    FUNC   US33741H1077

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
  Report
First United : What Matters Most – Economic Update for December 2021 with Brad Bolyard

12/23/2021 | 08:07am EST
What Matters Most - Economic Update for December 2021 with Brad Bolyard
Our monthly economic update report from the First United Wealth Management department. Brad Bolyard, Portfolio Manager, joins us to discuss the negatives and positives happening in the market for December 2021.

Disclaimer

First United Corporation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 13:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
08:07aFIRST UNITED : What Matters Most – Economic Update for December 2021 with Brad Bolya..
PU
12/16SocGen Notes A Shift to Tighter Policy by Taiwan's Central Bank
MT
12/13Night of devastating tornadoes likely kills more than 100 in Kentucky
RE
12/09FIRST UNITED : Community Episode – Humane Society with Colin Berry
PU
12/03FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/03FIRST UNITED : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
11/19FIRST UNITED : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
11/19FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, O..
AQ
11/18FIRST UNITED : What Matters Most – Monthly Economic Update for November 2021 with Me..
PU
11/17First United Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 a Share, Payable Feb. 1, 2022, to Hol..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71,0 M - -
Net income 2021 17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,89 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tonya K. Sturm CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jason Barry Rush Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. McCullough Lead Independent Director
Irvin Robert Rudy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION21.87%125
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%463 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.09%362 391
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.31%244 343
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.79%198 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.15%191 507