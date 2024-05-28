Item 5.07 - Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 22, 2024, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders (1) elected each of the Company's Class III director nominees for Class III directors, (2) approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers of the Company in certain limited circumstances as permitted by Delaware law, and (3) ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 29, 2024. A more complete description of each proposal is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2024. The final results with respect to each proposal are set forth below.

Proposal One - Election of Class III Directors

The stockholders elected each of the three nominees named below as Class III directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal. The results of such vote were:

Class III Director Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Vote Ralph Alvarez 38,809,332 14,614,355 4,816,142 Tricia Glynn 50,824,137 2,599,550 4,816,142 Christopher Tomasso 50,868,514 2,555,173 4,816,142

Proposal Two - Amendment of Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation

The stockholders approved the amendment of the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers of the Company as permitted by Delaware law. The results of such vote were:

For Against Abstentions 39,664,628 13,737,754 21,305

Proposal Three - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 29, 2024. The results of such vote were: