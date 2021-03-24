Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First United Corporation    FUNC

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First United Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

03/24/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAKLAND, Md., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) announces that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.15 per share that will be payable on May 3, 2021 to holders of record of the Corporation's common stock as of April 19, 2021. 

About First United Corporation

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers.  The Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries include OakFirst Loan Center, Inc. and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, both of which are finance companies, and First OREO Trust and FUBT OREO I, LLC, both of which were formed for the purposes of holding, servicing and disposing of the real estate that the Bank acquires through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure.  The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, which was formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland.  The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-united-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2021-dividend-301255344.html

SOURCE First United Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
05:14pFIRST UNITED  : Increases Dividend to $0.15/Share; Payable May 3 to Shareholders..
MT
05:06pFIRST UNITED CORPORATION  : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend
PR
03/23FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/23FIRST UNITED  : Earns BauerFinancial's 5-Star Rating for the Fourth Year Running
PR
03/18FIRST UNITED  : Home Improvements that Improve the Value of your Home with Linds..
PU
03/17FIRST UNITED  : Bank & Trust Welcomes Andrew P. Hardesty and Justin Ray as Comme..
PU
03/12FIRST UNITED  : Welcomes Stacey Moler as Residential Loan Originator
PU
03/11FIRST UNITED  : What Matters Most – Economic Update for March 2021 with Se..
PU
03/11FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/04FIRST UNITED  : What Matters Most – Annual Employee Assessments with Chuck..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ