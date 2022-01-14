First Wave BioPharma : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
01/14/2022 | 05:05pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 14, 2022
First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-37853
46-4993860
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
777 Yamato Road, Suite 502
Boca Raton, Florida
33431
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (561) 589-7020
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
FWBI
Nasdaq Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.03
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On January 14, 2022, following the approval of Proposal 2 reported in Item 5.07 below, First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a certificate of amendment (the "Certificate of Amendment") to its certificate of incorporation, as amended and restated (the "Charter"), increasing the total number of authorized shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), to 50,000,000. A copy of the Certificate of Amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated by reference herein.
Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On January 14, 2022, the Company held an annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting were the following proposals: (1) the election of directors, (2) the approval to amend the Charter to increase the total number of authorized shares of Common Stock by 25,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares, (3) the ratification of the appointment of Mazars USA LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and (4) the approval of the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to the extent there are insufficient proxies at the Annual Meeting to approve any one or more of the foregoing proposals
At the Annual Meeting, all four of the foregoing stockholder proposals were approved, based upon an aggregate of 12,460,848 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of November 9, 2021, which was the record date for the Annual Meeting. The final voting results were as follows:
1.
The election of each of James Sapirstein, Edward J. Borkowski, Charles J. Casamento, Alastair Riddell, Gregory Oakes and Terry Coelho as directors to hold office for a term of one year, until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified or he or she is otherwise unable to complete his or her term.
The votes were cast for this matter as follows:
Nominees
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
James Sapirstein
4,696,139
596,620
2,245,623
Edward J. Borkowski
4,642,213
650,546
2,245,623
Charles J. Casamento
4,560,876
731,883
2,245,623
Alastair Riddell
4,754,585
538,174
2,245,623
Gregory Oakes
4,761,599
531,160
2,245,623
Terry Coelho
4,767,569
525,190
2,245,623
2.
The proposal to approve the Certificate of Amendment to increase the total number of authorized shares of Common Stock by 25,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares was approved by a majority of the issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote, based upon the following votes:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
6,359,895
1,116,860
61,627
3.
The proposal to ratify the appointment of Mazars USA LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was approved by a majority of votes cast, based upon the following votes:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
7,100,244
251,609
186,529
4.
The proposal to approve the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to the extent that there are insufficient proxies at the Annual Meeting to approve any one or more of the foregoing proposals was approved by a majority of votes cast, based upon the following votes:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
4,685,960
503,233
103,566
2,245,623
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits.
Exhibit No.
Description
3.1
Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
First Wave BioPharma Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:04:09 UTC.