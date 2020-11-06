First Vanadium Resumes Drilling on its Gold Target in the Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has resumed reverse circulation drilling on its gold target below the vanadium resource on its Carlin Vanadium-Gold Property on the Carlin Gold Trend in Nevada. The gold target was identified by renowned geologist and mine-finder Dave Mathewson, a former Newmont Regional Exploration Manager who is the Company's Geological Advisor and is the Qualified Person spearheading and supervising the gold drilling program.

On November 2, 2020, the Company announced, that from its first reverse circulation drill hole, it had confirmed the presence of a large-scale Carlin-type gold system on the property. On the strength of those results, drilling has resumed with multiple holes planned, now shifting to assess the extent and intensity of the system and to begin vectoring towards its heart. The drilling will apply Mr. Mathewson's gold model shown in the November 2, 2020 press release.

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. A positive PEA on the vanadium resource was announced May 11, 2020.

Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the FVAN property (5-15km). The Gold Target on the FVAN property is supported by compelling science: a north-south structure with coincident gravity high and a 2km x 600m Carlin deposit-type hydrothermal alteration system (dolomite, gold, pathfinder metals, silicification) on FVAN property - all very typical of Carlin deposit-type plumbing system and gold deposits.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President, CEO and director of the Company.

Forward-looking information

