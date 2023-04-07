First Wave BioPharma : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2023

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

777 Yamato Road, Suite 502 Boca Raton, Florida 33431

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

On April 5, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company") set June 22, 2023, as the date of its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting"). The Board has established May 5, 2023 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2023 Annual Meeting.

The date of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Accordingly, the deadline for submission of proposals by stockholders for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials in accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 17, 2023. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Exchange Act in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the Company's amended and restated bylaws (the "Bylaws"), any stockholder who intends to nominate a person for election as a director or submit a proposal for inclusion at our 2023 Annual Meeting must provide notice ("Stockholder Notice") on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 17, 2023. Any Stockholder Notice must comply with the specific requirements set forth in the Company's Bylaws in order to be considered at the 2023 Annual Meeting. Any such proposal shall be mailed to: First Wave BioPharma, Inc., 777 Yamato Road, Suite 502, Boca Raton, FL 33431, Attn.: Secretary.

In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act.

