OAKLAND, Md., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Consolidated net income was $4.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Year to date income was $8.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "Net interest income improved as we experienced higher repricing of loans and saw stabilization of deposit expense as we remained disciplined in our pricing. Non-interest expenses declined, and loan and wealth production were solid, all resulting in solid core earnings for the quarter offset slightly by increased provision expense. We also took advantage of the lower stock price and improved shareholder position by repurchasing common stock. We believe the environment will continue to be challenging due to the higher interest rates, but we are well positioned to continue to post solid earnings the remainder of the year."
Financial Highlights:
- Deposits decreased due to consumer and commercial spending and runoff of retail certificates of deposit due to competitive pricing
- Repaid $15.0 million of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit
- Shifted $15.0 million of municipal customer balances from overnight investment sweep products to fully insured Intrafi Cash Service ("ICS") products to release pledging of investment securities and increase available liquidity
- Loan production ramped up with $36.9 million in commercial and $19.1 million in residential mortgage originations
- Purchased and retired 201,800 shares of First United Corporation common stock
- Paid $0.20 per share quarterly dividend to common shareholders
- Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.49% for the second quarter of 2024
- Provision expense increased due to a $1.1 million charge-off on a non-accrual commercial and industrial credit
- Non-interest income, including net gains, remained stable
- Non-interest expense normalized and remains a focus for management
Income Statement Overview
On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million. This compares to GAAP net income of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, inclusive of $0.4 million, net of tax, in accelerated depreciation expense related to branch closures. GAAP net income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)
$ 4.9
$ 4.1
$4.4
Net Income, GAAP (millions)
$ 4.9
$ 3.7
$ 4.4
Basic and diluted net income per share, non-GAAP
$ 0.75
$ 0.62
$ 0.66
Basic and diluted net income per share, GAAP
$ 0.75
$ 0.56
$ 0.66
The $0.5 million increase in quarterly net income year-over-year was primarily driven by a $1.1 million increase in net interest income, which was offset by an increase of $0.8 million in provision expense. The increase in net interest income was primarily related to the $3.4 million increase in interest on loans due to new loans being booked at higher rates and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. This increase was partially offset by the $2.0 million increase in interest paid on deposits due to continued competitive pricing pressures. An increase of $0.5 million in interest paid on short-term borrowings related to the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") was offset by the reduction in long-term borrowings related to the repayment of the $40.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in provision for credit losses was primarily driven by increased charge-offs in the commercial and industrial portfolio related to one non-accrual credit where collateral was sold through a liquidation auction at depressed prices. The charge-off was partially offset by continued improvement of qualitative factors. Other activity comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023 was a $0.3 million increase in wealth management income due to improving market conditions and growth of new relationships and a decrease in operating expenses of $0.1 million. The provision for income tax was up $0.2 million when comparing the two quarters due to increased net income before tax.
Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.2 million due primarily to a $1.4 million increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily related to a $1.0 million increase in interest on loans as new loans continue to be booked at higher interest rates and adjustable-rate loans reprice to higher rates. Additionally, in the first quarter of 2024, two large commercial relationships with combined loan balances of $12.1 million were moved to non-accrual status, which resulted in a reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest income and fees during the quarter. Equipment and occupancy expenses decreased by $0.6 million due to accelerated depreciation expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures. The increased income was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision for credit losses. Provision for income taxes was up $0.4 million when comparing the two quarters due to increased net income in the second quarter over the first quarter 2024.
Year to date net income for the first six months of 2024 was $8.6 million compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2023. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.2 million related primarily to an increase of $1.1 million in net charge-offs in 2024 due primarily to charge-offs of $1.1 million related to commercial and industrial loans of one relationship in 2024. The increase in provision for credit losses was partially offset by the year over year increase of $0.4 million in net interest income driven by strong growth in our loan portfolio, new loans booked at higher rates, and adjustable-rate loans repricing to higher rates. Wealth management income increased $0.8 million in the first six months of 2024 when compared to the same time period of 2023.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, fully-tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, increased by $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by a $3.0 million increase in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $3.4 million due to the increase in average balances of $97.6 million and a 64 basis point increase in the overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates as well as adjustable-rate loans repricing in correlation to the rising rate environment. Investment income decreased by $0.5 million due to a decrease of $86.8 million in average balances related to the balance sheet restructuring of our investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the maturity of $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds in the first four months of 2024. The overall yield on the investment portfolio increased by 12 basis points primarily driven by the increased rate on the trust preferred portfolio and the maturity and sale of lower rate investments. Interest expense increased by $2.1 million year over year due to an increase of 70 basis points on interest paid on deposit accounts. The average deposit balances increased by $24.5 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to the increase of $96.4 million in money market account, which was partially offset by a decrease of $43.2 million and $20.9 million in average savings and time deposits, respectively.
Comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.4 million driven by an increase of $1.2 million in interest income and a decrease of $0.2 million in interest expense. Interest income on loans increased by $1.0 million related to the overall increase of 26 basis points in yield and $7.5 million increase in average balances during the second quarter as well as the reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest and loan fees related to the non-accrual loans in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense on deposits increased slightly by $0.1 million primarily driven by an increase in average balances of $77.8 million in money market accounts. Interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.4 million due to the maturity and repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings during the first quarter of 2024.
Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, was stable. Interest income increased by $6.9 million. Average loan balances increased by $112.9 million and the overall yield increased by 61 basis points in correlation with the rising rate environment and new loans booked at higher rates as well as the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $5.6 million while the average deposit balances increased by $42.5 million, driven by increases of $77.9 million in money market balances and $27.4 million in retail time deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $50.1 million. Interest expense on short-term borrowings increased by $0.9 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in January 2024. The increased interest expense resulted in an overall increase of 99 basis points on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.31% compared to 3.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Non-Interest Income
Other operating income, including net gains, for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $0.3 million when compared to the same period of 2023. The growth was driven by an increase of $0.3 million in wealth management income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Gains on sales of mortgages declined slightly when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the same time period of 2023 primarily due to reduced activity in the elevated interest rate environment. Other operating income on service charges and debit card income remained stable.
On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, remained stable. Debt card income increased by $0.1 million, which was offset by a $0.1 million decrease in wealth management income.
Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $0.8 million when compared to the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the $0.8 million increase in wealth management income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the six months of 2024 to the six months of 2023.
Non-Interest Expense
Operating expenses decreased by $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was related to a $0.2 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses resulting from branch closures in late 2023 and a $0.2 million decrease in check fraud related expenses. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in salaries related to increased health insurance claims, higher salaries and benefits associated with normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024, and reduced loan origination costs due to lower loan production. Other increases in data processing and marketing expenses were offset by decreases in professional services, contract labor, telephone and other miscellaneous expenses.
Non-interest expense decreased by $0.5 million when compared to the linked quarter. This decrease was primarily due to the $0.6 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits associated with normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expenses increased by $0.1 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.2 million due to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024, and increases in FDIC premiums, data processing, equipment and occupancy were offset by decreases in professional services, contract labor, investor relations and other miscellaneous expenses such as pension related expenses, check fraud and membership dues and licenses.
The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 were 24.3% and 24.0%, respectively.
Balance Sheet Overview
Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $1.9 billion, representing a $37.3 million decrease since December 31, 2023. During the first six months of 2024, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $4.7 million. The investment portfolio decreased by $44.3 million due to the maturities of $37.5 million of U.S. Treasury bonds during the year and normal principal amortization of our mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") portfolio. Gross loans increased by $16.3 million and other real estate owned ("OREO") decreased by $1.5 million due to sales of OREO properties. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, and accrued interest receivable, decreased by $2.7 million.
Total liabilities at June 30, 2024 were $1.7 billion, representing a $39.6 million decrease since December 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased by $13.9 million when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits was attributable to decreases in savings deposits of $11.2 million, retail time deposits of $22.1 million and the repayment of $15.0 million in brokered certificates of deposits, partially offset by increases in demand deposits of $22.2 million and money markets of $16.0 million. Short-term borrowings increased by $17.1 million since December 31, 2023 due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP to obtain $40.0 million in borrowings during January 2024 at a rate of 4.87% with a one-year maturity. The increase from the BTFP funding was partially offset by the shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances to the ICS product as a result of management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity. Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million in the first six month of 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 due to the repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings at its maturity in the first quarter of 2024.
Total available for sale and held to maturity securities totaled $267.2 million at June 30, 2024, representing a $44.3 million decrease when compared to December 31, 2023. In the first six months of 2024, $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds matured and the proceeds were used to repay the $40.0 million maturing FHLB advance. Additionally, there were $5.0 million of other principal amortizations in our MBS portfolio year to date.
Outstanding loans of $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024 reflected growth of $16.3 million for the first six months of 2024.
Loan Type
(in millions)
Change since
Change since
Commercial
$3.7
$9.3
1 to 4 Family Mortgages
$9.3
$11.5
Consumer
($2.4)
($4.5)
Gross Loans
$10.6
$16.3
Since December 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans increased by $12.6 million, and acquisition and development loans increased by $11.2 million. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $14.4 million, driven by the repayment of $5.5 million of a non-accrual loan late in second quarter and the $1.1 million charge-off of a non-accrual equipment loan. Residential mortgage loans increased by $11.5 million and consumer loans decreased by $4.5 million.
New commercial loan production for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $36.9 million. The $64.9 million in the pipeline of commercial loans was robust as of June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $12.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $51.6 million through June 30, 2024, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.
New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $19.1 million, with most of this production comprised of portfolio mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2024 was $19.4 million. The residential mortgage production level increased in the second quarter of 2024 due to the seasonality of this line of business, particularly construction lending. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $13.5 million at June 30, 2024.
Total deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased by $13.9 million when compared to December 31, 2023.
Deposit Type
(in millions)
Change since
Change since
Non-Interest-Bearing
$1.2
($3.7)
Interest-Bearing Demand
($4.7)
$22.2
Savings and Money Market
($0.1)
$4.7
Time Deposits
($22.8)
($37.1)
Total Deposits
($26.4)
($13.9)
Interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $22.2 million, primarily related to the shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances into the ICS product due to management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity. Money market accounts increased by $16.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current relationships and new relationships during the first six months. Traditional savings accounts decreased by $11.3 million and time deposits decreased by $37.1 million. The decrease in time deposits was due to a decrease of $22.1 million in retail Certificates of Deposit ("CDs") related to maturities of a nine-month special CD promotion in 2023 and the maturity and repayment of a $15.0 million brokered CD. The Bank has worked closely with customers as these CDs mature to transition them to other deposit and wealth management products offered by the Bank.
Short-term borrowings increased by $17.1 million as the Bank borrowed $40.0 million from the BTFP in January 2024, partially offset by a decrease of approximately $22.0 million in other short-term borrowings due primarily to management's strategic decision to shift municipal customers into the ICS deposit product. Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million as a $40.0 million FHLB advance matured in March 2024 and was fully repaid utilizing proceeds from lower yielding investment maturities.
The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $25.39 per share at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.38 per share at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, there were 6,465,601 of basic outstanding shares and 6,479,624 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. During the first six months of 2024, the Company purchased and retired 201,800 shares of First United Corporation stock as part of its previously announced stock repurchase plan at an average price of $19.99 per share. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2024 was due to the undistributed net income of $6.0 million for the first six months of 2024.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $17.9 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $16.9 million recorded at June 30, 2023 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increased provision expense recorded in 2024 was primarily related to $1.1 million in charge-offs related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan relationship and was partially offset by improving qualitative risk factors of our loan portfolio. Net charge-offs of $1.3 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.26% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2024 and 1.25% at June 30, 2023.
The ratio of year-to-date net charge offs to average loans was 0.25% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 and 0.10% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.89% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net charge offs of 0.13% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. This shift was due primarily to charge offs of equipment loan balances on one non-accrual commercial relationship during 2024. The consumer portfolio had net charge offs of 2.02% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to net charge offs of 1.40% for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net charge offs in consumer loans in 2024 was primarily driven by approximately $0.4 million in charge offs of overdrawn demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024 and student loan accounts in the second quarter. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.
Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans
Loan Type
6/30/2024
(Charge Off) / Recovery
6/30/2023
(Charge Off) / Recovery
Commercial Real Estate
0.01 %
(0.04 %)
Acquisition & Development
0.01 %
0.02 %
Commercial & Industrial
(0.89 %)
(0.13 %)
Residential Mortgage
(0.01 %)
0.01 %
Consumer
(2.02 %)
(1.40 %)
Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries
(0.25 %)
(0.10 %)
Non-accrual loans totaled $9.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2024 was related to two commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $12.1 million that were moved to non-accrual during the first quarter of 2024. The reduction in non-accrual balances during the second quarter of 2024 is related to a borrower's decision to sell a piece of collateral and reduce outstanding balances by approximately $5.5 million and the charge-off of $1.1 million on another commercial and industrial credit.
Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaling $1.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $0.1 million at December 31, 2023. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.5 million at June 30, 2024 and $1.8 million at December 31, 2023. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.26% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2023 and 0.18% as of June 30, 2023.
ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and two subsidiaries that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust, and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland (the "MCC Fund"). The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2024, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol : FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 23,113
$ 19,972
$ 45,011
$ 37,801
Interest expense
7,875
5,798
15,961
9,109
Net interest income
15,238
14,174
29,050
28,692
Provision for credit losses
1,194
395
2,140
938
Other operating income
4,782
4,483
9,575
8,822
Net gains
59
86
141
140
Other operating expense
12,364
12,511
25,245
25,149
Income before taxes
$ 6,521
$ 5,837
$ 11,381
$ 11,567
Income tax expense
1,607
1,423
2,769
2,778
Net income
$ 4,914
$ 4,414
$ 8,612
$ 8,789
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.75
$ 0.66
$ 1.31
$ 1.32
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.75
$ 0.66
$ 1.31
$ 1.31
Adjusted Basic net income (1)
$ 0.75
$ 0.66
$ 1.37
$ 1.32
Adjusted Diluted net income (1)
$ 0.75
$ 0.66
$ 1.37
$ 1.31
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.40
$ 0.40
Book value
$ 25.39
$ 23.12
Diluted book value
$ 25.34
$ 23.07
Tangible book value per share
$ 23.55
$ 21.29
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 23.49
$ 21.25
Closing market value
$ 20.42
$ 14.26
Market Range:
High
$ 22.88
$ 17.01
Low
$ 19.40
$ 12.56
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,465,601
6,711,422
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,479,624
6,724,734
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
0.89 %
0.95 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
0.98 %
0.95 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.48 %
11.43 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
11.52 %
11.43 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $116 and $452
3.31 %
3.39 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.29 %
3.34 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)
63.48 %
66.00 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
June 30,
December 31
2024
2023
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 1,868,599
$ 1,905,860
Earning assets
$ 1,695,425
$ 1,725,236
Gross loans
$ 1,422,975
$ 1,406,667
Commercial Real Estate
$ 506,273
$ 493,703
Acquisition and Development
$ 88,215
$ 77,060
Commercial and Industrial
$ 260,168
$ 274,604
Residential Mortgage
$ 511,354
$ 499,871
Consumer
$ 56,965
$ 61,429
Investment securities
$ 267,151
$ 311,466
Total deposits
$ 1,537,071
$ 1,550,977
Noninterest bearing
$ 423,970
$ 427,670
Interest bearing
$ 1,113,101
$ 1,123,307
Shareholders' equity
$ 164,177
$ 161,873
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
14.51 %
14.42 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
12.54 %
12.44 %
Tier 1 Leverage
11.69 %
11.30 %
Total risk based capital
15.75 %
15.64 %
Asset quality:
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$ (1,309)
$ (195)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 9,438
$ 3,956
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
526
543
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 9,964
$ 4,499
Other real estate owned
$ 2,978
$ 4,493
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.26 %
1.24 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
189.90 %
441.86 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
138.49 %
194.40 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.70 %
0.32 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.53 %
0.24 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.66 %
0.28 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.69 %
0.47 %
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol : FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 23,113
$ 21,898
$ 22,191
$ 21,164
$ 19,972
$ 17,829
Interest expense
7,875
8,086
7,997
7,180
5,798
3,311
Net interest income
15,238
13,812
14,194
13,984
14,174
14,518
Provision for credit losses
1,194
946
419
263
395
543
Other operating income
4,782
4,793
4,793
4,716
4,483
4,339
Net gains/(losses)
59
82
(4,184)
182
86
54
Other operating expense
12,364
12,881
12,309
12,785
12,511
12,638
Income before taxes
$ 6,521
$ 4,860
$ 2,075
$ 5,834
$ 5,837
$ 5,730
Income tax expense
1,607
1,162
317
1,321
1,423
1,355
Net income
$ 4,914
$ 3,698
$ 1,758
$ 4,513
$ 4,414
$ 4,375
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.75
$ 0.56
$ 0.26
$ 0.67
$ 0.66
$ 0.66
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.75
$ 0.56
$ 0.26
$ 0.67
$ 0.66
$ 0.65
Adjusted basic net income (1)
$ 0.75
$ 0.62
$ 0.82
$ 0.67
$ 0.66
$ 0.66
Adjusted diluted net income (1)
$ 0.75
$ 0.62
$ 0.82
$ 0.67
$ 0.66
$ 0.65
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
Book value
$ 25.39
$ 24.89
$ 24.38
$ 23.08
$ 23.12
$ 22.85
Diluted book value
$ 25.34
$ 24.86
$ 24.33
$ 23.03
$ 23.07
$ 22.81
Tangible book value per share
$ 23.55
$ 23.08
$ 22.56
$ 21.27
$ 21.29
$ 21.01
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 23.49
$ 23.05
$ 22.51
$ 21.22
$ 21.25
$ 20.96
Closing market value
$ 20.42
$ 22.91
$ 23.51
$ 16.23
$ 14.26
$ 16.89
Market Range:
High
$ 22.88
$ 23.85
$ 23.51
$ 17.34
$ 17.01
$ 20.41
Low
$ 19.40
$ 21.21
$ 16.12
$ 13.70
$ 12.56
$ 16.75
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,465,601
6,648,645
6,639,888
6,715,170
6,711,422
6,688,710
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,479,624
6,657,239
6,653,200
6,728,482
6,724,734
6,703,252
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
0.89 %
0.76 %
0.78 %
0.93 %
0.95 %
0.94 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
0.98 %
0.85 %
0.94 %
0.93 %
0.95 %
0.94 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.48 %
9.07 %
9.68 %
11.44 %
11.43 %
11.87 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
11.52 %
10.11 %
11.87 %
11.44 %
11.43 %
11.87 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $116 and $452
3.31 %
3.12 %
3.26 %
3.30 %
3.39 %
3.53 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.29 %
3.10 %
3.22 %
3.25 %
3.34 %
3.48 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)
63.48 %
65.71 %
65.12 %
66.41 %
66.00 %
67.02 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 1,868,599
$ 1,912,953
$ 1,905,860
$ 1,928,201
$ 1,928,393
$ 1,937,442
Earning assets
$ 1,695,425
$ 1,695,962
$ 1,725,236
$ 1,717,244
$ 1,707,522
$ 1,652,688
Gross loans
$ 1,422,975
$ 1,412,327
$ 1,406,667
$ 1,380,019
$ 1,350,038
$ 1,289,080
Commercial Real Estate
$ 506,273
$ 492,819
$ 493,703
$ 491,284
$ 483,485
$ 453,356
Acquisition and Development
$ 88,215
$ 83,424
$ 77,060
$ 79,796
$ 79,003
$ 76,980
Commercial and Industrial
$ 260,168
$ 274,722
$ 274,604
$ 254,650
$ 249,683
$ 241,959
Residential Mortgage
$ 511,354
$ 501,990
$ 499,871
$ 491,686
$ 475,540
$ 456,198
Consumer
$ 56,965
$ 59,372
$ 61,429
$ 62,603
$ 62,327
$ 60,587
Investment securities
$ 267,151
$ 278,716
$ 311,466
$ 330,053
$ 350,844
$ 357,061
Total deposits
$ 1,537,071
$ 1,563,453
$ 1,550,977
$ 1,575,069
$ 1,579,959
$ 1,591,285
Noninterest bearing
$ 423,970
$ 422,759
$ 427,670
$ 429,691
$ 466,628
$ 468,554
Interest bearing
$ 1,113,101
$ 1,140,694
$ 1,123,307
$ 1,145,378
$ 1,113,331
$ 1,122,731
Shareholders' equity
$ 164,177
$ 165,481
$ 161,873
$ 154,990
$ 155,156
$ 152,868
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
14.51 %
14.58 %
14.42 %
14.60 %
14.40 %
14.90 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
12.54 %
12.60 %
12.44 %
12.60 %
12.40 %
12.82 %
Tier 1 Leverage
11.69 %
11.48 %
11.30 %
11.25 %
11.25 %
11.47 %
Total risk based capital
15.75 %
15.83 %
15.64 %
15.81 %
15.60 %
16.15 %
Asset quality:
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter
$ (1,309)
$ (459)
$ (195)
$ (83)
$ (398)
$ (245)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 9,438
$ 16,007
$ 3,956
$ 3,479
$ 2,972
$ 3,258
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
526
120
543
145
160
87
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 9,964
$ 16,127
$ 4,499
$ 3,624
$ 3,132
$ 3,345
Modified/restructured loans
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Other real estate owned
$ 2,978
$ 4,402
$ 4,493
$ 4,878
$ 4,482
$ 4,598
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.26 %
1.27 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.25 %
1.31 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
189.90 %
112.34 %
441.86 %
492.84 %
568.81 %
517.83 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
138.49 %
87.59 %
194.40 %
473.12 %
539.79 %
212.40 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.70 %
1.14 %
0.32 %
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.26 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.53 %
0.84 %
0.24 %
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.17 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.66 %
1.13 %
0.28 %
0.25 %
0.22 %
0.25 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.69 %
1.07 %
0.47 %
0.44 %
0.39 %
0.41 %
Consolidated Statement of Condition
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
43,635
$
85,578
$
48,343
Interest bearing deposits in banks
1,457
1,354
1,410
Cash and cash equivalents
45,092
86,932
49,753
Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)
92,954
95,580
97,169
Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)
174,197
183,136
214,297
Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost
3,395
3,390
5,250
Loans held for sale
447
175
443
Loans
1,422,975
1,412,327
1,406,667
Unearned fees
(306)
(314)
(340)
Allowance for credit losses
(17,923)
(17,982)
(17,480)
Net loans
1,404,746
1,394,031
1,388,847
Premises and equipment, net
29,688
30,268
31,459
Goodwill and other intangible assets
11,938
12,021
12,103
Bank owned life insurance
48,267
47,933
47,607
Deferred tax assets
11,214
10,736
11,948
Other real estate owned, net
2,978
4,402
4,493
Operating lease asset
1,230
1,299
1,367
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
42,453
43,050
41,124
Total Assets
$
1,868,599
$
1,912,953
$
1,905,860
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
423,970
$
422,759
$
427,670
Interest bearing deposits
1,113,101
1,140,694
1,123,307
Total deposits
1,537,071
1,563,453
1,550,977
Short-term borrowings
62,564
79,494
45,418
Long-term borrowings
70,929
70,929
110,929
Operating lease liability
1,412
1,484
1,556
Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures
801
858
873
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
30,352
29,925
32,904
Dividends payable
1,293
1,329
1,330
Total Liabilities
1,704,422
$
1,747,472
1,743,987
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;
65
66
66
Surplus
20,280
23,865
23,734
Retained earnings
179,892
176,272
173,900
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(36,060)
(34,722)
(35,827)
Total Shareholders' Equity
164,177
165,481
161,873
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,868,599
$
1,912,953
$
1,905,860
Historical Income Statement
2024
2023
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
In thousands
(Unaudited)
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
20,221
$
19,218
$
19,290
$
18,055
$
16,780
$
15,444
Interest on investment securities
Taxable
1,697
1,744
1,834
1,792
1,779
1,768
Exempt from federal income tax
53
53
53
123
268
270
Total investment income
1,750
1,797
1,887
1,915
2,047
2,038
Other
1,142
883
1,014
1,194
1,145
347
Total interest income
23,113
21,898
22,191
21,164
19,972
17,829
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
6,398
6,266
6,498
5,672
4,350
2,678
Interest on short-term borrowings
509
461
54
33
29
31
Interest on long-term borrowings
968
1,359
1,445
1,475
1,419
602
Total interest expense
7,875
8,086
7,997
7,180
5,798
3,311
Net interest income
15,238
13,812
14,194
13,984
14,174
14,518
Credit loss expense/(credit)
Loans
1,251
961
530
322
434
414
Debt securities held to maturity
—
—
—
45
—
—
Off balance sheet credit exposures
(57)
(15)
(111)
(104)
(39)
129
Provision for credit losses
1,194
946
419
263
395
543
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
14,044
12,866
13,775
13,721
13,779
13,975
Other operating income
Net losses on investments, available for sale
—
—
(4,214)
—
—
—
Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans
59
82
59
182
86
54
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
—
—
(29)
—
—
—
Net gains/(losses)
59
82
(4,184)
182
86
54
Other Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
556
556
567
569
546
516
Other service charges
225
215
223
230
244
232
Trust department
2,255
2,188
2,148
2,139
2,025
1,970
Debit card income
999
932
1,120
995
1,031
955
Bank owned life insurance
334
326
325
320
311
305
Brokerage commissions
362
495
360
245
258
297
Other
51
81
50
218
68
64
Total other income
4,782
4,793
4,793
4,716
4,483
4,339
Total other operating income
4,841
4,875
609
4,898
4,569
4,393
Other operating expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
7,256
7,157
6,390
6,964
6,870
7,296
FDIC premiums
285
269
268
254
277
193
Equipment
635
923
912
718
747
780
Occupancy
652
954
1,169
745
742
785
Data processing
1,422
1,318
1,384
1,388
1,306
1,306
Marketing
184
134
311
242
160
120
Professional services
449
486
631
488
520
494
Contract labor
84
183
170
155
157
134
Telephone
103
109
125
115
116
110
Other real estate owned
14
86
(370)
139
18
124
Investor relations
91
53
65
74
123
83
Contributions
66
50
12
74
79
64
Other
1,123
1,159
1,242
1,429
1,396
1,149
Total other operating expenses
12,364
12,881
12,309
12,785
12,511
12,638
Income before income tax expense
6,521
4,860
2,075
5,834
5,837
5,730
Provision for income tax expense
1,607
1,162
317
1,321
1,423
1,355
Net Income
$
4,914
$
3,698
$
1,758
$
4,513
$
4,414
$
4,375
Basic net income per common share
$
0.75
$
0.56
$
0.26
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
0.66
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.75
$
0.56
$
0.26
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
0.65
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding
6,527
6,642
6,649
6,714
6,704
6,675
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
6,537
6,655
6,663
6,728
6,718
6,697
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands, except for per share amount)
Net income - as reported
$
4,914
$
4,414
$
8,612
$
8,789
Adjustments:
Accelerated depreciation expenses
—
—
562
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
—
—
(137)
—
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
4,914
$
4,414
$
9,037
$
8,789
Diluted earnings per share - as reported
$
0.75
$
0.66
$
1.31
$
1.31
Adjustments:
Accelerated depreciation expenses
—
—
0.08
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
—
—
(0.02)
—
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.75
$
0.66
$
1.37
$
1.31
As of or for the three months ended
As of or for the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Per Share Data
Basic net income per share (1) - as reported
$
0.75
$
0.66
$
1.31
$
1.32
Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP
0.75
0.66
1.37
1.32
Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported
$
0.75
$
0.66
$
1.31
$
1.31
Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP
0.75
0.66
1.37
1.31
Basic book value per share
$
25.39
$
23.12
Diluted book value per share
$
25.34
$
23.07
Significant Ratios:
As of or for the six months ended
June 30,
Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported
0.89 %
0.95 %
Accelerated depreciation expenses
0.12 %
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
-0.03 %
—
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)
0.98 %
0.95 %
Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported
10.48 %
11.43 %
Accelerated depreciation expenses
1.38 %
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
(0.34 %)
—
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)
11.52 %
11.43 %
(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
Three Months Ended
June 30
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,415,353
$
20,237
5.75
%
$
1,317,728
$
16,794
5.11
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
268,522
1,697
2.54
%
337,032
1,779
2.12
%
Non taxable
7,800
95
4.90
%
26,093
479
7.36
%
Total
276,322
1,792
2.61
%
363,125
2,258
2.49
%
Federal funds sold
66,658
1,037
6.26
%
84,629
1,102
5.22
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
2,194
18
3.30
%
1,735
19
4.39
%
Other interest earning assets
3,390
87
10.32
%
4,490
24
2.23
%
Total earning assets
1,763,917
23,171
5.28
%
1,771,707
20,197
4.57
%
Allowance for credit losses
(18,184)
(16,982)
Non-earning assets
198,750
175,369
Total Assets
$
1,944,483
$
1,930,094
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
369,836
$
1,495
1.63
%
$
377,773
$
1,132
1.20
%
Interest-bearing money markets - retail
400,747
3,515
3.53
%
304,322
1,809
2.38
%
Interest-bearing money markets - brokered
111
1
3.62
%
—
—
—
%
Savings deposits
182,988
46
0.10
%
226,172
56
0.10
%
Time deposits - retail
146,420
1,016
2.79
%
130,634
552
1.69
%
Time deposits - brokered
24,396
325
5.36
%
61,081
801
5.26
%
Short-term borrowings
71,900
509
2.85
%
47,356
29
0.25
%
Long-term borrowings
70,929
968
5.49
%
110,929
1,419
5.13
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,267,327
7,875
2.50
%
1,258,267
5,798
1.85
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
479,232
484,952
Other liabilities
32,884
31,517
Shareholders' Equity
165,040
155,358
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,944,483
$
1,930,094
Net interest income and spread
$
15,296
2.78
%
$
14,399
2.72
%
Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.26
%
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,411,620
$
39,471
5.62
%
$
1,298,743
$
32,251
5.01
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
281,524
3,441
2.46
%
338,817
3,547
2.11
%
Non taxable
7,803
189
4.87
%
26,099
963
7.44
%
Total
289,327
3,630
2.52
%
364,916
4,510
2.49
%
Federal funds sold
65,251
1,795
5.53
%
62,361
1,409
4.56
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
1,352
49
7.29
%
3,342
45
2.72
%
Other interest earning assets
4,248
#
181
8.57
%
3,069
38
2.56
%
Total earning assets
1,771,798
45,126
5.12
%
1,732,431
38,253
4.45
%
Allowance for loan losses
(17,940)
(15,905)
Non-earning assets
201,872
172,461
Total Assets
$
1,955,730
$
1,888,987
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
361,358
$
2,936
1.63
%
$
365,491
$
2,021
1.11
%
Interest-bearing money markets - retail
392,164
6,774
3.47
%
314,246
3,107
1.99
%
Interest-bearing money markets - brokered
55
1
3.66
%
—
—
—
%
Savings deposits
186,280
94
0.10
%
236,383
135
0.12
%
Time deposits - retail
152,049
2,134
2.82
%
124,684
832
1.35
%
Time deposits - brokered
27,198
724
5.35
%
35,771
933
5.26
%
Short-term borrowings
72,626
970
2.69
%
52,332
60
0.23
%
Long-term borrowings
86,973
2,327
5.38
%
77,338
2,021
5.27
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,278,703
15,960
2.51
%
1,206,245
9,109
1.52
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
478,655
497,226
Other liabilities
33,624
30,497
Shareholders' Equity
164,748
155,019
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,955,730
$
1,888,987
Net interest income and spread
$
29,166
2.61
%
$
29,144
2.93
%
Net interest margin
3.31
%
3.39
%
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-united-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2024-financial-results-302203160.html
