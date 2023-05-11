First United : Annual Meeting of Shareholders' Presentation May 11, 2023 - Form 8-K

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders' Presentation

May 11, 2023

JOHN MCCULLOUGH

Slide 2: Welcome and Introduction

CARISSA RODEHEAVER

Slide 3: Management Presentation

Thank you, John. Good morning fellow shareholders, and welcome to First United's 2023 Shareholders' Meeting. I appreciate your attendance and your support over the last year.

Slide 4: Forward Looking Statements

Before we begin our presentation, I would like to direct your attention to the Forward-Looking statements disclosure, which is displayed on the screen for your review.

[1]

Slide 5: Fed Funds Rate

The distinguishing topic in 2022 and so far in 2023 has been the rapid increase in interest rates. To fight inflation, the Federal Reserve sharply raised rates, a total of ten times since March of 2022, resulting in a cumulative increase of 5.00%. Rate hikes of this magnitude have not been seen since 1980. Accompanying the rapidly rising rate environment, the stock markets have been volatile and bond prices in most investment portfolios have sharply declined. This has led to challenges and disruption in the financial industry that have continued into 2023.

Slide 6: Banking Industry Disruption

As rates climbed in 2022 and inflation rose, many businesses and consumers saw their dollar get squeezed and were forced to dip into savings and the deposits that had built up over the last few years. The spending increase, as well as the competition for deposits, both inside and outside the banking industry, had a negative impact on the levels of bank deposits. Add to that deposit concentrations in technology and cryptocurrency, lack of liquidity and interest rate risk mismatches and the result is the closure of two of the nation's largest regional banks. These closures caused heightened fear regarding the safety of deposits in the banking system. To calm these fears, the FDIC stepped in and insured 100% of the deposits at the failed banks and created the Bank Term Funding Program to provide additional access to liquidity for all qualifying banks. More bank disruption followed over the next few weeks as a couple of other banks were sold due to their impending problems. It is very important to note that these banks had very different banking models than most community banks, including First United Bank & Trust.

[2]

Slide 7: First United Corporation Remains Strong

I can assure you today that the banking industry is strong and more importantly, First United remains strong and well-capitalized. We do not have concentrations in our customer base, we have a low percentage of uninsured/uncollateralized deposits, and we have ample access to liquidity. Although we did take steps to conservatively add a safety net of cash to our balance sheet following the market turmoil in March, we are actively monitoring the situation and for us it remains business as usual. It is also very important to note that the Board and management team have established a foundation of risk oversight and risk management that serve as a bedrock against the type of economic and market volatility we have seen over the past year.

[3]

Now for the positive news. Despite the unusual and volatile economic environment, your Company was able to post another year of record earnings in 2022. Today, I will review the results of 2022 and discuss the start of 2023. We will review our stock performance, our strong capital position, and our risk management practices. Finally, I will share our perspective on what lies ahead and the strategic direction of First United Corporation.

Slide 8: 2022 Financial Performance

Our balance sheet grew to $1.85 billion at December 31, 2022. Total assets increased by $118.3 million or 6.8% as compared to December 31, 2021, driven by strong commercial loan growth. We recorded $25.0 million in net income and $3.76 diluted earnings per share. This resulted in a 1.39% return on average assets and a 19.94% return on average tangible common equity. The net interest margin increased from 3.28% in 2021 to 3.56% in 2022. This was driven by our ability to lag the market on deposit rates while increasing pricing on loans. Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent basis increased by 9.5% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, driven by stable interest income and a 16% decrease in interest expense.

[4]

Asset quality remained strong, and we continued to experience low charged-off loans. Fee income continued to provide diversification to our income sources driven by increasing debit card income and solid sales in our wealth department despite the volatile stock and bond markets mentioned earlier. Expense control and operational efficiencies were top of mind as we saw our efficiency ratio drop to 56.40% in 2022.

Slide 9: Purpose-Driven Culture

As part of our long-term approach to performance, we believe it is essential to continuously invest in the stakeholders that drive our business forward. Our purpose is to enrich the lives of our associates, customers, communities and shareholders through our vision of providing uncommon service and customized financial solutions. We recognize the importance of investing in our most important asset, our associates, who are key drivers of our financial performance. Because of the strong financial performance during 2022, we focused on expressing our gratitude to our employees in several ways, including the opportunity for our associates to travel with their families to a local amusement park for a day of fun and camaraderie, special home deliveries during the year-end holiday season, and bonuses to recognize performance. Importantly, we offered every associate the opportunity to join you as shareholders of First United through the grant of stock to all who chose to participate. We believe this strengthens our alignment with you, our shareholders, and encourages a long-term approach to outstanding financial performance.

[5]

Every day, we embrace our "My Bank" values to help build vibrant communities where people can lead healthier and happier lives in a better, safer place to live, work and play. We are passionate about giving back and serving as a partner in each of the communities we serve. This is not limited to delivering innovative financial products and services but extends to meaningful financial partnerships and volunteerism. As we announced last year, we created the First United Community Dreams Foundation and we are delighted to inform you that, in 2022, the Foundation and the Bank, collectively, provided financial grants and donations that exceeded $343,000. These funds supported financial literacy programs, affordable housing, healthy and active families, the arts, and cultural programs as well as fostering vibrant and equitable neighborhoods. We are proud to help make a lasting difference and are committed to helping our communities strive for a healthier, happier, and safer tomorrow.

Our investment in our associates, customers, and communities contributed to our ability to grow earnings to record levels in 2022. This in turn allowed us to give back to you, our shareholders. Late last year, we increased your quarterly dividend by 20% from $0.15 per share to $0.18 per share, payable in the first quarter of 2023. Just last month, your board of directors approved another 11% increase to $0.20 per share for the dividend that was paid this quarter.

[6]

Slide 10: First Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

As 2022 progressed, we found the rising rates and competitive markets putting pressure on our deposit portfolio and management became laser focused on interest rate management. Earnings for the first quarter of 2023, released on April 24, 2023, reflected the more challenging markets. We reported a solid quarter, with $4.4 million in earnings, $0.65 diluted earnings per share, a 0.94% annualized return on average assets and 12.95% annualized return on average tangible common equity. Our net interest income remained strong, growing 8.6% when compared to the same quarter in 2022, although we did experience a slight decrease in margin to 3.53%. This was due primarily to increasing deposit expense. Assets increased by $89 million due to the increased liquidity that we brought on-balance sheet. Asset quality remained steady, but we did proactively increase our allowance for credit losses due to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology, or CECL, on January 1, 2023 and to provide for the volatility in the interest rate environment and its potential impact on our borrowers.

Our fee income continued to be a strong contributor to earnings during the first quarter, driven by our trust and brokerage services which contributed 52% of our other income. Assets under management in the wealth department dipped slightly during the quarter to $1.4 billion due to the volatile stock markets and declining bond market values, negatively impacting the level of fees collected for the quarter. This fee-based business provides stable growth and a diversified revenue stream to our core net income. Our efficiency ratio rose for the quarter, impacted by higher deposit expenses, lower trust and brokerage revenue and increased costs related to higher claims in our health insurance plan.

[7]

Slide 11: Generating Reliable Growth

To get a better look at core income before any release or expense associated with the allowance for credit losses or CECL, we review our pre-provision net revenue. This amount represents our net income before tax, adjusted for any one-time items. In addition, we adjust the net income for any provision expense or credit. After these adjustments, core income for 2022 was $32.5 million, representing a 6% increase over 2021. 2023 also started positively, despite the challenging economic and financial landscape, with pre-provision net revenue of $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

[8]

Our loan portfolio experienced an 11% increase in in 2022. This robust loan growth was driven by strong commercial production. Mortgage production slowed in 2022 as compared to 2021 as refinancing slowed due to the rising interest rates. As we entered 2023, we did feel the impact of the Federal Reserve's thrust to slow the economy as we recorded minimal net loan growth of $9.6 million during the first quarter. However, both our commercial and mortgage pipelines were solid as we moved into the second quarter of this year.

Our industry leading deposit franchise experienced growth of $101.4 million in 2022. Due to the competitive deposit landscape and the impact of inflation, we experienced deposit outflow in January of 2023 but this seemed to stabilize as we entered the latter part of the first quarter. Organic deposit declines from early in the first quarter were offset as we made the decision to increase our cash levels. Approximately $60.0 million of brokered certificates of deposit and $80.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were added to the books in March 2023 given the market disruption from the closures of the banks in mid-March. Our deposits have remained stable despite the industry disruption since mid-March.

[9]

Slide 12: Solid Profitability

The increasing net interest income, solid other operating income and focused expense control resulted in a banner year for our Company. As mentioned earlier, our core return on average assets rose to 1.39% and we provided our shareholders a 19.94% return on average tangible common equity in 2022. Net income was down in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter in 2022 as we added liquidity and saw deposit expense increase significantly, we conservatively increased our credit loss provision, and we experienced unusually high healthcare costs for our associates. This resulted in a lower return on average assets and return on average tangible common equity of 0.94% and 12.95%, respectively. While we believe the higher costs for deposits will continue throughout 2023, causing contraction to our net interest margin, we have initiatives in place to lower expenses.

[10]

Slide 13: Total Shareholder Return

As mentioned earlier, your board of directors increased the quarterly dividend from $0.15 per share in 2022 to its current $0.20 per share as announced last month. While banking stocks have been significantly impacted by the disruption in the markets described earlier, our total shareholder return, which includes both share price appreciation and reinvested dividends, outperformed the S&P Bank Index over both the one- and five-year periods as shown in this chart. Our performance was also comparable to our peers. The entire banking industry has been impacted by the widely publicized bank closures and the resulting insecurity felt by the general public. This has been reflected in the stock prices of most banks over the past couple of months, despite the strong fundamentals underlying the industry. Our stock has not been immune to this downward movement in stock price. However, if we were to look at the period ended February 28, 2023, prior to the negative banking events in March, First United Corporation outperformed the S&P Bank Index over the five-year period with a total return for our Company of 30.79% as compared to 19.02% for the S&P Bank Index

[11]

Slide 14: Prudent Capital and Risk Management

Our strategy is built on the belief that risk drives strategy. Underlying all our strategic priorities is strong enterprise risk management, overseen by our qualified and capable board of directors. Our approach to capital is conservative. As can be seen on this slide, we continue to maintain strong capital ratios, in excess of the regulatory well-capitalized levels in order to protect against the risks inherent in our industry.

Slide 15: Tangible Capital Positions

As a result of our prudent capital management and positive earnings, our tangible book value per share has grown by 30% over the last five years and our tangible common equity ratio remains sound at 7.30%, despite the impact of rising interest rates and the resulting unrealized losses included in tangible equity. This strong capital position and increasing profitability has allowed us to successfully raise the dividend for our shareholders. While our board of directors is favorable to repurchasing our stock, we are prudently waiting for the markets to settle from the recent turmoil. We understand the importance of growth to our future, and we are actively exploring other investments of our capital to increase shareholder value. All the while ensuring that our capital supports our organic growth and provides insurance against the risks inherent in our industry and environment.

[12]

Slide 16: Risk Management

Risk management has and always will underly all our strategic priorities. Our management team has actively managed the balance sheet concentrations, diversification and credit quality of our loan and investment portfolios, monitored our interest rate sensitivity and maintained a strong liquidity position. We have conservatively added to our allowance for credit losses to protect against the impact of the rising rate environment on our borrowers. Monitoring fraud and cyber-security risk are always top-of-mind as we are committed to providing a safe and secure banking platform for our customers, particularly in light of increased usage of technology. We actively stress test each of these areas of risk and utilize independent third parties to test and verify our systems and controls. Risk management has moved to the forefront of industry discussions over the past couple of months. I am proud to say that it has been at the forefront of First United's conversations for many years! I hope that you take comfort in knowing that our management team and Board take enterprise risk management very seriously and it is a huge component of our culture. Our professional and well-informed associates once again provided peace of mind to our customers, assuring them of our risk controls, the safety of their deposits and assisting them through the market fears since mid-March. We continue to believe this customer-centric focus will allow us to continue to build customer loyalty and increased long-term shareholder value.

[13]

Slide 17: Strategic Pillars & Key Objectives

Our 2023 strategic plan remains focused on continuing to build our human talent through effective recruitment strategies and the continual professional and personal development of our associates. We also have robust plans in place to leverage the data and analytics that we have available on our lines of business, customers and products to further enhance our marketing efforts to grow our customer relationships. We are continuing to implement technology to improve operating efficiencies and communication both internally and externally. We have plans to optimize our retail network and to further penetrate our existing markets and expand into new markets. We are continuing to engage with new and existing investors to diversify the shareholder mix with the hopes of providing additional liquidity to our stock. While the last few months have shaken our industry, required a shifting of our priorities and attention and have required that we exercise flexibility in executing our strategy, we have not lost sight of the need to continue moving our Company forward, building on our core strengths.

Slide 18: Investor Relations

Your senior management team and Board are routinely engaging with shareholders and prospective investors, as well as continuing our involvement in our local communities. If you have any questions, at any time, on any topic, feel free to reach out to one of our management team or directors. These engagements are invaluable to us, and we are using the constructive feedback provided to enhance our performance and our governance profile.

Slide 19: My Bank Values

As a community bank, our model focuses on serving our local consumers, business owners, families and friends across diverse geographies and industries. We fulfill our purpose of enriching the lives of our associates, customers, communities and shareholders through our vision of providing uncommon service and customized financial solutions. We do this by building a culture of helpfulness, one that yields to the needs of our customers and adapts solutions and builds trust through our associates who are knowledgeable and passionate about building personal relationships. That is what community banking is all about and that is what differentiates us from other regional and national banks.

[14]

Slide 20: Our Dedicated Management Team

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the management team and all our associates for your dedication and strong commitment to our customers, communities and shareholders. We sincerely appreciate each of you for your dedication and loyalty to our Company.

Slide 21: Board of Directors

As mentioned previously, our board of directors provides strong oversight and spends countless hours overseeing the strategies of the Bank, ensuring strong enterprise risk management and supporting management in setting targets and financial goals to build long-term shareholder value. I thank each of our Board members for their guidance and the leadership they provide to First United Corporation.

[15]

Slide 22: John McCullough

This year, our Lead Independent Director, Mr. John McCullough, who was elected to the Boards of First United Corporation and First United Bank & Trust in 2004, and subsequently appointed to the position of Lead Independent Director in 2014, will retire later this month. Throughout Director McCullough's service, the Boards have benefited from his vast knowledge of the banking industry, his financial, audit and accounting expertise and his understanding and experience with publicly traded companies. He has provided strategic leadership through both volatile and contracting markets as well as through times of economic expansion. Director McCullough has demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and a deep commitment to carrying out his fiduciary responsibility to First United shareholders. He has been a proponent of community banking and the role our bank plays in the prosperity and growth of our surrounding communities. Throughout his tenure with First United, he has been a highly respected and fully engaged director and has earned the admiration and respect of the associates, management team and fellow board members. We will miss him, but we wish him all the best in his retirement. John, thank you for your service! The Nominating and Governance Committee will make their recommendation for the new Lead Independent Director to the Board of Directors at our reorganization meeting later this month.

Slide 23: Thank You

The Board, management team and associates thank you for your attendance today and your investment and confidence in First United Corporation!