  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWRG   US33748L1017

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

(FWRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays Eat Sleep Play Conference

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (“First Watch” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FWRG), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that Christopher Tomasso, CEO and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Eat Sleep Play Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.FirstWatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s award winning chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites for breakfast, lunch and brunch along with First Watch-specific specialties such as our protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farmstand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), our Vodka Kale Tonic, Chickichangas and our famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 425 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Raphael Gross
203.682.8253
investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact:
FirstWatch@icrinc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 593 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,24 M - -
Net Debt 2021 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -313x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,37 $
Average target price 26,28 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Tomasso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Melville Hope Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ralph Alvarez Chairman
Rob Conti Senior Vice President-Technology
Brian Fisher Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.0.00%1 203
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION16.51%186 819
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.21.65%47 461
YUM! BRANDS, INC.14.41%36 407
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-10.46%21 886
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.38.18%19 281