  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First United Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUNC   US33741H1077

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
19.67 USD   -1.50%
02/13First United Corp/md/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/09First united corporation announces fourth quarter 2022 earnings
PR
First United : Q4 2022 - Investor Presentation

02/24/2023 | 05:41pm EST
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Fourth Quarter 2022

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors. Whether actual results will conform to expectations and predictions is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could be materially different from management's expectations. This presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10- K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the sections of the report entitled "Risk Factors", as well as the reports and other documents that we subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.govor at our website at www.mybank.com. Except as required by law, we do not intend to publish updates or revisions of any forward-looking statements we make to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Table of Contents

I.

Corporate Profile

Pg. 4

II.

Strategy & Strengths

Pg. 6

II. Financial Performance

Pg. 10

III. Appendices

Pg. 23

3

Franchise Overview

Mission Statement

To enrich the lives of our customers, our employees and our shareholders through uncommon commitment to service and effective financial solutions

Company Overview

Founded: 1900

Headquarters: Oakland, MD

Locations: 26 branches

Business Lines: Commercial &

Retail Banking, Trust Services,

Wealth Management

Ticker: FUNC (Nasdaq)

Website: www.MyBank.com

Maryland

West Virginia

Star denotes Oakland, Maryland Headquarters

Financial Highlights (as of December 31, 2022)

Assets:

$1.85 billion

YTD Dividends Declared/Share: $0.63

Loans:

$1.28 billion

Tangible Book Value Per Share(1): $20.90

Deposits: $1.57 billion

Diluted EPS - GAAP: $3.76

AUM: $1.36 billion

Diluted EPS - non-GAAP(1):$3.76

Efficiency Ratio(1): 56.40%

NIM: 3.56%

TCE Ratio(1): 7.59%

NPAs/Total Assets: 0.46%

Net Charge-offs/Avg. Loans: 0.06%

4

  1. See Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures

Our Core Markets

Beaver

Allegheny

Brooke

Ohio

Washington

Cumberland

Somerset

Bedford

York

Fayee

Fulton Franklin

Greene

Marshall

Adams

Weel

Monongalia

Allegany

Washingto n

Marion

Morgan

Carroll

Harfo rd

Tyler

Garre

Berkeley

Frederic k

Baltimo re

Mineral

Taylor

Preston

Hampshire

Jeﬀerson

Harrison

Ho ward

Barbour

Tucker

Clarke

Mo ntgo mery

Grant

Lewis

Hardy

Lo udoun

Anne Arundel

S henando ah Warren

West Region

Central Region

East Region

Loans (000s)

$298,302

$382,055

$493,608

Deposits (000s)

$137,138

$825,781

$505,607

Deposit Market Share(1) (at June 30, 2022)

2%

42%

4%

Branches (2)

5

10

11

Note: Out of market loans represent $106 million and are not reflected in the above table

  1. Source: FDIC Market Share Data, most current. Deposit market share for each region includes the following counties listed below:
    West: Harrison, WV; Monongalia, WV

Central: Garrett, MD; Allegany, MD; Mineral, WV

East: Washington, MD; Frederick, MD; Berkeley, WV5

(2) Advisory Center that was opened in 1Q21 converted to full-service express branch 2Q22

Disclaimer

First United Corporation published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:40:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72,7 M - -
Net income 2021 19,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 23,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First United Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tonya K. Sturm CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jason Barry Rush Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. McCullough Independent Director
Irvin Robert Rudy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION1.63%133
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.33%409 681
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.44%273 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%212 304
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%177 313
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 839