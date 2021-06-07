Log in
    FUNC   US33741H1077

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
First United : 50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes First United Corporation

06/07/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
Oakland, MD - 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends First United Corporation as a '3+' company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors.

With five women directors, representing 50% of its corporate board seats, First United has made a business decision aligning with independent research that demonstrates when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement increase.

'We are proud of having a gender diverse board and are honored by the recognition from the 2021 Women on Boards,' said Carissa Rodeheaver, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of First United. 'We believe that empowering women and ensuring representation throughout our Company creates meaningful value and is a natural part of our culture.'

'Investors, legislative mandates, and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance,' said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. 'We are pleased to recognize First United Corporation for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.'

About First United Corporation

First United Corporation operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The Bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, as well as Mineral, Berkeley, Harrison, and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia. First United's website can be located at MyBank.com. As of 3/31/2021, the corporation posted assets of $1.8 billion.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. The 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports track the gender composition of the Russell 3000 Index company boards. Educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity; Get on Board! Workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom for mid-career women wanting to become board-ready. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

Disclaimer

First United Corporation published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
