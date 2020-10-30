Log in
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II : Holdings as of 8/31/2020

10/30/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) - 141.1%

Application Software - 17.1%

$ 1,929,494

CCC Information Services Inc. (Cypress), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.00%

04/26/24

$

1,916,470

3,202,384

Epicor Software Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.25%

07/30/27

3,202,000

308,927

Hyland Software, Inc., 2ND Lien TL, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 7.00%,

0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.75%

07/10/25

308,541

8,284,468

Hyland Software, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.00%

07/01/24

8,169,066

2,035,711

Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), 2020 June New

Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.75%

09/15/24

2,011,547

6,205,691

Internet Brands, Inc. (WebMD/MH Sub I, LLC), Initial Term Loan,

3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.57%

09/13/24

6,038,510

2,900,630

LogMeIn, Inc. (Logan), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.00%

08/31/27

2,826,896

9,300,734

McAfee, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 0.00% Floor .

3.91%

09/30/24

9,204,285

1,232,492

Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Miami Escrow TL

B3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

06/21/24

1,173,949

8,323,164

Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Seattle Spinco

TLB, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

06/21/24

7,927,814

1,462,868

Micro Focus International (MA Financeco, LLC), Term Loan B4, 3

Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.25%

06/15/25

1,457,382

570,993

Milano Acquisition Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%,

0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.17%

08/31/27

565,996

746,743

Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), 2019

Incremental Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . .

4.52%

04/26/24

739,275

2,213,771

Qlik Technologies (Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.), Term

Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.50%

04/26/24

2,197,167

4,564,272

SolarWinds Holdings, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

02/05/24

4,500,098

1,194,925

Solera Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

03/03/23

1,173,058

220,077

TIBCO Software, Inc., Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.91%

06/30/26

212,265

236,671

Ultimate Software Group, Inc., June 2020 Term Loan B, 3 Mo.

LIBOR + 4.00%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.75%

05/03/26

236,229

3,030,203

Veeam Software Holdings Limited (VS Buyer, LLC), Term Loan B,

1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.41%

02/28/27

2,980,962

56,841,510

Auto Parts & Equipment - 2.3%

6,462,255

Gates Global, LLC, Initial B-2 Dollar Term Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.75%

03/31/24

6,378,440

2,889,114

Lumileds (Bright Bidco B.V.), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR +

3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.57%

06/30/24

1,279,877

7,658,317

Broadcasting - 7.3%

2,557,686

E.W. Scripps Company, Term Loan B-2, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

05/01/26

2,487,349

269,745

Entercom Media Corp. (CBS Radio), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

11/17/24

254,099

1,472,220

Gray Television, Inc., Term C Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

01/02/26

1,440,524

11,781,524

iHeartCommunications, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.16%

04/29/26

11,158,753

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Broadcasting (Continued)

$ 6,682,609

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

09/19/26

$

6,549,893

469,541

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.41%

01/17/24

458,192

1,829,815

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Nexstar Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.41%

01/17/24

1,785,588

24,134,398

Building Products - 1.3%

4,362,358

Quikrete Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

01/31/27

4,245,490

Cable & Satellite - 3.9%

2,593,871

Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), March 2017 Term Loan

B-1, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.41%

07/17/25

2,499,843

2,984,848

Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), October 2018 Incremental

Term Loan B-3, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.41%

01/15/26

2,876,648

3,148,955

Cablevision (aka CSC Holdings, LLC), Sept. 2019 Term Loan B-5,

1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

04/15/27

3,043,244

4,625,322

Virgin Media Investment Holdings Limited, Term Loan N, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

01/31/28

4,496,831

12,916,566

Casinos & Gaming - 9.5%

1,000,000

Boyd Gaming Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.36%

09/15/23

970,230

513,501

Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.70%

06/30/25

497,135

256,750

Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term B-1 Loans, 3 Mo. LIBOR +

4.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.77%

06/30/25

248,568

7,854,225

Caesars Resort Collection, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

12/22/24

7,368,285

7,440,186

CityCenter Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,

0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.00%

04/18/24

7,042,954

1,970,665

Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.25%

10/04/23

1,758,089

1,671,928

Golden Nugget, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.75%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.25%

10/04/23

1,491,577

588,715

Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

08/14/24

549,295

7,680

Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 3 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.06%

08/14/24

7,166

2,406,520

Scientific Games International, Inc., Term Loan B5, 6 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.61%

08/14/24

2,245,380

5,741,449

Stars Group Holdings B.V. (Amaya), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR +

3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.81%

07/10/25

5,745,181

3,339,369

Station Casinos, Inc. (Red Rocks), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

2.25%, 0.25% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.50%

01/31/27

3,158,475

733,986

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

05/10/26

695,914

31,778,249

Coal & Consumable Fuels - 0.3%

1,012,898

Arch Coal, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.75%

03/07/24

880,795

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Coal & Consumable Fuels (Continued)

$

302,885

Peabody Energy, Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

03/31/25

$

105,577

986,372

Communications Equipment - 0.5%

1,629,039

Commscope, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.41%

04/06/26

1,591,799

Data Processing & Outsourced Services - 0.1%

483,605

Cardtronics USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.00%

06/30/27

482,097

Electric Utilities - 1.4%

4,900,413

PG&E Corp., Exit Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%, 1.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.50%

06/30/25

4,817,743

Environmental & Facilities Services - 0.9%

2,936,941

Packers Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.00%

12/04/24

2,872,093

Food Distributors - 0.2%

725,012

US Foods, Inc., Incremental B-2019 Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR +

2.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.07%

08/31/26

692,517

Health Care Facilities - 1.2%

1,148,528

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Term Loan B4, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

2.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

02/16/23

1,135,366

1,554,223

Gentiva Health Services, Inc. (Kindred at Home), Term Loan B, 1

Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.44%

07/02/25

1,538,681

1,415,180

Select Medical Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.68%

03/06/25

1,373,899

4,047,946

Health Care Services - 13.3%

466,734

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), 2018

New Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.25%

03/14/25

459,383

5,013,417

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Global Medical Response), Term

Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.25%

04/28/22

4,961,478

2,800,285

Air Methods Corp. (a/k/a ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.),

Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.50%

04/21/24

2,453,358

6,024,465

athenahealth, Inc. (VVC Holding Corp.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.

LIBOR + 4.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.82%

02/15/26

5,968,015

9,137,381

CHG Healthcare Services, Inc., Term Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.07%

06/07/23

8,988,899

3,593,889

DuPage Medical Group (Midwest Physician Admin. Services, LLC),

Repricing Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . .

2.91%

08/15/24

3,469,900

5,537,591

Envision Healthcare Corporation, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 3.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.91%

10/10/25

3,996,480

4,566,062

Surgery Centers Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

3.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.25%

08/31/24

4,304,335

3,062,763

Team Health, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.75%

02/06/24

2,543,380

2,121,995

U.S. Renal Care, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 5.00%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.19%

06/28/26

2,068,053

4,768,369

Verscend Technologies, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.66%

08/27/25

4,728,648

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Health Care Services (Continued)

$

185,717

Vizient, Inc., Term Loan B-6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00% Floor .

2.16%

05/06/26

$

182,003

44,123,932

Health Care Technology - 3.4%

283,305

Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.50%

03/01/24

277,718

6,909,337

Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Closing Date Term Loan, 3 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.50%

03/01/24

6,773,085

6,846

Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.66%

07/25/26

6,649

2,710,907

Press Ganey (Azalea TopCo, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR +

3.50%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.76%

07/25/26

2,632,969

1,779,577

Zelis Payments Buyer, Inc., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

4.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.91%

09/30/26

1,777,726

11,468,147

Household Appliances - 0.4%

1,443,447

Traeger Grills (TGP Holdings III, LLC), 2018 Refinancing Term

Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.25%

09/25/24

1,387,960

Human Resource & Employment Services - 1.2%

4,184,083

Alight, Inc. (fka Tempo Acq.), Non Extended Term Loan, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

05/01/24

4,089,941

Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders - 0.5%

1,889,692

Calpine Corporation, Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.41%

01/15/24

1,847,703

Industrial Machinery - 0.3%

982,801

Thyssenkrupp Elevator (Vertical U.S. Newco, Inc.), Term Loan B, 6

Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.57%

07/31/27

973,592

Insurance Brokers - 14.5%

4,614,831

Alliant Holdings I, LLC, 2019 New Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.43%

05/10/25

4,495,353

6,603,806

Alliant Holdings I, LLC, Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

05/09/25

6,380,003

11,560,140

Amwins Group, Inc., Term Loan B (First Lien), 1 Mo. LIBOR +

2.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.75%

01/25/24

11,458,988

4,282,234

AssuredPartners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.66%

02/15/27

4,172,138

1,011,429

BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Incremental Term Loan B-1, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.75%

01/27/27

996,257

2,850,940

BroadStreet Partners, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.41%

01/31/27

2,754,721

950,766

Cross Financial Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.50%

08/19/27

946,012

37,870

HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.22%

04/25/25

36,849

14,807,424

HUB International Limited, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.26%

04/25/25

14,408,216

463,011

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.00%

07/23/27

460,988

2,232,582

USI, Inc. (fka Compass Investors, Inc.), Term Loan B, 3 Mo.

LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.31%

05/15/24

2,168,864

48,278,389

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Integrated Telecommunication Services - 6.0%

$ 8,645,590

CenturyLink, Inc. (Qwest), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.25%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.41%

03/15/27

$

8,341,178

3,459,279

Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-11, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

07/31/25

3,307,313

378,770

Numericable (Altice France SA or SFR), Term Loan B-13, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 4.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.75%

08/14/26

373,089

8,037,414

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Initial Dollar Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.16%

03/09/27

7,794,765

19,816,345

Interactive Home Entertainment - 1.1%

3,624,655

Playtika Holding Corp., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 6.00%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7.07%

12/10/24

3,651,007

Investment Banking & Brokerage - 1.7%

5,683,994

Citadel Securities L.P., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

02/27/26

5,634,259

Leisure Facilities - 1.0%

3,827,598

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.06%

09/18/24

3,317,723

Managed Health Care - 6.7%

17,965,920

Multiplan, Inc. (MPH), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.75%

06/07/23

17,763,804

4,647,257

Versant Health (Wink Holdco, Inc.), Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 3.00%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.00%

12/02/24

4,538,325

22,302,129

Metal & Glass Containers - 1.3%

4,480,550

Berry Global, Inc., Term Loan Y, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.16%

07/01/26

4,339,995

Movies & Entertainment - 2.9%

2,667,583

AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.08%

04/22/26

2,024,029

20,975

AMC Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, Prime Rate + 3.50%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.75%

04/22/26

15,915

7,471,477

Cineworld Group PLC (Crown), Term Loan B, 6 Mo. LIBOR +

2.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.32%

02/28/25

5,837,092

527,907

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.94%

10/17/26

489,370

1,682,229

PUG, LLC (Stubhub), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.66%

02/12/27

1,424,292

9,790,698

Other Diversified Financial Services - 6.2%

10,152,037

AlixPartners, LLP, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.66%

04/04/24

9,918,540

10,890,930

Refinitiv US Holdings, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.41%

10/01/25

10,789,753

20,708,293

Packaged Foods & Meats - 2.4%

405,484

BellRing Brands, LLC, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 5.00%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.00%

10/21/24

404,852

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Packaged Foods & Meats (Continued)

$ 1,994,006

Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.00%

08/03/25

$

1,956,299

18,556

Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.00%

08/03/25

18,205

5,354,274

Hostess Brands, LLC (HB Holdings), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR

+ 2.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.00%

08/03/25

5,253,025

339,508

Simply Good Foods (Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.), Term Loan B, 1

Mo. LIBOR + 3.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.75%

07/07/24

340,146

7,972,527

Paper Packaging - 2.3%

1,518,839

Graham Packaging Company L.P., Initial Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR

+ 3.75%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.50%

07/28/27

1,515,801

6,278,863

Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc., U.S. Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

2.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

02/05/23

6,182,420

7,698,221

Paper Products - 0.3%

1,000,000

Neenah, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.00%, 1.00% Floor. . .

5.00%

06/30/27

1,002,500

Pharmaceuticals - 13.6%

151,871

Akorn, Inc., DIP Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 9.50%, 1.00%

Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10.50%

11/21/20

152,630

4,088,037

Akorn, Inc., Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 14.50%, 1.00% Floor (d) . . . . . . .

15.50%

04/16/21

3,626,089

15,785,236

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.18%

06/01/25

15,515,624

9,599,262

Endo, LLC, Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.75% Floor . . . .

5.00%

04/29/24

9,237,274

4,812,184

GoodRX, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.00% Floor .

2.91%

10/15/25

4,755,063

4,724,721

Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2017 Term Loan B, 6 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.75%, 0.75% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.50%

09/24/24

4,109,043

1,074,695

Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A., 2018 Incremental Term

Loan, 6 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.75% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.75%

02/24/25

933,190

3,771,811

Parexel International Corp., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.91%

09/27/24

3,640,741

3,214,377

Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. (PPDI/Jaguar), Term

Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.50%

08/18/22

3,206,341

45,175,995

Publishing - 0.2%

604,613

Meredith Corp., Tranche B-3 Term Loan, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 4.25%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.25%

01/31/25

594,534

Research & Consulting Services - 0.2%

449,371

Clarivate Analytics PLC (Camelot), Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

3.00%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.16%

10/31/26

440,946

187,098

Nielsen Finance, LLC (VNU, Inc.), Term Loan B5, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

3.75%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.75%

06/30/25

187,565

628,511

Restaurants - 3.0%

3,749,626

1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company (Restaurant Brands)

(aka Burger King/Tim Horton's), Term Loan B-4, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.91%

11/14/26

3,604,328

2,860,478

IRB Holding Corp. (Arby's/Inspire Brands), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 2.75%, 1.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.75%

02/05/25

2,751,065

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Value

Description

Rate (a)

Maturity (b)

Value

SENIOR FLOATING-RATE LOAN INTERESTS (c) (Continued)

Restaurants (Continued)

$ 3,970,000

Portillo's Holdings, LLC, Term Loan B-3, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 5.50%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.50%

08/30/24

$

3,746,687

10,102,080

Security & Alarm Services - 0.2%

549,406

Garda World Security Corporation, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

4.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.93%

10/30/26

547,071

Specialized Consumer Services - 3.5%

3,157,905

Asurion, LLC, Second Lien Replacement B-2 Term Loan, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 6.50%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.66%

08/04/25

3,162,642

6,326,841

Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B6, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.16%

11/03/23

6,210,870

2,179,223

Asurion, LLC, Term Loan B7, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.16%

11/03/24

2,138,820

11,512,332

Specialty Chemicals - 0.3%

993,304

H.B. Fuller Company, Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 2.00%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.16%

10/20/24

967,339

Systems Software - 7.2%

5,147,288

Applied Systems, Inc., 1st Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.25%

09/19/24

5,120,368

1,511,161

Applied Systems, Inc., 2nd Lien Term Loan, 3 Mo. LIBOR +

7.00%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8.00%

09/19/25

1,531,939

4,679,328

BMC Software Finance, Inc. (Boxer Parent), Term Loan B, 1 Mo.

LIBOR + 4.25%, 0.00% Floor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.41%

10/02/25

4,587,707

1,346,770

Misys Financial Software Ltd. (Almonde, Inc.) (Finastra), Term

Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%, 1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.50%

06/13/24

1,266,220

8,565

Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 2 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.25%

04/24/22

7,563

3,237,520

Riverbed Technology, Inc., Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%,

1.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.25%

04/24/22

2,858,730

3,156,407

Sophos Group PLC (Surf), Term Loan B, 3 Mo. LIBOR + 3.50%,

0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.83%

03/05/27

3,078,380

2,158,914

SS&C European Holdings, S.a.r.l, Term Loan B-5, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

1.75%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1.91%

04/16/25

2,095,377

1,312,468

SUSE (Marcel Lux IV SARL), Facility B1 USD, 1 Mo. LIBOR +

3.25%, 0.00% Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.41%

03/15/26

1,275,286

2,024,108

Vertafore, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.25%, 0.00% Floor .

3.41%

07/02/25

2,022,327

23,843,897

Wireless Telecommunication Services - 1.4%

1,448,786

Frontier Communications Corp., Term Loan B-1, 3 Mo. LIBOR +

3.75%, 0.75% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.35%

06/15/24

1,460,015

4,842

Frontier Communications Corp., Term Loan B-1, Prime Rate +

2.75%, 0.75% Floor (d). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.00%

06/15/24

4,879

3,102,950

T-Mobile USA, Inc., Term Loan B, 1 Mo. LIBOR + 3.00%, 0.00%

Floor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.16%

04/01/27

3,109,559

4,574,453

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Total Senior Floating-RateLoan Interests . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

469,414,670

(Cost $483,313,072)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

Principal

Stated

Stated

Value

Description

Coupon

Maturity

Value

CORPORATE BONDS AND NOTES (c) - 1.2%

Airlines - 0.2%

$ 605,000

Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC / Mileage Plus Intellectual Property

Assets Ltd. (e) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.50%

06/20/27

$

630,712

Broadcasting - 0.5%

1,238,000

Cumulus Media New Holdings, Inc. (e). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.75%

07/01/26

1,116,323

519,000

Diamond Sports Group, LLC / Diamond Sports Finance Co. (e) . . . . .

5.38%

08/15/26

406,074

1,522,397

Casinos & Gaming - 0.5%

1,440,000

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (e). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6.25%

07/01/25

1,528,193

Integrated Telecommunication Services - 0.0%

107,000

Windstream Escrow, LLC / Windstream Escrow Finance Corp. (e) . .

7.75%

08/15/28

107,401

Total Corporate Bonds and Notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,788,703

(Cost $3,682,220)

Shares

Description

Value

COMMON STOCKS (c) - 0.7%

Broadcasting - 0.1%

25,815

Cumulus Media, Class A (f). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

128,301

Electric Utilities - 0.6%

106,607

Vistra Energy Corp. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,050,053

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production - 0.0%

119,734

Ascent Resources - Marcellus, LLC Class A Common Shares (f) (g)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

104,767

3,699

Fieldwood Energy Equity (f) (g) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

370

105,137

Total Common Stocks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,283,491

(Cost $3,357,339)

RIGHTS (c) - 0.0%

Electric Utilities - 0.0%

106,607

Vistra Energy Corp., no expiration date (f) (h) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

117,268

Life Sciences Tools & Services - 0.0%

1

New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Corporate Claim Trust, no expiration date (f) (h) (i) (j) . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

0

1

New Millennium Holdco, Inc., Lender Claim Trust, no expiration date (f) (h) (i) (j). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

0

0

Total Rights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

117,268

(Cost $174,207)

WARRANTS (c) - 0.0%

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production - 0.0%

31,000

Ascent Resources - Marcellus, LLC First Lien Warrants, expiring 3/30/23 (f) (h). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

930

(Cost $3,100)

MONEY MARKET FUNDS (c) - 1.9%

6,260,181

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Treasury Portfolio - Institutional Class - 0.01% (k). . .

6,260,181

(Cost $6,260,181)

Total Investments - 144.9% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

481,865,243

(Cost $496,790,119) (l)

Outstanding Loans - (40.9)% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

(136,000,000)

Net Other Assets and Liabilities - (4.0)%. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . .

(13,254,665)

Net Assets - 100.0% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ 332,610,578

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

  1. Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests ("Senior Loans") in which the Fund invests pay interest at rates which are periodically predetermined by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium. These base lending rates are generally (i) the lending rate offered by one or more major European banks, such as the LIBOR, (ii) the prime rate offered by one or more United States banks or (iii) the certificate of deposit rate. Certain Senior Loans are subject to a LIBOR floor that establishes a minimum LIBOR rate. When a range of rates is disclosed, the Fund holds more than one contract within the same tranche with identical LIBOR period, spread and floor, but different LIBOR reset dates.
  2. Senior Loans generally are subject to mandatory and/or optional prepayment. As a result, the actual remaining maturity of Senior Loans may be substantially less than the stated maturities shown.
  3. All of these securities are available to serve as collateral for the outstanding loans.
  4. This issuer has filed for protection in bankruptcy court.
  5. This security, sold within the terms of a private placement memorandum, is exempt from registration upon resale under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be liquid by First Trust Advisors L.P. (the "Advisor"). Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for each security is determined based on security specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $3,788,703 or 1.2% of net assets.
  6. Non-incomeproducing security.
  7. Security received in a transaction exempt from registration under the 1933 Act. The security may be resold pursuant to an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act, typically to qualified institutional buyers. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor. Although market instability can result in periods of increased overall market illiquidity, liquidity for the security is determined based on security-specific factors and assumptions, which require subjective judgment. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such amounted to $105,137 or 0.0% of net assets.
  8. Pursuant to procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, this security has been determined to be illiquid by the Advisor.
  9. This security is fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee in accordance with procedures adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. At August 31, 2020, securities noted as such are valued at $0 or 0.0% of net assets.
  10. This security's value was determined using significant unobservable inputs (see Valuation Inputs section).
  11. Rate shown reflects yield as of August 31, 2020.
  12. Aggregate cost for financial reporting purposes approximates the aggregate cost for federal income tax purposes. As of August 31, 2020, the aggregate gross unrealized appreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of value over tax cost was $1,834,640 and the aggregate gross unrealized depreciation for all investments in which there was an excess of tax cost over value was $16,759,516. The net unrealized depreciation was $14,924,876.

LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rate

Valuation Inputs

The Fund is subject to fair value accounting standards that define fair value, establish the framework for measuring fair value and provide a three-level hierarchy for fair valuation based upon the inputs to the valuation as of the measurement date. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows:

  • Level 1 - Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical investments.
  • Level 2 - Level 2 inputs are observable inputs, either directly or indirectly. (Quoted prices for similar investments, valuations based on interest rates and yield curves, or valuations derived from observable market data.)
  • Level 3 - Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs that may reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the investment.

The inputs or methodologies used for valuing investments are not necessarily an indication of the risk associated with investing in those investments.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Portfolio of Investments (Continued)

August 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

A summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's investments as of August 31, 2020 is as follows:

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Level 1

Significant

Significant

Value at

Quoted

Observable

Unobservable

8/31/2020

Prices

Inputs

Inputs

Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$ 469,414,670

$

-

$ 469,414,670

$ -

Corporate Bonds and Notes* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,788,703

-

3,788,703

-

Common Stocks:

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105,137

-

105,137

-

Other industry categories* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2,178,354

2,178,354

-

-

Rights:

Electric Utilities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117,268

-

117,268

-

Life Sciences Tools & Services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

-**

-

-

-**

Warrants* . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

930

-

930

-

Money Market Funds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,260,181

6,260,181

-

-

Total Investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$ 481,865,243

$

8,438,535

$ 473,426,708

$ -**

* See Portfolio of Investments for industry breakout. ** Investment is valued at $0.

Level 3 Investments that are fair valued by the Advisor's Pricing Committee are footnoted in the Portfolio of Investments. All Level 3 values are based on unobservable inputs.

Disclaimer

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:19:05 UTC

