27 3,158,475 733,986 Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 05/10/26 695,914 31,778,249 Coal & Consumable Fuels - 0.3% 1,012,898 Arch Coal, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 03/07/24 880,795 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Coal & Consumable Fuels (Continued) $ 302,885 Peabody Energy, Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 03/31/25 $ 105,577 986,372 Communications Equipment - 0.5% 1,629,039 Commscope, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 04/06/26 1,591,799 Data Processing & Outsourced Services - 0.1% 483,605 Cardtronics USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.00% 06/30/27 482,097 Electric Utilities - 1.4% 4,900,413 PG&E Corp., Exit Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.50% 06/30/25 4,817,743 Environmental & Facilities Services - 0.9% 2,936,941 Packers Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 12/04/24 2,872,093 Food Distributors - 0.2% 725,012 US Foods, Inc., Incremental B-2019 Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.07% 08/31/26 692,517 Health Care Facilities - 1.2% 1,148,528 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Term Loan B4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 02/16/23 1,135,366 1,554,223 Gentiva Health Services, Inc. (Kindred at Home), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.44% 07/02/25 1,538,681 1,415,180 Select Medical Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.68% 03/06/25 1,373,899 4,047,946 Health Care Services - 13.3% 466,734 Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), 2018 New Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.25% 03/14/25 459,383 5,013,417 Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 04/28/22 4,961,478 2,800,285 Air Methods Corp. (a/k/a ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 04/21/24 2,453,358 6,024,465 athenahealth, Inc. (VVC Holding Corp.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.82% 02/15/26 5,968,015 9,137,381 CHG Healthcare Services, Inc., Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.07% 06/07/23 8,988,899 3,593,889 DuPage Medical Group (Midwest Physician Admin. Services, LLC), Repricing Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . 2.91% 08/15/24 3,469,900 5,537,591 Envision Healthcare Corporation, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.91% 10/10/25 3,996,480 4,566,062 Surgery Centers Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 08/31/24 4,304,335 3,062,763 Team Health, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 02/06/24 2,543,380 2,121,995 U.S. Renal Care, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 5.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.19% 06/28/26 2,068,053 4,768,369 Verscend Technologies, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.66% 08/27/25 4,728,648 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Health Care Services (Continued) $ 185,717 Vizient, Inc., Term Loan B-6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . 2.16% 05/06/26 $ 182,003 44,123,932 Health Care Technology - 3.4% 283,305 Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 03/01/24 277,718 6,909,337 Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 03/01/24 6,773,085 6,846 Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.66% 07/25/26 6,649 2,710,907 Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.76% 07/25/26 2,632,969 1,779,577 Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.91% 09/30/26 1,777,726 11,468,147 Household Appliances - 0.4% 1,443,447 Traeger Grills (TGP Holdings III, LLC), 2018 Refinancing Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.25% 09/25/24 1,387,960 Human Resource & Employment Services - 1.2% 4,184,083 Alight, Inc. (fka Tempo Acq.), Non Extended Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 05/01/24 4,089,941 Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders - 0.5% 1,889,692 Calpine Corporation, Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 01/15/24 1,847,703 Industrial Machinery - 0.3% 982,801 Thyssenkrupp Elevator (Vertical U.S. Newco, Inc.), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.57% 07/31/27 973,592 Insurance Brokers - 14.5% 4,614,831 Alliant Holdings I, LLC, 2019 New Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.43% 05/10/25 4,495,353 6,603,806 Alliant Holdings I, LLC, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 05/09/25 6,380,003 11,560,140 Amwins Group, Inc., Term Loan B (First Lien), 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 01/25/24 11,458,988 4,282,234 AssuredPartners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.66% 02/15/27 4,172,138 1,011,429 BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-1, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 01/27/27 996,257 2,850,940 BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 01/31/27 2,754,721 950,766 Cross Financial Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.50% 08/19/27 946,012 37,870 HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.22% 04/25/25 36,849 14,807,424 HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.26% 04/25/25 14,408,216 463,011 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 07/23/27 460,988 2,232,582 USI, Inc. (fka Compass Investors, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.31% 05/15/24 2,168,864 48,278,389 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Integrated Telecommunication Services - 6.0% $ 8,645,590 CenturyLink, Inc. (Qwest), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.41% 03/15/27 $ 8,341,178 3,459,279 Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-11, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 07/31/25 3,307,313 378,770 Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-13, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 08/14/26 373,089 8,037,414 Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 03/09/27 7,794,765 19,816,345 Interactive Home Entertainment - 1.1% 3,624,655 Playtika Holding Corp., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 6.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.07% 12/10/24 3,651,007 Investment Banking & Brokerage - 1.7% 5,683,994 Citadel Securities L.P., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 02/27/26 5,634,259 Leisure Facilities - 1.0% 3,827,598 ClubCorp Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.06% 09/18/24 3,317,723 Managed Health Care - 6.7% 17,965,920 Multiplan, Inc. (MPH), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 06/07/23 17,763,804 4,647,257 Versant Health (Wink Holdco, Inc.), Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.00% 12/02/24 4,538,325 22,302,129 Metal & Glass Containers - 1.3% 4,480,550 Berry Global, Inc., Term Loan Y, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.16% 07/01/26 4,339,995 Movies & Entertainment - 2.9% 2,667,583 AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.08% 04/22/26 2,024,029 20,975 AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, Prime Rate + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.75% 04/22/26 15,915 7,471,477 Cineworld Group PLC (Crown), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.32% 02/28/25 5,837,092 527,907 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.94% 10/17/26 489,370 1,682,229 PUG, LLC (Stubhub), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.66% 02/12/27 1,424,292 9,790,698 Other Diversified Financial Services - 6.2% 10,152,037 AlixPartners, LLP, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.66% 04/04/24 9,918,540 10,890,930 Refinitiv US Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 10/01/25 10,789,753 20,708,293 Packaged Foods & Meats - 2.4% 405,484 BellRing Brands, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 5.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.00% 10/21/24 404,852 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Packaged Foods & Meats (Continued) $ 1,994,006 Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 08/03/25 $ 1,956,299 18,556 Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 08/03/25 18,205 5,354,274 Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.00% 08/03/25 5,253,025 339,508 Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 07/07/24 340,146 7,972,527 Paper Packaging - 2.3% 1,518,839 Graham Packaging Company L.P., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 07/28/27 1,515,801 6,278,863 Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc., U.S. Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 02/05/23 6,182,420 7,698,221 Paper Products - 0.3% 1,000,000 Neenah, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . 5.00% 06/30/27 1,002,500 Pharmaceuticals - 13.6% 151,871 Akorn, Inc., DIP Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 9.50%, 1.00% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.50% 11/21/20 152,630 4,088,037 Akorn, Inc., Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 14.50%, 1.00% Floor (d) . . . . . . . 15.50% 04/16/21 3,626,089 15,785,236 Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.18% 06/01/25 15,515,624 9,599,262 Endo, LLC, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . 5.00% 04/29/24 9,237,274 4,812,184 GoodRX, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . 2.91% 10/15/25 4,755,063 4,724,721 Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2017 Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 09/24/24 4,109,043 1,074,695 Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2018 Incremental Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 02/24/25 933,190 3,771,811 Parexel International Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.91% 09/27/24 3,640,741 3,214,377 Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. (PPDI/Jaguar), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.50% 08/18/22 3,206,341 45,175,995 Publishing - 0.2% 604,613 Meredith Corp., Tranche B-3 Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.25% 01/31/25 594,534 Research & Consulting Services - 0.2% 449,371 Clarivate Analytics PLC (Camelot), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 10/31/26 440,946 187,098 Nielsen Finance, LLC (VNU, Inc.), Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.75% 06/30/25 187,565 628,511 Restaurants - 3.0% 3,749,626 1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (Restaurant Brands) (aka Burger King/Tim Horton's), Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 11/14/26 3,604,328 2,860,478 IRB Holding Corp. (Arby's/Inspire Brands), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.75% 02/05/25 2,751,065 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Value Description Rate (a) Maturity (b) Value SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued) Restaurants (Continued) $ 3,970,000 Portillo's Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B-3, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 5.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.50% 08/30/24 $ 3,746,687 10,102,080 Security & Alarm Services - 0.2% 549,406 Garda World Security Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.93% 10/30/26 547,071 Specialized Consumer Services - 3.5% 3,157,905 Asurion, LLC, Second Lien Replacement B-2 Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 6.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.66% 08/04/25 3,162,642 6,326,841 Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 11/03/23 6,210,870 2,179,223 Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B7, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 11/03/24 2,138,820 11,512,332 Specialty Chemicals - 0.3% 993,304 H.B. Fuller Company, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.16% 10/20/24 967,339 Systems Software - 7.2% 5,147,288 Applied Systems, Inc., 1st Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 09/19/24 5,120,368 1,511,161 Applied Systems, Inc., 2nd Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 7.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.00% 09/19/25 1,531,939 4,679,328 BMC Software Finance, Inc. (Boxer Parent), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.41% 10/02/25 4,587,707 1,346,770 Misys Financial Software Ltd. (Almonde, Inc.) (Finastra), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.50% 06/13/24 1,266,220 8,565 Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 04/24/22 7,563 3,237,520 Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.25% 04/24/22 2,858,730 3,156,407 Sophos Group PLC (Surf), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.83% 03/05/27 3,078,380 2,158,914 SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.91% 04/16/25 2,095,377 1,312,468 SUSE (Marcel Lux IV SARL), Facility B1 USD, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.41% 03/15/26 1,275,286 2,024,108 Vertafore, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor . 3.41% 07/02/25 2,022,327 23,843,897 Wireless Telecommunication Services - 1.4% 1,448,786 Frontier Communications Corp., Term Loan B-1, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.75% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.35% 06/15/24 1,460,015 4,842 Frontier Communications Corp., Term Loan B-1, Prime Rate + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.00% 06/15/24 4,879 3,102,950 T-Mobile USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.16% 04/01/27 3,109,559 4,574,453 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total Senior Floating-RateLoan Interests . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 469,414,670 (Cost $483,313,072) First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Principal Stated Stated Value Description Coupon Maturity Value CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 1.2% Airlines - 0.2% $ 605,000 Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC / Mileage Plus Intellectual Property Assets Ltd. (e) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.50% 06/20/27 $ 630,712 Broadcasting - 0.5% 1,238,000 Cumulus Media New Holdings, Inc. (e). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.75% 07/01/26 1,116,323 519,000 Diamond Sports Group, LLC / Diamond Sports Finance Co. (e) . . . . . 5.38% 08/15/26 406,074 1,522,397 Casinos & Gaming - 0.5% 1,440,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (e). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.25% 07/01/25 1,528,193 Integrated Telecommunication Services - 0.0% 107,000 Windstream Escrow, LLC / Windstream Escrow Finance Corp. (e) . . 7.75% 08/15/28 107,401 Total Corporate Bonds and Notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,788,703 (Cost $3,682,220) Shares Description Value COMMON STOCKS (c) - 0.7% Broadcasting - 0.1% 25,815 Cumulus Media, Class A (f). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 128,301 Electric Utilities - 0.6% 106,607 Vistra Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,050,053 Oil & Gas Exploration & Production - 0.0% 119,734 Ascent Resources - Marcellus, LLC Class A Common Shares (f) (g) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 104,767 3,699 Fieldwood Energy Equity (f) (g) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 370 105,137 Total Common Stocks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,283,491 (Cost $3,357,339) RIGHTS (c) - 0.0% Electric Utilities - 0.0% 106,607 Vistra Energy Corp., no expiration date (f) (h) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117,268 Life Sciences Tools & Services - 0.0% 1 New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Corporate Claim Trust, no expiration date (f) (h) (i) (j) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 1 New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Lender Claim Trust, no expiration date (f) (h) (i) (j). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 0 Total Rights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117,268 (Cost $174,207) WARRANTS (c) - 0.0% Oil & Gas Exploration & Production - 0.0% 31,000 Ascent Resources - Marcellus, LLC First Lien Warrants, expiring 3/30/23 (f) (h). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 930 (Cost $3,100) MONEY MARKET FUNDS (c) - 1.9% 6,260,181 Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Portfolio - Institutional Class - 0.01% (k). . . 6,260,181 (Cost $6,260,181) Total Investments - 144.9% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 481,865,243 (Cost $496,790,119) (l) Outstanding Loans - (40.9)% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (136,000,000) Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (4.0)%. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (13,254,665) Net Assets - 100.0% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 332,610,578 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests ("Senior Loans") in which the Fund invests pay interest at rates which are periodically predetermined by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium. These base lending rates are generally (i) the lending rate offered by one or more major European banks, such as the LIBOR, (ii) the prime rate offered by one or more United States banks or (iii) the certificate of deposit rate. Certain Senior Loans are subject to a LIBOR floor that establishes a minimum LIBOR rate. When a range of rates is disclosed, the Fund holds more than one contract within the same tranche with identical LIBOR period, spread and floor, but different LIBOR reset dates. Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown. All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans. This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court. This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $3,788,703 or 1.2% of net assets. Non-income producing security. Security received in a transaction exempt from registration under the 1933 Act. The security may be resold pursuant to an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act, typically to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor. Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for the security is determined based on security-specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $105,137 or 0.0% of net assets. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor. This security is fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee in accordance with procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such are valued at $0 or 0.0% of net assets. This security's value was determined using significant unobservable inputs (see Valuation Inputs section). Rate shown reflects yield as of August 31, 2020. Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $1,834,640 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $16,759,516. The net unrealized depreciation was $14,924,876. LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rate Valuation Inputs The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows: Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.

Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)

Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment. The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Portfolio of Investments (Continued) August 31, 2020 (Unaudited) A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows: Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Significant Significant Value at Quoted Observable Unobservable 8/31/2020 Prices Inputs Inputs Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 469,414,670 $ - $ 469,414,670 $ - Corporate Bonds and Notes* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,788,703 - 3,788,703 - Common Stocks: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105,137 - 105,137 - Other industry categories* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,178,354 2,178,354 - - Rights: Electric Utilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 117,268 - 117,268 - Life Sciences Tools & Services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -** - - -** Warrants* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 930 - 930 - Money Market Funds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,260,181 6,260,181 - - Total Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 481,865,243 $ 8,438,535 $ 473,426,708 $ -** * See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout. ** Investment is valued at $0. Level 3 Investments that are fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee are footnoted in the Portfolio of Investments. All Level 3 values are based on unobservable inputs. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:19:05 UTC

