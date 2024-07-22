OAKLAND, Md., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.  Consolidated net income was $4.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.  Year to date income was $8.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "Net interest income improved as we experienced higher repricing of loans and saw stabilization of deposit expense as we remained disciplined in our pricing.  Non-interest expenses declined, and loan and wealth production were solid, all resulting in solid core earnings for the quarter offset slightly by increased provision expense.  We also took advantage of the lower stock price and improved shareholder position by repurchasing common stock.  We believe the environment will continue to be challenging due to the higher interest rates, but we are well positioned to continue to post solid earnings the remainder of the year."

Financial Highlights:

  • Deposits decreased due to consumer and commercial spending and runoff of retail certificates of deposit due to competitive pricing
  • Repaid $15.0 million of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit
  • Shifted $15.0 million of municipal customer balances from overnight investment sweep products to fully insured Intrafi Cash Service ("ICS") products to release pledging of investment securities and increase available liquidity
  • Loan production ramped up with $36.9 million in commercial and $19.1 million in residential mortgage originations
  • Purchased and retired 201,800 shares of First United Corporation common stock
  • Paid $0.20 per share quarterly dividend to common shareholders
  • Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.49% for the second quarter of 2024
  • Provision expense increased due to a $1.1 million charge-off on a non-accrual commercial and industrial credit
  • Non-interest income, including net gains, remained stable
  • Non-interest expense normalized and remains a focus for management

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million.  This compares to GAAP net income of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, inclusive of $0.4 million, net of tax, in accelerated depreciation expense related to branch closures.  GAAP net income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.


Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)

$ 4.9

$ 4.1

$4.4

Net Income, GAAP (millions)

$ 4.9

$ 3.7

$ 4.4

Basic and diluted net income per share, non-GAAP

$ 0.75

$ 0.62

$ 0.66

Basic and diluted net income per share, GAAP

$ 0.75

$ 0.56

$ 0.66

The $0.5 million increase in quarterly net income year-over-year was primarily driven by a $1.1 million increase in net interest income, which was offset by an increase of $0.8 million in provision expense.  The increase in net interest income was primarily related to the $3.4 million increase in interest on loans due to new loans being booked at higher rates and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans.   This increase was partially offset by the $2.0 million increase in interest paid on deposits due to continued competitive pricing pressures.  An increase of $0.5 million in interest paid on short-term borrowings related to the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") was offset by the reduction in long-term borrowings related to the repayment of the $40.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance in the first quarter of 2024.  The year-over-year increase in provision for credit losses was primarily driven by increased charge-offs in the commercial and industrial portfolio related to one non-accrual credit where collateral was sold through a liquidation auction at depressed prices.   The charge-off was partially offset by continued improvement of qualitative factors.  Other activity comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023 was a $0.3 million increase in wealth management income due to improving market conditions and growth of new relationships and a decrease in operating expenses of $0.1 million.   The provision for income tax was up $0.2 million when comparing the two quarters due to increased net income before tax.

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.2 million due primarily to a $1.4 million increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024.  The increase in net interest income was primarily related to a $1.0 million increase in interest on loans as new loans continue to be booked at higher interest rates and adjustable-rate loans reprice to higher rates.  Additionally, in the first quarter of 2024, two large commercial relationships with combined loan balances of $12.1 million were moved to non-accrual status, which resulted in a reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest income and fees during the quarter.   Equipment and occupancy expenses decreased by $0.6 million due to accelerated depreciation expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures.   The increased income was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision for credit losses.    Provision for income taxes was up $0.4 million when comparing the two quarters due to increased net income in the second quarter over the first quarter 2024.

Year to date net income for the first six months of 2024 was $8.6 million compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2023.   Provision for credit losses increased by $1.2 million related primarily to an increase of $1.1 million in net charge-offs in 2024 due primarily to charge-offs of $1.1 million related to commercial and industrial loans of one relationship in 2024.   The increase in provision for credit losses was partially offset by the year over year increase of $0.4 million in net interest income driven by strong growth in our loan portfolio, new loans booked at higher rates, and adjustable-rate loans repricing to higher rates.  Wealth management income increased $0.8 million in the first six months of 2024 when compared to the same time period of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, fully-tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, increased by $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023.  This increase was driven by a $3.0 million increase in interest income.   Interest income on loans increased by $3.4 million due to the increase in average balances of $97.6 million and a 64 basis point increase in the overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates as well as adjustable-rate loans repricing in correlation to the rising rate environment.   Investment income decreased by $0.5 million due to a decrease of $86.8 million in average balances related to the balance sheet restructuring of our investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the maturity of $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds in the first four months of 2024.  The overall yield on the investment portfolio increased by 12 basis points primarily driven by the increased rate on the trust preferred portfolio and the maturity and sale of lower rate investments.   Interest expense increased by $2.1 million year over year due to an increase of 70 basis points on interest paid on deposit accounts.   The average deposit balances increased by $24.5 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to the increase of $96.4 million in money market account, which was partially offset by a decrease of $43.2 million and $20.9 million in average savings and time deposits, respectively.   

Comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.4 million driven by an increase of $1.2 million in interest income and a decrease of $0.2 million in interest expense.  Interest income on loans increased by $1.0 million related to the overall increase of 26 basis points in yield and $7.5 million increase in average balances during the second quarter as well as the reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest and loan fees related to the non-accrual loans in the first quarter of 2024.  Interest expense on deposits increased slightly by $0.1 million primarily driven by an increase in average balances of $77.8 million in money market accounts.  Interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.4 million due to the maturity and repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings during the first quarter of 2024.

Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, was stable.  Interest income increased by $6.9 million.   Average loan balances increased by $112.9 million and the overall yield increased by 61 basis points in correlation with the rising rate environment and new loans booked at higher rates as well as the repricing of adjustable-rate loans.  Interest expense on deposits increased by $5.6 million while the average deposit balances increased by $42.5 million, driven by increases of $77.9 million in money market balances and $27.4 million in retail time deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $50.1 million.  Interest expense on short-term borrowings increased by $0.9 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in January 2024.  The increased interest expense resulted in an overall increase of 99 basis points on interest bearing liabilities.  The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.31% compared to 3.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including net gains, for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $0.3 million when compared to the same period of 2023.  The growth was driven by an increase of $0.3 million in wealth management income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships.  Gains on sales of mortgages declined slightly when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the same time period of 2023 primarily due to reduced activity in the elevated interest rate environment.  Other operating income on service charges and debit card income remained stable.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, remained stable.  Debt card income increased by $0.1 million, which was offset by a $0.1 million decrease in wealth management income.

Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $0.8 million when compared to the same period of 2023.  This increase was primarily due to the $0.8 million increase in wealth management income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships.  Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the six months of 2024 to the six months of 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses decreased by $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023.  The decrease was related to a $0.2 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses resulting from branch closures in late 2023 and a $0.2 million decrease in check fraud related expenses.   These decreases were partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in salaries related to increased health insurance claims, higher salaries and benefits associated with normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024, and reduced loan origination costs due to lower loan production.  Other increases in data processing and marketing expenses were offset by decreases in professional services, contract labor, telephone and other miscellaneous expenses.

Non-interest expense decreased by $0.5 million when compared to the linked quarter.  This decrease was primarily due to the $0.6 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits associated with normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expenses increased by $0.1 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.  Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.2 million due to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024, and increases in FDIC premiums, data processing, equipment and occupancy were offset by decreases in professional services, contract labor, investor relations and other miscellaneous expenses such as pension related expenses, check fraud and membership dues and licenses.  

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 were 24.3% and 24.0%, respectively. 

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $1.9 billion, representing a $37.3 million decrease since December 31, 2023.  During the first six months of 2024, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $4.7 million.  The investment portfolio decreased by $44.3 million due to the maturities of $37.5 million of U.S. Treasury bonds during the year and normal principal amortization of our mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") portfolio. Gross loans increased by $16.3 million and other real estate owned ("OREO") decreased by $1.5 million due to sales of OREO properties.  Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, and accrued interest receivable, decreased by $2.7 million

Total liabilities at June 30, 2024 were $1.7 billion, representing a $39.6 million decrease since December 31, 2023.  Total deposits decreased by $13.9 million when compared to December 31, 2023.  The decrease in deposits was attributable to decreases in savings deposits of $11.2 million, retail time deposits of $22.1 million and the repayment of $15.0 million in brokered certificates of deposits, partially offset by increases in demand deposits of $22.2 million and money markets of $16.0 million.  Short-term borrowings increased by $17.1 million since December 31, 2023 due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP to obtain $40.0 million in borrowings during January 2024 at a rate of 4.87% with a one-year maturity.   The increase from the BTFP funding was partially offset by the shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances to the ICS product as a result of management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity.  Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million in the first six month of 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 due to the repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings at its maturity in the first quarter of 2024. 

Total available for sale and held to maturity securities totaled $267.2 million at June 30, 2024, representing a $44.3 million decrease when compared to December 31, 2023.   In the first six months of 2024, $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds matured and the proceeds were used to repay the $40.0 million maturing FHLB advance.  Additionally, there were $5.0 million of other principal amortizations in our MBS portfolio year to date.  

Outstanding loans of $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024 reflected growth of $16.3 million for the first six months of 2024.

Loan Type

(in millions)

Change since
March 31, 2024

Change since
December 31, 2023

Commercial

$3.7

$9.3

1 to 4 Family Mortgages

$9.3

$11.5

Consumer

($2.4)

($4.5)

Gross Loans

$10.6

$16.3

Since December 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans increased by $12.6 million, and acquisition and development loans increased by $11.2 million. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $14.4 million, driven by the repayment of $5.5 million of a non-accrual loan late in second quarter and the $1.1 million charge-off of a non-accrual equipment loan.  Residential mortgage loans increased by $11.5 million and consumer loans decreased by $4.5 million.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $36.9 million.  The $64.9 million in the pipeline of commercial loans was robust as of June 30, 2024.  At June 30, 2024, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $12.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $51.6 million through June 30, 2024, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $19.1 million, with most of this production comprised of portfolio mortgages.  The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2024 was $19.4 million.  The residential mortgage production level increased in the second quarter of 2024 due to the seasonality of this line of business, particularly construction lending.  Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $13.5 million at June 30, 2024.  

Total deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased by $13.9 million when compared to December 31, 2023.  

Deposit Type

(in millions)

Change since
March 31, 2024

Change since
December 31, 2023

Non-Interest-Bearing

$1.2

($3.7)

Interest-Bearing Demand

($4.7)

$22.2

Savings and Money Market

($0.1)

$4.7

Time Deposits

($22.8)

($37.1)

Total Deposits

($26.4)

($13.9)

Interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $22.2 million, primarily related to the shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances into the ICS product due to management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity.  Money market accounts increased by $16.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current relationships and new relationships during the first six months.  Traditional savings accounts decreased by $11.3 million and time deposits decreased by $37.1 million.  The decrease in time deposits was due to a decrease of $22.1 million in retail Certificates of Deposit ("CDs") related to maturities of a nine-month special CD promotion in 2023 and the maturity and repayment of a $15.0 million brokered CD.  The Bank has worked closely with customers as these CDs mature to transition them to other deposit and wealth management products offered by the Bank.

Short-term borrowings increased by $17.1 million as the Bank borrowed $40.0 million from the BTFP in January 2024, partially offset by a decrease of approximately $22.0 million in other short-term borrowings due primarily to management's strategic decision to shift municipal customers into the ICS deposit product.  Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million as a $40.0 million FHLB advance matured in March 2024 and was fully repaid utilizing proceeds from lower yielding investment maturities.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $25.39 per share at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.38 per share at December 31, 2023.  At June 30, 2024, there were 6,465,601 of basic outstanding shares and 6,479,624 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock.  During the first six months of 2024, the Company purchased and retired 201,800 shares of First United Corporation stock as part of its previously announced stock repurchase plan at an average price of $19.99 per share. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2024 was due to the undistributed net income of $6.0 million for the first six months of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $17.9 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $16.9 million recorded at June 30, 2023 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2023.  The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024.  The increased provision expense recorded in 2024 was primarily related to $1.1 million in charge-offs related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan relationship and was partially offset by improving qualitative risk factors of our loan portfolio.  Net charge-offs of $1.3 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.26% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2024 and 1.25% at June 30, 2023. 

The ratio of year-to-date net charge offs to average loans was 0.25% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 and 0.10% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.  The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.89% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net charge offs of 0.13% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.  This shift was due primarily to charge offs of equipment loan balances on one non-accrual commercial relationship during 2024.  The consumer portfolio had net charge offs of 2.02% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to net charge offs of 1.40% for the six month period ended June 30, 2023.  The increase in net charge offs in consumer loans in 2024 was primarily driven by approximately $0.4 million in charge offs of overdrawn demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024 and student loan accounts in the second quarter.  Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below.  Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

Loan Type

6/30/2024

(Charge Off) / Recovery

6/30/2023

(Charge Off) / Recovery

Commercial Real Estate

0.01 %

(0.04 %)

Acquisition & Development

0.01 %

0.02 %

Commercial & Industrial

(0.89 %)

(0.13 %)

Residential Mortgage

(0.01 %)

0.01 %

Consumer

(2.02 %)

(1.40 %)

Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries

(0.25 %)

(0.10 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $9.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2023.  The increase in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2024 was related to two commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $12.1 million that were moved to non-accrual during the first quarter of 2024.  The reduction in non-accrual balances during the second quarter of 2024 is related to a borrower's decision to sell a piece of collateral and reduce outstanding balances by approximately $5.5 million and the charge-off of $1.1 million on another commercial and industrial credit.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaling $1.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $0.1 million at December 31, 2023.  Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.5 million at June 30, 2024 and $1.8 million at December 31, 2023.  As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.26% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2023 and 0.18% as of June 30, 2023. 

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021.  The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts.  The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital.  The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and two subsidiaries that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust, and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company.  In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland (the "MCC Fund").   The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives.  These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions.  Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true.  The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.  For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2024, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol :  FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited












(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,





2024


2023


2024


2023

Results of Operations:









     Interest income 


$                 23,113


$                 19,972


$                 45,011


$                 37,801

     Interest expense 


7,875


5,798


15,961


9,109

     Net interest income


15,238


14,174


29,050


28,692

     Provision for credit losses


1,194


395


2,140


938

     Other operating income


4,782


4,483


9,575


8,822

     Net gains



59


86


141


140

     Other operating expense


12,364


12,511


25,245


25,149

     Income before taxes


$                   6,521


$                   5,837


$                 11,381


$                 11,567

     Income tax expense


1,607


1,423


2,769


2,778

     Net income



$                   4,914


$                   4,414


$                   8,612


$                   8,789












Per share data:










     Basic net income per share


$                     0.75


$                     0.66


$                     1.31


$                     1.32

     Diluted net income per share


$                     0.75


$                     0.66


$                     1.31


$                     1.31

     Adjusted Basic net income (1)


$                     0.75


$                     0.66


$                     1.37


$                     1.32

     Adjusted Diluted net income (1)


$                     0.75


$                     0.66


$                     1.37


$                     1.31

     Dividends declared per share


$                     0.20


$                     0.20


$                     0.40


$                     0.40

     Book value



$                   25.39


$                   23.12





     Diluted book value


$                   25.34


$                   23.07





     Tangible book value per share


$                   23.55


$                   21.29





     Diluted Tangible book value per share


$                   23.49


$                   21.25
















     Closing market value


$                   20.42


$                   14.26





     Market Range:









         High



$                   22.88


$                   17.01





         Low



$                   19.40


$                   12.56
















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic


6,465,601


6,711,422





Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted


6,479,624


6,724,734
















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)









Return on average assets




0.89 %


0.95 %





Adjusted return on average assets (1)




0.98 %


0.95 %





Return on average shareholders' equity




10.48 %


11.43 %





Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)




11.52 %


11.43 %





Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $116 and $452




3.31 %


3.39 %





Net interest margin GAAP




3.29 %


3.34 %





Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)


63.48 %


66.00 %
















(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating
income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.


June 30,


December 31









2024


2023





Financial Condition at period end:









Assets



$            1,868,599


$            1,905,860





Earning assets



$            1,695,425


$            1,725,236





Gross loans



$            1,422,975


$            1,406,667





     Commercial Real Estate


$               506,273


$               493,703





     Acquisition and Development


$                 88,215


$                 77,060





     Commercial and Industrial


$               260,168


$               274,604





     Residential Mortgage


$               511,354


$               499,871





     Consumer



$                 56,965


$                 61,429





Investment securities


$               267,151


$               311,466





Total deposits



$            1,537,071


$            1,550,977





     Noninterest bearing


$               423,970


$               427,670





     Interest bearing


$            1,113,101


$            1,123,307





Shareholders' equity


$               164,177


$               161,873



























Capital ratios:





















     Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


14.51 %


14.42 %





     Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


12.54 %


12.44 %





     Tier 1 Leverage


11.69 %


11.30 %





     Total risk based capital


15.75 %


15.64 %
















Asset quality:





















Net charge-offs for the quarter


$                 (1,309)


$                    (195)





Nonperforming assets: (Period End)









     Nonaccrual loans


$                   9,438


$                   3,956





     Loans 90 days past due and accruing


526


543
















     Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due


$                   9,964


$                   4,499
















     Other real estate owned


$                   2,978


$                   4,493
















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.26 %


1.24 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans


189.90 %


441.86 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets


138.49 %


194.40 %





Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans


0.70 %


0.32 %





Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets


0.53 %


0.24 %





Non-accrual loans to total loans


0.66 %


0.28 %





Non-performing assets to total assets




0.69 %


0.47 %





 

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol :  FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited
































June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023


Results of Operations:








     Interest income 

$                  23,113

$              21,898

$              22,191

$                 21,164

$           19,972

$         17,829


     Interest expense 

7,875

8,086

7,997

7,180

5,798

3,311


     Net interest income

15,238

13,812

14,194

13,984

14,174

14,518


     Provision for credit losses

1,194

946

419

263

395

543


     Other operating income

4,782

4,793

4,793

4,716

4,483

4,339


     Net gains/(losses)

59

82

(4,184)

182

86

54


     Other operating expense

12,364

12,881

12,309

12,785

12,511

12,638


     Income before taxes

$                    6,521

$                4,860

$                2,075

$                   5,834

$             5,837

$           5,730


     Income tax expense

1,607

1,162

317

1,321

1,423

1,355


     Net income


$                    4,914

$                3,698

$                1,758

$                   4,513

$             4,414

$           4,375












Per share data:









     Basic net income per share 

$                        0.75

$                        0.56

$                        0.26

$                           0.67

$                   0.66

$                 0.66


     Diluted net income per share

$                        0.75

$                        0.56

$                        0.26

$                           0.67

$                   0.66

$                 0.65


     Adjusted basic net income (1)

$                        0.75

$                        0.62

$                        0.82

$                           0.67

$                   0.66

$                 0.66


     Adjusted diluted net income (1)

$                        0.75

$                        0.62

$                        0.82

$                           0.67

$                   0.66

$                 0.65


     Dividends declared per share

$                        0.20

$                        0.20

$                        0.20

$                           0.20

$                   0.20

$                 0.20


     Book value


$                     25.39

$                     24.89

$                     24.38

$                         23.08

$                 23.12

$               22.85


     Diluted book value

$                     25.34

$                     24.86

$                     24.33

$                         23.03

$                 23.07

$               22.81


     Tangible book value per share

$                     23.55

$                     23.08

$                     22.56

$                         21.27

$                 21.29

$               21.01


     Diluted Tangible book value per share

$                     23.49

$                     23.05

$                     22.51

$                         21.22

$                 21.25

$               20.96












     Closing market value

$                     20.42

$                     22.91

$                     23.51

$                         16.23

$                 14.26

$               16.89


     Market Range:








         High


$                     22.88

$                     23.85

$                     23.51

$                         17.34

$                 17.01

$               20.41


         Low


$                     19.40

$                     21.21

$                     16.12

$                         13.70

$                 12.56

$               16.75












Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 

6,465,601

6,648,645

6,639,888

6,715,170

6,711,422

6,688,710


Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,479,624

6,657,239

6,653,200

6,728,482

6,724,734

6,703,252












Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)








Return on average assets



0.89 %

0.76 %

0.78 %

0.93 %

0.95 %

0.94 %


Adjusted return on average assets (1)



0.98 %

0.85 %

0.94 %

0.93 %

0.95 %

0.94 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



10.48 %

9.07 %

9.68 %

11.44 %

11.43 %

11.87 %


Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



11.52 %

10.11 %

11.87 %

11.44 %

11.43 %

11.87 %


Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $116 and $452



3.31 %

3.12 %

3.26 %

3.30 %

3.39 %

3.53 %


Net interest margin GAAP



3.29 %

3.10 %

3.22 %

3.25 %

3.34 %

3.48 %


Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

63.48 %

65.71 %

65.12 %

66.41 %

66.00 %

67.02 %












(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating
income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023


Financial Condition at period end:








Assets


$              1,868,599

$              1,912,953

$              1,905,860

$                 1,928,201

$         1,928,393

$       1,937,442


Earning assets


$              1,695,425

$              1,695,962

$              1,725,236

$                 1,717,244

$         1,707,522

$       1,652,688


Gross loans


$              1,422,975

$              1,412,327

$              1,406,667

$                 1,380,019

$         1,350,038

$       1,289,080


     Commercial Real Estate

$                 506,273

$                 492,819

$                 493,703

$                    491,284

$            483,485

$           453,356


     Acquisition and Development

$                   88,215

$                   83,424

$                   77,060

$                       79,796

$              79,003

$             76,980


     Commercial and Industrial

$                 260,168

$                 274,722

$                 274,604

$                    254,650

$            249,683

$           241,959


     Residential Mortgage

$                 511,354

$                 501,990

$                 499,871

$                    491,686

$            475,540

$           456,198


     Consumer


$                   56,965

$                   59,372

$                   61,429

$                       62,603

$              62,327

$             60,587


Investment securities

$                 267,151

$                 278,716

$                 311,466

$                    330,053

$            350,844

$           357,061


Total deposits


$              1,537,071

$              1,563,453

$              1,550,977

$                 1,575,069

$         1,579,959

$       1,591,285


     Noninterest bearing

$                 423,970

$                 422,759

$                 427,670

$                    429,691

$            466,628

$           468,554


     Interest bearing

$              1,113,101

$              1,140,694

$              1,123,307

$                 1,145,378

$         1,113,331

$       1,122,731


Shareholders' equity

$                 164,177

$                 165,481

$                 161,873

$                    154,990

$            155,156

$           152,868












Capital ratios:



















     Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.51 %

14.58 %

14.42 %

14.60 %

14.40 %

14.90 %


     Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.54 %

12.60 %

12.44 %

12.60 %

12.40 %

12.82 %


     Tier 1 Leverage

11.69 %

11.48 %

11.30 %

11.25 %

11.25 %

11.47 %


     Total risk based capital

15.75 %

15.83 %

15.64 %

15.81 %

15.60 %

16.15 %












Asset quality:



















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter

$                    (1,309)

$                       (459)

$                       (195)

$                             (83)

$                  (398)

$                 (245)


Nonperforming assets: (Period End)








     Nonaccrual loans

$                     9,438

$                   16,007

$                     3,956

$                         3,479

$                 2,972

$               3,258


     Loans 90 days past due and accruing

526

120

543

145

160

87











     Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$                     9,964

$                   16,127

$                     4,499

$                         3,624

$                 3,132

$               3,345












     Modified/restructured loans

$                              -

$                              -

$                              -

$                                  -

$                         -

$                        -


     Other real estate owned

$                     2,978

$                     4,402

$                     4,493

$                         4,878

$                 4,482

$               4,598












Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.26 %

1.27 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.25 %

1.31 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

189.90 %

112.34 %

441.86 %

492.84 %

568.81 %

517.83 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

138.49 %

87.59 %

194.40 %

473.12 %

539.79 %

212.40 %


Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.70 %

1.14 %

0.32 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.26 %


Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.53 %

0.84 %

0.24 %

0.19 %

0.16 %

0.17 %


Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.66 %

1.13 %

0.28 %

0.25 %

0.22 %

0.25 %


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.69 %

1.07 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

0.39 %

0.41 %


 

Consolidated Statement of Condition














(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023








Assets







Cash and due from banks

$

43,635

$

85,578

$

48,343

Interest bearing deposits in banks


1,457


1,354


1,410

Cash and cash equivalents


45,092


86,932


49,753

Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)


92,954


95,580


97,169

Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)


174,197


183,136


214,297

Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost


3,395


3,390


5,250

Loans held for sale


447


175


443

Loans


1,422,975


1,412,327


1,406,667

Unearned fees


(306)


(314)


(340)

Allowance for credit losses


(17,923)


(17,982)


(17,480)

Net loans


1,404,746


1,394,031


1,388,847

Premises and equipment, net


29,688


30,268


31,459

Goodwill and other intangible assets


11,938


12,021


12,103

Bank owned life insurance


48,267


47,933


47,607

Deferred tax assets


11,214


10,736


11,948

Other real estate owned, net


2,978


4,402


4,493

Operating lease asset


1,230


1,299


1,367

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


42,453


43,050


41,124

Total Assets

$

1,868,599

$

1,912,953

$

1,905,860

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Non-interest bearing deposits

$

423,970

$

422,759

$

427,670

Interest bearing deposits


1,113,101


1,140,694


1,123,307

Total deposits


1,537,071


1,563,453


1,550,977

Short-term borrowings


62,564


79,494


45,418

Long-term borrowings


70,929


70,929


110,929

Operating lease liability


1,412


1,484


1,556

Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures


801


858


873

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


30,352


29,925


32,904

Dividends payable


1,293


1,329


1,330

Total Liabilities


1,704,422

$

1,747,472


1,743,987

Shareholders' Equity:  







Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding 6,465,601 shares at June 30, 2024 and 6,639,888
at December 31, 2023


65


66


66

Surplus


20,280


23,865


23,734

Retained earnings


179,892


176,272


173,900

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(36,060)


(34,722)


(35,827)

Total Shareholders' Equity


164,177


165,481


161,873

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,868,599

$

1,912,953

$

1,905,860

 

Historical Income Statement




















2024


2023



Q2


Q1


Q4


Q3

Q2

Q1

In thousands



(Unaudited)

Interest income













Interest and fees on loans

$

20,221

$

19,218

$

19,290

$

18,055

$

16,780

$

15,444

Interest on investment securities













Taxable


1,697


1,744


1,834


1,792


1,779


1,768

Exempt from federal income tax


53


53


53


123


268


270

Total investment income


1,750


1,797


1,887


1,915


2,047


2,038

Other


1,142


883


1,014


1,194


1,145


347

Total interest income


23,113


21,898


22,191


21,164


19,972


17,829

Interest expense













Interest on deposits


6,398


6,266


6,498


5,672


4,350


2,678

Interest on short-term borrowings


509


461


54


33


29


31

Interest on long-term borrowings


968


1,359


1,445


1,475


1,419


602

Total interest expense


7,875


8,086


7,997


7,180


5,798


3,311

Net interest income


15,238


13,812


14,194


13,984


14,174


14,518

Credit loss expense/(credit)













Loans


1,251


961


530


322


434


414

Debt securities held to maturity





45



Off balance sheet credit exposures


(57)


(15)


(111)


(104)


(39)


129

Provision for credit losses


1,194


946


419


263


395


543

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


14,044


12,866


13,775


13,721


13,779


13,975

Other operating income













Net losses on investments, available for sale




(4,214)




Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans


59


82


59


182


86


54

Losses on disposal of fixed assets




(29)




Net gains/(losses)


59


82


(4,184)


182


86


54

Other Income













Service charges on deposit accounts


556


556


567


569


546


516

Other service charges


225


215


223


230


244


232

Trust department


2,255


2,188


2,148


2,139


2,025


1,970

Debit card income


999


932


1,120


995


1,031


955

Bank owned life insurance


334


326


325


320


311


305

Brokerage commissions


362


495


360


245


258


297

Other


51


81


50


218


68


64

Total other income


4,782


4,793


4,793


4,716


4,483


4,339

Total other operating income


4,841


4,875


609


4,898


4,569


4,393

Other operating expenses













Salaries and employee benefits


7,256


7,157


6,390


6,964


6,870


7,296

FDIC premiums


285


269


268


254


277


193

Equipment


635


923


912


718


747


780

Occupancy


652


954


1,169


745


742


785

Data processing


1,422


1,318


1,384


1,388


1,306


1,306

Marketing


184


134


311


242


160


120

Professional services


449


486


631


488


520


494

Contract labor


84


183


170


155


157


134

Telephone


103


109


125


115


116


110

Other real estate owned


14


86


(370)


139


18


124

Investor relations


91


53


65


74


123


83

Contributions


66


50


12


74


79


64

Other


1,123


1,159


1,242


1,429


1,396


1,149

Total other operating expenses


12,364


12,881


12,309


12,785


12,511


12,638

Income before income tax expense


6,521


4,860


2,075


5,834


5,837


5,730

Provision for income tax expense


1,607


1,162


317


1,321


1,423


1,355

Net Income

$

4,914

$

3,698

$

1,758

$

4,513

$

4,414

$

4,375

Basic net income per common share

$

0.75

$

0.56

$

0.26

$

0.67

$

0.66

$

0.66

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.75

$

0.56

$

0.26

$

0.67

$

0.66

$

0.65

Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding


6,527


6,642


6,649


6,714


6,704


6,675

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding


6,537


6,655


6,663


6,728


6,718


6,697

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures














The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

 

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.

 



Three months ended June 30, 


Six months ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

(in thousands, except for per share amount)













Net income - as reported


$

4,914


$

4,414


$

8,612


$

8,789

Adjustments:













    Accelerated depreciation expenses







562



     Income tax effect of adjustments







(137)



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

4,914


$

4,414


$

9,037


$

8,789














Diluted earnings per share - as reported


$

0.75


$

0.66


$

1.31


$

1.31

Adjustments:













    Accelerated depreciation expenses







0.08



    Income tax effect of adjustments







(0.02)



Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

0.75


$

0.66


$

1.37


$

1.31





























As of or for the three months ended



As of or for the six months ended



June 30, 



June 30, 

(in thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023



2024



2023

Per Share Data













Basic net income per share (1) - as reported


$

0.75


$

0.66


$

1.31


$

1.32

Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.75



0.66



1.37



1.32

Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported


$

0.75


$

0.66


$

1.31


$

1.31

Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.75



0.66



1.37



1.31

Basic book value per share 


$

25.39


$

23.12







Diluted book value per share 


$

25.34


$

23.07

































Significant Ratios:



As of or for the six months ended



















June 30, 







Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported



0.89 %



0.95 %







    Accelerated depreciation expenses



0.12 %









    Income tax effect of adjustments



-0.03 %









Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)



0.98 %



0.95 %




















Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported



10.48 %



11.43 %







    Accelerated depreciation expenses



1.38 %









    Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.34 %)









Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)



11.52 %



11.43 %




















(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.













 







































Three Months Ended




June 30




2024


2023


(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate


Assets


















Loans


$

1,415,353


$

20,237


5.75

%

$

1,317,728


$

16,794


5.11

%

Investment Securities:


















     Taxable



268,522



1,697


2.54

%


337,032



1,779


2.12

%

     Non taxable



7,800



95


4.90

%


26,093



479


7.36

%

     Total



276,322



1,792


2.61

%


363,125



2,258


2.49

%

Federal funds sold



66,658



1,037


6.26

%


84,629



1,102


5.22

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



2,194



18


3.30

%


1,735



19


4.39

%

Other interest earning assets



3,390



87


10.32

%


4,490



24


2.23

%

Total earning assets



1,763,917



23,171


5.28

%


1,771,707



20,197


4.57

%

Allowance for credit losses



(18,184)








(16,982)







Non-earning assets



198,750








175,369







Total Assets


$

1,944,483







$

1,930,094







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

369,836


$

1,495


1.63

%

$

377,773


$

1,132


1.20

%

Interest-bearing money markets - retail



400,747



3,515


3.53

%


304,322



1,809


2.38

%

Interest-bearing money markets - brokered



111



1


3.62

%





%

Savings deposits



182,988



46


0.10

%


226,172



56


0.10

%

Time deposits - retail



146,420



1,016


2.79

%


130,634



552


1.69

%

Time deposits - brokered



24,396



325


5.36

%


61,081



801


5.26

%

Short-term borrowings



71,900



509


2.85

%


47,356



29


0.25

%

Long-term borrowings



70,929



968


5.49

%


110,929



1,419


5.13

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,267,327



7,875


2.50

%


1,258,267



5,798


1.85

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits



479,232








484,952







Other liabilities



32,884








31,517







Shareholders' Equity



165,040








155,358







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

1,944,483







$

1,930,094







Net interest income and spread





$

15,296


2.78

%




$

14,399


2.72

%

Net interest margin








3.49

%







3.26

%

 





















Six Months Ended




June 30, 




2024


2023


(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate


Assets


















Loans


$

1,411,620


$

39,471


5.62

%

$

1,298,743


$

32,251


5.01

%

Investment Securities:


















     Taxable



281,524



3,441


2.46

%


338,817



3,547


2.11

%

     Non taxable



7,803



189


4.87

%


26,099



963


7.44

%

     Total



289,327



3,630


2.52

%


364,916



4,510


2.49

%

Federal funds sold



65,251



1,795


5.53

%


62,361



1,409


4.56

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,352



49


7.29

%


3,342



45


2.72

%

Other interest earning assets



4,248

#


181


8.57

%


3,069



38


2.56

%

Total earning assets



1,771,798



45,126


5.12

%


1,732,431



38,253


4.45

%

Allowance for loan losses



(17,940)








(15,905)







Non-earning assets



201,872








172,461







Total Assets


$

1,955,730







$

1,888,987







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

361,358


$

2,936


1.63

%

$

365,491


$

2,021


1.11

%

Interest-bearing money markets - retail



392,164



6,774


3.47

%


314,246



3,107


1.99

%

Interest-bearing money markets - brokered



55



1


3.66

%





%

Savings deposits



186,280



94


0.10

%


236,383



135


0.12

%

Time deposits - retail



152,049



2,134


2.82

%


124,684



832


1.35

%

Time deposits - brokered



27,198



724


5.35

%


35,771



933


5.26

%

Short-term borrowings



72,626



970


2.69

%


52,332



60


0.23

%

Long-term borrowings



86,973



2,327


5.38

%


77,338



2,021


5.27

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,278,703



15,960


2.51

%


1,206,245



9,109


1.52

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits



478,655








497,226







Other liabilities



33,624








30,497







Shareholders' Equity



164,748








155,019







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

1,955,730







$

1,888,987







Net interest income and spread





$

29,166


2.61

%




$

29,144


2.93

%

Net interest margin








3.31

%







3.39

%

 

