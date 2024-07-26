INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Corporate Overview
Overview
Founded: 1900
Headquarters: Oakland, MD
Locations: 22 branches
Business Lines:
- Commercial & Retail Banking
- Trust Services
- Wealth Management
Ticker: FUNC (Nasdaq)
Website: www.MyBank.com
Our Mission
To enrich the lives of our associates, customers, communities and shareholders through uncommon commitment to service and customized financial solutions.
Star denotes
Oakland, Maryland
•Pittsburgh, PA
Headquarters
•Harrisburg, PA•Philadelphia, PA
•Columbus, OH
Morgantown,●WV
Maryland
●
•Baltimore, MD
Winchester, VA
•Washington, DC
West Virginia
•Richmond, VA
Core Markets
West Region
Central Region
East Region
Loans (000s)
$322,866
$425,333
$551,787
Deposits (000s)
$134,158
$791,482
$492,332
Deposit Market Share(1) (at June 30, 2023)
2%
47%
4%
Branches
3
9
10
Note: Out of market loans represent $124 million and are not reflected in this table; Brokered CDs represent $15 million and are not reflected in this table
(1) Source: FDIC Market Share Data, most current. Deposit market share for each region includes the following counties:
West: Monongalia, WV
Central: Garrett, MD; Allegany, MD; Mineral, WV
East: Washington, MD; Frederick, MD; Berkeley, WV
Core Strengths
Financial
Strength
- Regulatory capital ratios significantly above regulatory requirements
- Significant access to liquidity sources
Culture of
Engagement
- Supporting local causes with financial education, consultation and robust products and services
- Knowledgeable associates committed to helping clients & the communities we serve
Diversified Revenue
Stream
- Diversified revenue stream driven by trust and brokerage fee income provides protection during times of low interest rates
Expense
Structure
- Well-establishedoperational infrastructure will support future growth
- Expense management focus, hybrid work environment and technology drive cost savings
Core Deposit
Franchise
- Stable legacy markets produce steady low-costfunding
- Technology and business relationships drive growth
Robust Enterprise
Risk Management
- Strong underwriting guidelines and risk management framework
- Focus on risk mitigation, loan concentration management and information security
Engaged & Diverse
Leadership
- Diverse and experienced Board with the skills to oversee risks, strategic initiatives and governance best practices
- Ongoing Board succession strategy
Forward-Thinking
Approach
- Innovative and dynamic approach to attracting and retaining clients
- Investment in FinTech funds provides early exposure to new technology
Risk Management, Monitoring & Mitigation
Asset
Quality
Interest Rate
Sensitivity
Cyber-Security
- Fraud Monitoring
Capital
Liquidity
Management
Underlies all Strategic Priorities
- Low net charge-offs and strong asset quality resulting from conservative and proactive credit culture
- ACL level of 1.26%; future provisioning based on loan growth, economic environment and asset quality changes
- Diversified commercial loan portfolio and geographic footprint
- Disciplined loan growth strategy, concentration management, stress testing and exception tracking and monitoring
- Well-definedloan approval levels
- Centralized risk rating and monitoring of risk rating migration and delinquency trends
- Robust annual third-party loan review
- Maintaining a slightly asset sensitive balance sheet and positioning for down rate environment
- Limiting longer-term investment exposure and actively managing loan and deposit terms
- Focused on capturing core, low-cost deposits
- Monitoring dynamic and static rate ramp scenarios
- Board regularly briefed on cyber-security matters
- Robust information security training programs for associates and Board
- Regular third-party review and testing of information security, compliance processes and cybersecurity controls
- No security breaches to-date
- Adaptive fraud detection and management
- Strong capital levels well above regulatory "well-capitalized" definition
- Conservative dividend payout policy to improve TCE and maintain capital during turbulent economic environment
- Capital stress tests indicate Bank is well positioned to absorb potential losses
- Stock repurchase program approved by board
- Loan to deposit ratio of 93%
- Liquidity contingency plan in place and funds position monitored daily
- Liquidity stress testing performed quarterly with strong liquidity under various scenarios
- Available borrowing capacity of $380 million through correspondent lines of credit, FHLB and the Federal Reserve
Strong, stable low-cost core deposit franchise of 90% of total deposit portfolio
Strategic Pillars & Key Objectives
Culture & Human Capital
- Attract and hire passionate, diverse talent to engage with clients and prospects across broader geographics.
- Drive associate retention and foster career development through mentoring initiatives, leadership programs, and educational opportunities.
- Expand associate engagement, cross-functionalcollaboration, and communication.
- Enhance succession plan by fostering forward-thinking strategies that promote innovation and long-term growth.
Product & Service Revenue Diversification
- Increase non-interestincome as a percentage of revenue to reduce dependence on net interest margin.
- Expand business development training and outreach efforts to drive strategic sales growth and deepen community-oriented business owner relationships.
- Revamp customer segmentation to focus on expanding product and service utilization by the existing customer base.
- Improve brand awareness in growth markets.
Resource Optimization
- Optimize balance sheet mix to maximize profitability.
- Expand net interest margin through a disciplined approach to loan and deposit portfolio repricing.
- Effectively manage Capital through repurchase opportunities and effective investor communication.
- Improve efficiency by utilizing technology, leveraging data, artificial intelligence, and digital alternatives.
- Reduce monetary loss and administrative costs associated with cyber security and fraud.
- Allocate resources to enhance market share and execute tactics to optimize geographic presence.
- Cultivate relationships for potential future bank and wealth expansion.
Effective use of technology, marketing and communications, and an environmental focus underlies all
strategic priorities.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
$4.9 Million
$0.75
1.02%*
12.91*
3.49%
Net Income(1)
Diluted EPS(1)
ROAA(1)
ROATCE(1)
NIM
- Total assets declined $22.3 million compared to March 31, 2024
- Consolidated net income(1) of $4.9 million in 2Q24 compared to $4.4 million in 2Q23 and $3.7 million in linked quarter; pre-provision net revenue of $7.7 million compared to $6.2 million and $6.4, respectively
- Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis* increased by 10.29% in 2Q24 compared to 1Q24, driven by a 14.72% increase in interest income partially offset by a 35.82% increase in interest expense, driven by the competitive deposit landscape
- Asset quality remains strong with the ratio of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans outstanding at 1.26% in 2Q24 and 1.27% in the linked quarter
- Efficiency ratio of 61.39% (1) for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 65.71% for the linked quarter; decrease primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income and reduced expenses for accelerated depreciation on the branch closures recognized in the first quarter
Year to Date Financial Highlights
$8.6 Million
$1.37
0.98%*
12.38*
3.31%
Net Income(1)
Diluted EPS(1)
ROAA(1)
ROATCE(1)
NIM
- Total assets declined $37.3 million compared to December 31, 2023
- Consolidated net income(1) of $8.6 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $8.8 million as of June 30, 2023; pre-provision net revenue of $14.1 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $12.5 million as of June 30, 2023
- Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis* was stable for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023; increased interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense due to the continued competitive deposit landscape
- Asset quality remains strong with the ratio of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans outstanding at 1.26% at June 30, 2024
- Efficiency ratio of 63.47% (1) as of June 30, 2024 compared to 65.71% for the first quarter; decrease primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income and reduced expenses for accelerated depreciation on the branch closures recognized in the first quarter
