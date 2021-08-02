Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  First United Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FUNC   US33741H1077

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First United : Carissa L. Rodeheaver Named One of the Most Influential Banking Services Leaders in Maryland

08/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Congratulations to First United Bank & Trust's President and CEO, Carissa L. Rodeheaver, on being recently featured in The Daily Record's Power 30 Banking & Finance List as one of the most influential leaders in the Maryland banking industry. The Power 30 list highlights leaders in Maryland who played a significant role in helping the financial services industry get through 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic touched every part of daily life the Bank's biggest success was being able to stand strong and offer support to employees, customers, and communities.

'I am honored to be part of such a distinguished list of leaders and bankers within Maryland. I believe our board, management and all associates grained a stronger appreciation and better understanding of the essential role that our bank plays in the economic wellbeing of our communities as we supported struggling businesses and consumers,' said Rodeheaver. 'We learned that we can adapt quickly, work under challenging circumstances and lean and depend on our work family.'

Disclaimer

First United Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67,8 M - -
Net income 2021 15,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First United Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,31 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tonya K. Sturm CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jason Barry Rush Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. McCullough Lead Independent Director
Irvin Robert Rudy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION11.68%114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%191 516
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%188 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.80%148 451