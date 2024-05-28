First Watch Restaurant : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
May 28, 2024 at 06:03 am EDT
Item 5.07 - Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 22, 2024, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders (1) elected each of the Company's Class III director nominees for Class III directors, (2) approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers of the Company in certain limited circumstances as permitted by Delaware law, and (3) ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 29, 2024. A more complete description of each proposal is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2024. The final results with respect to each proposal are set forth below.
Proposal One - Election of Class III Directors
The stockholders elected each of the three nominees named below as Class III directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal. The results of such vote were:
Class III Director Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Vote
Ralph Alvarez
38,809,332
14,614,355
4,816,142
Tricia Glynn
50,824,137
2,599,550
4,816,142
Christopher Tomasso
50,868,514
2,555,173
4,816,142
Proposal Two - Amendment of Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation
The stockholders approved the amendment of the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers of the Company as permitted by Delaware law. The results of such vote were:
For
Against
Abstentions
39,664,628
13,737,754
21,305
Proposal Three - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 29, 2024. The results of such vote were:
For
Against
Abstentions
58,085,035
150,003
4,791
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. is a daytime dining concept company. The Company is engaged in serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. The Companyâs menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with its specialties, such as Quinoa Power Bowl, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and Million Dollar Bacon. The Company operates approximately 520 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. The Company uses a variety of marketing channels, including affiliate partnerships, social media interactions, digital marketing, direct mailers, public relations initiatives and local community sponsorships, email communications, promotions, and partnerships. It also owns the franchise-owned restaurant in Broken Arrow, Okla.