First Wave BioPharma : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.





On January 14, 2022, following the approval of Proposal 2 reported in Item 5.07 below, First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a certificate of amendment (the "Certificate of Amendment") to its certificate of incorporation, as amended and restated (the "Charter"), increasing the total number of authorized shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), to 50,000,000. A copy of the Certificate of Amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated by reference herein.





Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





On January 14, 2022, the Company held an annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting were the following proposals: (1) the election of directors, (2) the approval to amend the Charter to increase the total number of authorized shares of Common Stock by 25,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares, (3) the ratification of the appointment of Mazars USA LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and (4) the approval of the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to the extent there are insufficient proxies at the Annual Meeting to approve any one or more of the foregoing proposals





At the Annual Meeting, all four of the foregoing stockholder proposals were approved, based upon an aggregate of 12,460,848 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of November 9, 2021, which was the record date for the Annual Meeting. The final voting results were as follows:





1. The election of each of James Sapirstein, Edward J. Borkowski, Charles J. Casamento, Alastair Riddell, Gregory Oakes and Terry Coelho as directors to hold office for a term of one year, until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified or he or she is otherwise unable to complete his or her term.





The votes were cast for this matter as follows:





Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes James Sapirstein 4,696,139 596,620 2,245,623 Edward J. Borkowski 4,642,213 650,546 2,245,623 Charles J. Casamento 4,560,876 731,883 2,245,623 Alastair Riddell 4,754,585 538,174 2,245,623 Gregory Oakes 4,761,599 531,160 2,245,623 Terry Coelho 4,767,569

525,190 2,245,623







2. The proposal to approve the Certificate of Amendment to increase the total number of authorized shares of Common Stock by 25,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares was approved by a majority of the issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote, based upon the following votes:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 6,359,895 1,116,860 61,627





3. The proposal to ratify the appointment of Mazars USA LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was approved by a majority of votes cast, based upon the following votes:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 7,100,244 251,609 186,529





4. The proposal to approve the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to the extent that there are insufficient proxies at the Annual Meeting to approve any one or more of the foregoing proposals was approved by a majority of votes cast, based upon the following votes:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 4,685,960 503,233 103,566 2,245,623





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits .





Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).





SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.







First Wave BioPharma, Inc. January 14, 2022 By:

/s/ Daniel Schneiderman Name:

Daniel Schneiderman Title:

Chief Financial Officer







