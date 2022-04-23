Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  First United Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FUNC   US33741H1077

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
23.40 USD   +0.04%
08:32aFIRST UNITED : Newest Phishing Scheme
PU
04/21First united corporation announces first quarter 2022 earnings
PR
04/21First United Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 22, 2022
CI
First United : Newest Phishing Scheme

04/23/2022 | 08:32am EDT
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert on a new phishing scheme aimed at tricking victims into making money transfers to accounts controlled by cybercriminals.

As part of these attacks, the cybercriminals target users of digital payment applications with fake text messages pretending to be from legitimate financial institutions, asking customers to verify they have started an instant money transfer. The FBI Advisory states:

Cybercriminals are targeting victims with a sophisticated phishing and social engineering scam which results in victims unwittingly sending funds to the actors using digital payment apps. The actors take advantage of payment apps connected to bank accounts.

If the recipient responds to the automated text message, the criminals - "who typically speak English without a discernable accent," according to the FBI - call the victim from a number that appears to match the legitimate 1-800 support number for the financial institution.

For more information about this and other security threats to your customers or your organization, visit the FBI's Cyber Crime website.

Disclaimer

First United Corporation published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 12:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73,0 M - -
Net income 2022 21,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First United Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,40 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tonya K. Sturm CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jason Barry Rush Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. McCullough Independent Director
Irvin Robert Rudy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION24.73%155
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.55%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624