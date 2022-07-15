Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First United Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUNC   US33741H1077

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
17.41 USD   -0.74%
07:24aFIRST UNITED : Q1 2022 - Investor Presentation
PU
07/15FIRST UNITED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/07Raymond James Cuts First United's Price Target to $25 From $28, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
First United : Q1 2022 - Investor Presentation

07/15/2022 | 07:24am EDT
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

First Quarter 2022

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors. Whether actual results will conform to expectations and predictions is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could be materially different from management's expectations. This presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10- K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the sections of the report entitled "Risk Factors", as well as the reports and other documents that we subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.govor at our website at www.mybank.com. Except as required by law, we do not intend to publish updates or revisions of any forward-looking statements we make to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Table of Contents

I.

Corporate Profile

Pg. 4

II.

Strategy & Strengths

Pg. 6

II. Financial Performance

Pg. 10

III. Appendices

Pg. 23

3

Franchise Overview

Mission Statement

To enrich the lives of our customers, our employees and our shareholders through uncommon commitment to service and effective financial solutions

Company Overview

Founded: 1900

Headquarters: Oakland, MD

Locations: 26 branches

Business Lines: Commercial &

Retail Banking, Trust Services,

Wealth Management

Ticker: FUNC (Nasdaq)

Website: www.MyBank.com

Maryland

West Virginia

Star denotes Oakland, Maryland Headquarters

Financial Highlights (as of March 31, 2022)

Assets:

$1.76 billion

YTD Dividends Declared/Share: $0.15

Loans:

$1.18 billion

Tangible Book Value Per Share(1): $18.84

Deposits: $1.51 billion

Diluted EPS - GAAP: $0.86

AUM: $1.43 billion

Diluted EPS - non-GAAP(1):$0.86

Efficiency Ratio(1): 58.81%

NIM: 3.40%

TCE Ratio(1): 7.15%

NPAs/Total Assets: 0.39%

Net Charge-offs/Avg. Loans: 0.08%

4

  1. See Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures

Our Core Markets

Beaver

Allegheny

Brooke

Ohio

Washington

Cumberland

Somerset

Bedford

York

Fayee

Fulton Franklin

Greene

Marshall

Adams

Weel

Monongalia

Allegany

Washingto n

Marion

Morgan

Carroll

Harfo rd

Tyler

Garre

Berkeley

Frederic k

Baltimo re

Mineral

Taylor

Preston

Hampshire

Jeﬀerson

Harrison

Ho ward

Barbour

Tucker

Clarke

Mo ntgo mery

Grant

Lewis

Hardy

Lo udoun

Anne Arundel

S henando ah Warren

West Region

Central Region

East Region

Loans (000s)

$285,441

$358,021

$429,245

Deposits (000s)

$145,509

$803,973

$541,103

Deposit Market Share(1) (at June 30, 2021)

2%

45%

4%

Branches / Advisory Centers (2)

5

10

11

Note: Out of market loans represent $113 million and are not reflected in the above table

  1. Source: FDIC Market Share Data, most current. Deposit market share for each region includes the following counties listed below:
    West: Harrison, WV; Monongalia, WV

Central: Garrett, MD; Allegany, MD; Mineral, WV

East: Washington, MD; Frederick, MD; Berkeley, WV5

(2) Includes 1 Advisory Center opened in the West Region in 1Q21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First United Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
