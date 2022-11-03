First United : Q3 2022 - Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward- looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors. Whether actual results will conform to expectations and predictions is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could be materially different from management's expectations. This presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the sections of the report entitled "Risk Factors", as well as the reports and other documents that we subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.govor at our website at www.mybank.com. Except as required by law, we do not intend to publish updates or revisions of any forward-looking statements we make to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

2