First United : The Importance of Estate Planning

An estate plan isn't just for the wealthy. It provides more detailed instructions than a will on how assets (any property owned, money, possessions, etc.) and end-of-life wishes (such as a life-altering health event or sudden death) should be handled. One way to honor your familial relationships is to establish an estate plan.

Developing an estate plan, and keeping it up to date, is important for many reasons. With an estate plan, you can fulfill these seven goals:

Take care of your dependents

In the event of a sudden death, an estate plan can make sure any dependents are taken care of and your desired guardian will assume responsibility for them. If you don't choose a guardian, a judge will choose one for you.

Decide the person you want to be in charge

You'll need someone to make decisions for you in the event that you're unable to make decisions for yourself, such as if you have a severe stroke or accident. Your estate plan should clearly state who has power of attorney for healthcare and financial decisions.

You should also choose an executor of your will to make sure all of your wishes are met. This person can also help to make any decisions that aren't specifically outlined in your will, such as how to divide up your possessions.

Communicate medical decisions

Like choosing a power of attorney, a living will is designed to communicate your wishes regarding major medical treatments and decisions in the event that you cannot communicate your wishes. This document will help family members and medical professionals and save them from stressful indecision on how best to proceed with long-term care or major treatments.

Update your beneficiaries

Any financial accounts and policies - such as retirement savings accounts and insurance policies - with named beneficiaries will distribute money to those beneficiaries, regardless of what your will or estate plan may say. Make sure that your beneficiaries remain up to date and that they remain in line with the wishes in your estate plan, especially after a birth, marriage, or other major life change.