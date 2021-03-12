Log in
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

(FUNC)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

First United : Welcomes Stacey Moler as Residential Loan Originator

03/12/2021 | 08:51am EST
Alan Mullendore, Managing Director of Client Relationships and Scott Hostetler, Vice President and Director of Mortgage Services, welcome Stacey Moler as Residential Loan Originator for the Frederick county market.

Stacey has 34 years of mortgage and financial services experience. She began her financial services career as a teller and has held various positions including Assistant Branch Manager, Loan Officer, Business Development Officer, and Director of Client Services. For the last six years, she has held the position of Mortgage Loan Officer until coming to First United. She has also been named as one of three Top Mortgage Producers for the Western Maryland Region for the last five years.

'We are thrilled to welcome Stacey to our team. Through her financial services knowledge and experience, she'll bring a fresh perspective working with the local community that will serve her and our customers well,' commented Scott Hostetler.

Stacey embraces working within the local community especially focusing on non-profit organizations. She is currently a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick and serves as Board Secretary. Stacey also volunteers for Collective Church, Blessings in the Backpack, and is a Catoctin Affair Committee member for the SSHShthe Mental Health Association of Frederick and SHIP.

When Stacey is not working or volunteering, she enjoys spending time on her boat at Raystown Lake, spending time with her family, walking her 5-year old Labrador retriever, Copper and traveling as much as possible.

Stacey resides in Frederick, MD with her husband Kevin Moler. Her office is located at the Riverside Community Office, 1990 Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick and you may contact her by calling 1-301-662-3650.

Disclaimer

First United Corporation published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 13:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
