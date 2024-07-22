OAKLAND, Md., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Consolidated net income was $4.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $3.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Year to date income was $8.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "Net interest income improved as we experienced higher repricing of loans and saw stabilization of deposit expense as we remained disciplined in our pricing. Non-interest expenses declined, and loan and wealth production were solid, all resulting in solid core earnings for the quarter offset slightly by increased provision expense. We also took advantage of the lower stock price and improved shareholder position by repurchasing common stock. We believe the environment will continue to be challenging due to the higher interest rates, but we are well positioned to continue to post solid earnings the remainder of the year."

Financial Highlights:

Deposits decreased due to consumer and commercial spending and runoff of retail certificates of deposit due to competitive pricing

Repaid $15.0 million of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit

of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit Shifted $15.0 million of municipal customer balances from overnight investment sweep products to fully insured Intrafi Cash Service ("ICS") products to release pledging of investment securities and increase available liquidity

of municipal customer balances from overnight investment sweep products to fully insured Intrafi Cash Service ("ICS") products to release pledging of investment securities and increase available liquidity Loan production ramped up with $36.9 million in commercial and $19.1 million in residential mortgage originations

in commercial and in residential mortgage originations Purchased and retired 201,800 shares of First United Corporation common stock

Paid $0.20 per share quarterly dividend to common shareholders

per share quarterly dividend to common shareholders Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.49% for the second quarter of 2024

Provision expense increased due to a $1.1 million charge-off on a non-accrual commercial and industrial credit

charge-off on a non-accrual commercial and industrial credit Non-interest income, including net gains, remained stable

Non-interest expense normalized and remains a focus for management

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million. This compares to GAAP net income of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, inclusive of $0.4 million, net of tax, in accelerated depreciation expense related to branch closures. GAAP net income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.



Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income, non-GAAP (millions) $ 4.9 $ 4.1 $4.4 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $ 4.9 $ 3.7 $ 4.4 Basic and diluted net income per share, non-GAAP $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 0.66 Basic and diluted net income per share, GAAP $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.66

The $0.5 million increase in quarterly net income year-over-year was primarily driven by a $1.1 million increase in net interest income, which was offset by an increase of $0.8 million in provision expense. The increase in net interest income was primarily related to the $3.4 million increase in interest on loans due to new loans being booked at higher rates and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. This increase was partially offset by the $2.0 million increase in interest paid on deposits due to continued competitive pricing pressures. An increase of $0.5 million in interest paid on short-term borrowings related to the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") was offset by the reduction in long-term borrowings related to the repayment of the $40.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in provision for credit losses was primarily driven by increased charge-offs in the commercial and industrial portfolio related to one non-accrual credit where collateral was sold through a liquidation auction at depressed prices. The charge-off was partially offset by continued improvement of qualitative factors. Other activity comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023 was a $0.3 million increase in wealth management income due to improving market conditions and growth of new relationships and a decrease in operating expenses of $0.1 million. The provision for income tax was up $0.2 million when comparing the two quarters due to increased net income before tax.

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.2 million due primarily to a $1.4 million increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily related to a $1.0 million increase in interest on loans as new loans continue to be booked at higher interest rates and adjustable-rate loans reprice to higher rates. Additionally, in the first quarter of 2024, two large commercial relationships with combined loan balances of $12.1 million were moved to non-accrual status, which resulted in a reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest income and fees during the quarter. Equipment and occupancy expenses decreased by $0.6 million due to accelerated depreciation expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures. The increased income was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision for credit losses. Provision for income taxes was up $0.4 million when comparing the two quarters due to increased net income in the second quarter over the first quarter 2024.

Year to date net income for the first six months of 2024 was $8.6 million compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2023. Provision for credit losses increased by $1.2 million related primarily to an increase of $1.1 million in net charge-offs in 2024 due primarily to charge-offs of $1.1 million related to commercial and industrial loans of one relationship in 2024. The increase in provision for credit losses was partially offset by the year over year increase of $0.4 million in net interest income driven by strong growth in our loan portfolio, new loans booked at higher rates, and adjustable-rate loans repricing to higher rates. Wealth management income increased $0.8 million in the first six months of 2024 when compared to the same time period of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, fully-tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, increased by $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by a $3.0 million increase in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $3.4 million due to the increase in average balances of $97.6 million and a 64 basis point increase in the overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates as well as adjustable-rate loans repricing in correlation to the rising rate environment. Investment income decreased by $0.5 million due to a decrease of $86.8 million in average balances related to the balance sheet restructuring of our investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the maturity of $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds in the first four months of 2024. The overall yield on the investment portfolio increased by 12 basis points primarily driven by the increased rate on the trust preferred portfolio and the maturity and sale of lower rate investments. Interest expense increased by $2.1 million year over year due to an increase of 70 basis points on interest paid on deposit accounts. The average deposit balances increased by $24.5 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to the increase of $96.4 million in money market account, which was partially offset by a decrease of $43.2 million and $20.9 million in average savings and time deposits, respectively.

Comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.4 million driven by an increase of $1.2 million in interest income and a decrease of $0.2 million in interest expense. Interest income on loans increased by $1.0 million related to the overall increase of 26 basis points in yield and $7.5 million increase in average balances during the second quarter as well as the reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest and loan fees related to the non-accrual loans in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense on deposits increased slightly by $0.1 million primarily driven by an increase in average balances of $77.8 million in money market accounts. Interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.4 million due to the maturity and repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings during the first quarter of 2024.

Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, was stable. Interest income increased by $6.9 million. Average loan balances increased by $112.9 million and the overall yield increased by 61 basis points in correlation with the rising rate environment and new loans booked at higher rates as well as the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $5.6 million while the average deposit balances increased by $42.5 million, driven by increases of $77.9 million in money market balances and $27.4 million in retail time deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $50.1 million. Interest expense on short-term borrowings increased by $0.9 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in January 2024. The increased interest expense resulted in an overall increase of 99 basis points on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.31% compared to 3.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including net gains, for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $0.3 million when compared to the same period of 2023. The growth was driven by an increase of $0.3 million in wealth management income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Gains on sales of mortgages declined slightly when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the same time period of 2023 primarily due to reduced activity in the elevated interest rate environment. Other operating income on service charges and debit card income remained stable.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, remained stable. Debt card income increased by $0.1 million, which was offset by a $0.1 million decrease in wealth management income.

Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $0.8 million when compared to the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the $0.8 million increase in wealth management income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the six months of 2024 to the six months of 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses decreased by $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was related to a $0.2 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses resulting from branch closures in late 2023 and a $0.2 million decrease in check fraud related expenses. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in salaries related to increased health insurance claims, higher salaries and benefits associated with normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024, and reduced loan origination costs due to lower loan production. Other increases in data processing and marketing expenses were offset by decreases in professional services, contract labor, telephone and other miscellaneous expenses.

Non-interest expense decreased by $0.5 million when compared to the linked quarter. This decrease was primarily due to the $0.6 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits associated with normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expenses increased by $0.1 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.2 million due to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2024, and increases in FDIC premiums, data processing, equipment and occupancy were offset by decreases in professional services, contract labor, investor relations and other miscellaneous expenses such as pension related expenses, check fraud and membership dues and licenses.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 were 24.3% and 24.0%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $1.9 billion, representing a $37.3 million decrease since December 31, 2023. During the first six months of 2024, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $4.7 million. The investment portfolio decreased by $44.3 million due to the maturities of $37.5 million of U.S. Treasury bonds during the year and normal principal amortization of our mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") portfolio. Gross loans increased by $16.3 million and other real estate owned ("OREO") decreased by $1.5 million due to sales of OREO properties. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, and accrued interest receivable, decreased by $2.7 million.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2024 were $1.7 billion, representing a $39.6 million decrease since December 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased by $13.9 million when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits was attributable to decreases in savings deposits of $11.2 million, retail time deposits of $22.1 million and the repayment of $15.0 million in brokered certificates of deposits, partially offset by increases in demand deposits of $22.2 million and money markets of $16.0 million. Short-term borrowings increased by $17.1 million since December 31, 2023 due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP to obtain $40.0 million in borrowings during January 2024 at a rate of 4.87% with a one-year maturity. The increase from the BTFP funding was partially offset by the shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances to the ICS product as a result of management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity. Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million in the first six month of 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 due to the repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings at its maturity in the first quarter of 2024.

Total available for sale and held to maturity securities totaled $267.2 million at June 30, 2024, representing a $44.3 million decrease when compared to December 31, 2023. In the first six months of 2024, $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds matured and the proceeds were used to repay the $40.0 million maturing FHLB advance. Additionally, there were $5.0 million of other principal amortizations in our MBS portfolio year to date.

Outstanding loans of $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024 reflected growth of $16.3 million for the first six months of 2024.

Loan Type (in millions) Change since

March 31, 2024 Change since

December 31, 2023 Commercial $3.7 $9.3 1 to 4 Family Mortgages $9.3 $11.5 Consumer ($2.4) ($4.5) Gross Loans $10.6 $16.3

Since December 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans increased by $12.6 million, and acquisition and development loans increased by $11.2 million. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $14.4 million, driven by the repayment of $5.5 million of a non-accrual loan late in second quarter and the $1.1 million charge-off of a non-accrual equipment loan. Residential mortgage loans increased by $11.5 million and consumer loans decreased by $4.5 million.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $36.9 million. The $64.9 million in the pipeline of commercial loans was robust as of June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $12.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $51.6 million through June 30, 2024, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $19.1 million, with most of this production comprised of portfolio mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2024 was $19.4 million. The residential mortgage production level increased in the second quarter of 2024 due to the seasonality of this line of business, particularly construction lending. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $13.5 million at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased by $13.9 million when compared to December 31, 2023.

Deposit Type (in millions) Change since

March 31, 2024 Change since

December 31, 2023 Non-Interest-Bearing $1.2 ($3.7) Interest-Bearing Demand ($4.7) $22.2 Savings and Money Market ($0.1) $4.7 Time Deposits ($22.8) ($37.1) Total Deposits ($26.4) ($13.9)

Interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $22.2 million, primarily related to the shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances into the ICS product due to management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity. Money market accounts increased by $16.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current relationships and new relationships during the first six months. Traditional savings accounts decreased by $11.3 million and time deposits decreased by $37.1 million. The decrease in time deposits was due to a decrease of $22.1 million in retail Certificates of Deposit ("CDs") related to maturities of a nine-month special CD promotion in 2023 and the maturity and repayment of a $15.0 million brokered CD. The Bank has worked closely with customers as these CDs mature to transition them to other deposit and wealth management products offered by the Bank.

Short-term borrowings increased by $17.1 million as the Bank borrowed $40.0 million from the BTFP in January 2024, partially offset by a decrease of approximately $22.0 million in other short-term borrowings due primarily to management's strategic decision to shift municipal customers into the ICS deposit product. Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million as a $40.0 million FHLB advance matured in March 2024 and was fully repaid utilizing proceeds from lower yielding investment maturities.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $25.39 per share at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.38 per share at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, there were 6,465,601 of basic outstanding shares and 6,479,624 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. During the first six months of 2024, the Company purchased and retired 201,800 shares of First United Corporation stock as part of its previously announced stock repurchase plan at an average price of $19.99 per share. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2024 was due to the undistributed net income of $6.0 million for the first six months of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $17.9 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $16.9 million recorded at June 30, 2023 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increased provision expense recorded in 2024 was primarily related to $1.1 million in charge-offs related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan relationship and was partially offset by improving qualitative risk factors of our loan portfolio. Net charge-offs of $1.3 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.26% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2024 and 1.25% at June 30, 2023.

The ratio of year-to-date net charge offs to average loans was 0.25% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 and 0.10% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.89% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net charge offs of 0.13% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. This shift was due primarily to charge offs of equipment loan balances on one non-accrual commercial relationship during 2024. The consumer portfolio had net charge offs of 2.02% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to net charge offs of 1.40% for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net charge offs in consumer loans in 2024 was primarily driven by approximately $0.4 million in charge offs of overdrawn demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024 and student loan accounts in the second quarter. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans Loan Type 6/30/2024 (Charge Off) / Recovery 6/30/2023 (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.01 % (0.04 %) Acquisition & Development 0.01 % 0.02 % Commercial & Industrial (0.89 %) (0.13 %) Residential Mortgage (0.01 %) 0.01 % Consumer (2.02 %) (1.40 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.25 %) (0.10 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $9.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2024 was related to two commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $12.1 million that were moved to non-accrual during the first quarter of 2024. The reduction in non-accrual balances during the second quarter of 2024 is related to a borrower's decision to sell a piece of collateral and reduce outstanding balances by approximately $5.5 million and the charge-off of $1.1 million on another commercial and industrial credit.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaling $1.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $0.1 million at December 31, 2023. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.5 million at June 30, 2024 and $1.8 million at December 31, 2023. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.26% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2023 and 0.18% as of June 30, 2023.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and two subsidiaries that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust, and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland (the "MCC Fund"). The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2024, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2024

2023

2024

2023 Results of Operations:















Interest income

$ 23,113

$ 19,972

$ 45,011

$ 37,801 Interest expense

7,875

5,798

15,961

9,109 Net interest income

15,238

14,174

29,050

28,692 Provision for credit losses

1,194

395

2,140

938 Other operating income

4,782

4,483

9,575

8,822 Net gains



59

86

141

140 Other operating expense

12,364

12,511

25,245

25,149 Income before taxes

$ 6,521

$ 5,837

$ 11,381

$ 11,567 Income tax expense

1,607

1,423

2,769

2,778 Net income



$ 4,914

$ 4,414

$ 8,612

$ 8,789





















Per share data:

















Basic net income per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.31

$ 1.32 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.31

$ 1.31 Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.37

$ 1.32 Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.37

$ 1.31 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40 Book value



$ 25.39

$ 23.12







Diluted book value

$ 25.34

$ 23.07







Tangible book value per share

$ 23.55

$ 21.29







Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 23.49

$ 21.25





























Closing market value

$ 20.42

$ 14.26







Market Range:















High



$ 22.88

$ 17.01







Low



$ 19.40

$ 12.56





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,465,601

6,711,422







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,479,624

6,724,734





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets





0.89 %

0.95 %







Adjusted return on average assets (1)





0.98 %

0.95 %







Return on average shareholders' equity





10.48 %

11.43 %







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)





11.52 %

11.43 %







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $116 and $452





3.31 %

3.39 %







Net interest margin GAAP





3.29 %

3.34 %







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

63.48 %

66.00 %





























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating

income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.

June 30,

December 31















2024

2023







Financial Condition at period end:















Assets



$ 1,868,599

$ 1,905,860







Earning assets



$ 1,695,425

$ 1,725,236







Gross loans



$ 1,422,975

$ 1,406,667







Commercial Real Estate

$ 506,273

$ 493,703







Acquisition and Development

$ 88,215

$ 77,060







Commercial and Industrial

$ 260,168

$ 274,604







Residential Mortgage

$ 511,354

$ 499,871







Consumer



$ 56,965

$ 61,429







Investment securities

$ 267,151

$ 311,466







Total deposits



$ 1,537,071

$ 1,550,977







Noninterest bearing

$ 423,970

$ 427,670







Interest bearing

$ 1,113,101

$ 1,123,307







Shareholders' equity

$ 164,177

$ 161,873



















































Capital ratios:







































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.51 %

14.42 %







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.54 %

12.44 %







Tier 1 Leverage

11.69 %

11.30 %







Total risk based capital

15.75 %

15.64 %





























Asset quality:







































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (1,309)

$ (195)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans

$ 9,438

$ 3,956







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

526

543





























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 9,964

$ 4,499





























Other real estate owned

$ 2,978

$ 4,493





























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.26 %

1.24 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

189.90 %

441.86 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

138.49 %

194.40 %







Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.70 %

0.32 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.53 %

0.24 %







Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.66 %

0.28 %







Non-performing assets to total assets





0.69 %

0.47 %









FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited





























































June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023

Results of Operations:













Interest income $ 23,113 $ 21,898 $ 22,191 $ 21,164 $ 19,972 $ 17,829

Interest expense 7,875 8,086 7,997 7,180 5,798 3,311

Net interest income 15,238 13,812 14,194 13,984 14,174 14,518

Provision for credit losses 1,194 946 419 263 395 543

Other operating income 4,782 4,793 4,793 4,716 4,483 4,339

Net gains/(losses) 59 82 (4,184) 182 86 54

Other operating expense 12,364 12,881 12,309 12,785 12,511 12,638

Income before taxes $ 6,521 $ 4,860 $ 2,075 $ 5,834 $ 5,837 $ 5,730

Income tax expense 1,607 1,162 317 1,321 1,423 1,355

Net income

$ 4,914 $ 3,698 $ 1,758 $ 4,513 $ 4,414 $ 4,375





















Per share data:















Basic net income per share $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66

Diluted net income per share $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65

Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66

Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65

Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

Book value

$ 25.39 $ 24.89 $ 24.38 $ 23.08 $ 23.12 $ 22.85

Diluted book value $ 25.34 $ 24.86 $ 24.33 $ 23.03 $ 23.07 $ 22.81

Tangible book value per share $ 23.55 $ 23.08 $ 22.56 $ 21.27 $ 21.29 $ 21.01

Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 23.49 $ 23.05 $ 22.51 $ 21.22 $ 21.25 $ 20.96





















Closing market value $ 20.42 $ 22.91 $ 23.51 $ 16.23 $ 14.26 $ 16.89

Market Range:













High

$ 22.88 $ 23.85 $ 23.51 $ 17.34 $ 17.01 $ 20.41

Low

$ 19.40 $ 21.21 $ 16.12 $ 13.70 $ 12.56 $ 16.75





















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,465,601 6,648,645 6,639,888 6,715,170 6,711,422 6,688,710

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,479,624 6,657,239 6,653,200 6,728,482 6,724,734 6,703,252





















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)













Return on average assets



0.89 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.94 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)



0.98 % 0.85 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.94 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



10.48 % 9.07 % 9.68 % 11.44 % 11.43 % 11.87 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



11.52 % 10.11 % 11.87 % 11.44 % 11.43 % 11.87 %

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $116 and $452



3.31 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.30 % 3.39 % 3.53 %

Net interest margin GAAP



3.29 % 3.10 % 3.22 % 3.25 % 3.34 % 3.48 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1) 63.48 % 65.71 % 65.12 % 66.41 % 66.00 % 67.02 %





















(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating

income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,







2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023

Financial Condition at period end:













Assets

$ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860 $ 1,928,201 $ 1,928,393 $ 1,937,442

Earning assets

$ 1,695,425 $ 1,695,962 $ 1,725,236 $ 1,717,244 $ 1,707,522 $ 1,652,688

Gross loans

$ 1,422,975 $ 1,412,327 $ 1,406,667 $ 1,380,019 $ 1,350,038 $ 1,289,080

Commercial Real Estate $ 506,273 $ 492,819 $ 493,703 $ 491,284 $ 483,485 $ 453,356

Acquisition and Development $ 88,215 $ 83,424 $ 77,060 $ 79,796 $ 79,003 $ 76,980

Commercial and Industrial $ 260,168 $ 274,722 $ 274,604 $ 254,650 $ 249,683 $ 241,959

Residential Mortgage $ 511,354 $ 501,990 $ 499,871 $ 491,686 $ 475,540 $ 456,198

Consumer

$ 56,965 $ 59,372 $ 61,429 $ 62,603 $ 62,327 $ 60,587

Investment securities $ 267,151 $ 278,716 $ 311,466 $ 330,053 $ 350,844 $ 357,061

Total deposits

$ 1,537,071 $ 1,563,453 $ 1,550,977 $ 1,575,069 $ 1,579,959 $ 1,591,285

Noninterest bearing $ 423,970 $ 422,759 $ 427,670 $ 429,691 $ 466,628 $ 468,554

Interest bearing $ 1,113,101 $ 1,140,694 $ 1,123,307 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,113,331 $ 1,122,731

Shareholders' equity $ 164,177 $ 165,481 $ 161,873 $ 154,990 $ 155,156 $ 152,868





















Capital ratios:



































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.51 % 14.58 % 14.42 % 14.60 % 14.40 % 14.90 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.54 % 12.60 % 12.44 % 12.60 % 12.40 % 12.82 %

Tier 1 Leverage 11.69 % 11.48 % 11.30 % 11.25 % 11.25 % 11.47 %

Total risk based capital 15.75 % 15.83 % 15.64 % 15.81 % 15.60 % 16.15 %





















Asset quality:



































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (1,309) $ (459) $ (195) $ (83) $ (398) $ (245)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)













Nonaccrual loans $ 9,438 $ 16,007 $ 3,956 $ 3,479 $ 2,972 $ 3,258

Loans 90 days past due and accruing 526 120 543 145 160 87



















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 9,964 $ 16,127 $ 4,499 $ 3,624 $ 3,132 $ 3,345





















Modified/restructured loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

Other real estate owned $ 2,978 $ 4,402 $ 4,493 $ 4,878 $ 4,482 $ 4,598





















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.31 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 189.90 % 112.34 % 441.86 % 492.84 % 568.81 % 517.83 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 138.49 % 87.59 % 194.40 % 473.12 % 539.79 % 212.40 %

Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.70 % 1.14 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.53 % 0.84 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.17 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.66 % 1.13 % 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.25 %

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.69 % 1.07 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.39 % 0.41 %



Consolidated Statement of Condition

























(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023













Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 43,635 $ 85,578 $ 48,343 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,457

1,354

1,410 Cash and cash equivalents

45,092

86,932

49,753 Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

92,954

95,580

97,169 Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

174,197

183,136

214,297 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

3,395

3,390

5,250 Loans held for sale

447

175

443 Loans

1,422,975

1,412,327

1,406,667 Unearned fees

(306)

(314)

(340) Allowance for credit losses

(17,923)

(17,982)

(17,480) Net loans

1,404,746

1,394,031

1,388,847 Premises and equipment, net

29,688

30,268

31,459 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,938

12,021

12,103 Bank owned life insurance

48,267

47,933

47,607 Deferred tax assets

11,214

10,736

11,948 Other real estate owned, net

2,978

4,402

4,493 Operating lease asset

1,230

1,299

1,367 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

42,453

43,050

41,124 Total Assets $ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Non-interest bearing deposits $ 423,970 $ 422,759 $ 427,670 Interest bearing deposits

1,113,101

1,140,694

1,123,307 Total deposits

1,537,071

1,563,453

1,550,977 Short-term borrowings

62,564

79,494

45,418 Long-term borrowings

70,929

70,929

110,929 Operating lease liability

1,412

1,484

1,556 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

801

858

873 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

30,352

29,925

32,904 Dividends payable

1,293

1,329

1,330 Total Liabilities

1,704,422 $ 1,747,472

1,743,987 Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding 6,465,601 shares at June 30, 2024 and 6,639,888

at December 31, 2023

65

66

66 Surplus

20,280

23,865

23,734 Retained earnings

179,892

176,272

173,900 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,060)

(34,722)

(35,827) Total Shareholders' Equity

164,177

165,481

161,873 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860

Historical Income Statement





































2024

2023



Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands



(Unaudited) Interest income























Interest and fees on loans $ 20,221 $ 19,218 $ 19,290 $ 18,055 $ 16,780 $ 15,444 Interest on investment securities























Taxable

1,697

1,744

1,834

1,792

1,779

1,768 Exempt from federal income tax

53

53

53

123

268

270 Total investment income

1,750

1,797

1,887

1,915

2,047

2,038 Other

1,142

883

1,014

1,194

1,145

347 Total interest income

23,113

21,898

22,191

21,164

19,972

17,829 Interest expense























Interest on deposits

6,398

6,266

6,498

5,672

4,350

2,678 Interest on short-term borrowings

509

461

54

33

29

31 Interest on long-term borrowings

968

1,359

1,445

1,475

1,419

602 Total interest expense

7,875

8,086

7,997

7,180

5,798

3,311 Net interest income

15,238

13,812

14,194

13,984

14,174

14,518 Credit loss expense/(credit)























Loans

1,251

961

530

322

434

414 Debt securities held to maturity

—

—

—

45

—

— Off balance sheet credit exposures

(57)

(15)

(111)

(104)

(39)

129 Provision for credit losses

1,194

946

419

263

395

543 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,044

12,866

13,775

13,721

13,779

13,975 Other operating income























Net losses on investments, available for sale

—

—

(4,214)

—

—

— Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

59

82

59

182

86

54 Losses on disposal of fixed assets

—

—

(29)

—

—

— Net gains/(losses)

59

82

(4,184)

182

86

54 Other Income























Service charges on deposit accounts

556

556

567

569

546

516 Other service charges

225

215

223

230

244

232 Trust department

2,255

2,188

2,148

2,139

2,025

1,970 Debit card income

999

932

1,120

995

1,031

955 Bank owned life insurance

334

326

325

320

311

305 Brokerage commissions

362

495

360

245

258

297 Other

51

81

50

218

68

64 Total other income

4,782

4,793

4,793

4,716

4,483

4,339 Total other operating income

4,841

4,875

609

4,898

4,569

4,393 Other operating expenses























Salaries and employee benefits

7,256

7,157

6,390

6,964

6,870

7,296 FDIC premiums

285

269

268

254

277

193 Equipment

635

923

912

718

747

780 Occupancy

652

954

1,169

745

742

785 Data processing

1,422

1,318

1,384

1,388

1,306

1,306 Marketing

184

134

311

242

160

120 Professional services

449

486

631

488

520

494 Contract labor

84

183

170

155

157

134 Telephone

103

109

125

115

116

110 Other real estate owned

14

86

(370)

139

18

124 Investor relations

91

53

65

74

123

83 Contributions

66

50

12

74

79

64 Other

1,123

1,159

1,242

1,429

1,396

1,149 Total other operating expenses

12,364

12,881

12,309

12,785

12,511

12,638 Income before income tax expense

6,521

4,860

2,075

5,834

5,837

5,730 Provision for income tax expense

1,607

1,162

317

1,321

1,423

1,355 Net Income $ 4,914 $ 3,698 $ 1,758 $ 4,513 $ 4,414 $ 4,375 Basic net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,527

6,642

6,649

6,714

6,704

6,675 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,537

6,655

6,663

6,728

6,718

6,697 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

























The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 4,914

$ 4,414

$ 8,612

$ 8,789 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



—



—



562



— Income tax effect of adjustments



—



—



(137)



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 4,914

$ 4,414

$ 9,037

$ 8,789

























Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.31

$ 1.31 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



—



—



0.08



— Income tax effect of adjustments



—



—



(0.02)



— Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.37

$ 1.31























































As of or for the three months ended



As of or for the six months ended



June 30,



June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023



2024



2023 Per Share Data























Basic net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.31

$ 1.32 Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.75



0.66



1.37



1.32 Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 0.75

$ 0.66

$ 1.31

$ 1.31 Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.75



0.66



1.37



1.31 Basic book value per share

$ 25.39

$ 23.12











Diluted book value per share

$ 25.34

$ 23.07































































Significant Ratios:



As of or for the six months ended



































June 30,











Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported



0.89 %



0.95 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



0.12 %



—











Income tax effect of adjustments



-0.03 %



—











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)



0.98 %



0.95 %





































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported



10.48 %



11.43 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



1.38 %



—











Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.34 %)



—











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)



11.52 %



11.43 %





































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.





































































































Three Months Ended





June 30





2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,415,353

$ 20,237

5.75 % $ 1,317,728

$ 16,794

5.11 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



268,522



1,697

2.54 %

337,032



1,779

2.12 % Non taxable



7,800



95

4.90 %

26,093



479

7.36 % Total



276,322



1,792

2.61 %

363,125



2,258

2.49 % Federal funds sold



66,658



1,037

6.26 %

84,629



1,102

5.22 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



2,194



18

3.30 %

1,735



19

4.39 % Other interest earning assets



3,390



87

10.32 %

4,490



24

2.23 % Total earning assets



1,763,917



23,171

5.28 %

1,771,707



20,197

4.57 % Allowance for credit losses



(18,184)













(16,982)











Non-earning assets



198,750













175,369











Total Assets

$ 1,944,483











$ 1,930,094











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 369,836

$ 1,495

1.63 % $ 377,773

$ 1,132

1.20 % Interest-bearing money markets - retail



400,747



3,515

3.53 %

304,322



1,809

2.38 % Interest-bearing money markets - brokered



111



1

3.62 %

—



—

— % Savings deposits



182,988



46

0.10 %

226,172



56

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



146,420



1,016

2.79 %

130,634



552

1.69 % Time deposits - brokered



24,396



325

5.36 %

61,081



801

5.26 % Short-term borrowings



71,900



509

2.85 %

47,356



29

0.25 % Long-term borrowings



70,929



968

5.49 %

110,929



1,419

5.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,267,327



7,875

2.50 %

1,258,267



5,798

1.85 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



479,232













484,952











Other liabilities



32,884













31,517











Shareholders' Equity



165,040













155,358











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,944,483











$ 1,930,094











Net interest income and spread







$ 15,296

2.78 %





$ 14,399

2.72 % Net interest margin













3.49 %











3.26 %









































Six Months Ended





June 30,





2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,411,620

$ 39,471

5.62 % $ 1,298,743

$ 32,251

5.01 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



281,524



3,441

2.46 %

338,817



3,547

2.11 % Non taxable



7,803



189

4.87 %

26,099



963

7.44 % Total



289,327



3,630

2.52 %

364,916



4,510

2.49 % Federal funds sold



65,251



1,795

5.53 %

62,361



1,409

4.56 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,352



49

7.29 %

3,342



45

2.72 % Other interest earning assets



4,248 #

181

8.57 %

3,069



38

2.56 % Total earning assets



1,771,798



45,126

5.12 %

1,732,431



38,253

4.45 % Allowance for loan losses



(17,940)













(15,905)











Non-earning assets



201,872













172,461











Total Assets

$ 1,955,730











$ 1,888,987











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 361,358

$ 2,936

1.63 % $ 365,491

$ 2,021

1.11 % Interest-bearing money markets - retail



392,164



6,774

3.47 %

314,246



3,107

1.99 % Interest-bearing money markets - brokered



55



1

3.66 %

—



—

— % Savings deposits



186,280



94

0.10 %

236,383



135

0.12 % Time deposits - retail



152,049



2,134

2.82 %

124,684



832

1.35 % Time deposits - brokered



27,198



724

5.35 %

35,771



933

5.26 % Short-term borrowings



72,626



970

2.69 %

52,332



60

0.23 % Long-term borrowings



86,973



2,327

5.38 %

77,338



2,021

5.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,278,703



15,960

2.51 %

1,206,245



9,109

1.52 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



478,655













497,226











Other liabilities



33,624













30,497











Shareholders' Equity



164,748













155,019











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,955,730











$ 1,888,987











Net interest income and spread







$ 29,166

2.61 %





$ 29,144

2.93 % Net interest margin













3.31 %











3.39 %

