Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWBI   US33749P3091

FIRST WAVE BIOPHARMA, INC.

(FWBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:39 2023-04-06 pm EDT
2.420 USD   +6.14%
04:15pFirst Wave Biopharma : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pFirst Wave Biopharma, Inc. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05HC Wainwright Adjusts First Wave BioPharma Price Target to $14 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Wave BioPharma : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

04/07/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2023

First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-37853 46-4993860
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

777 Yamato Road, Suite 502

Boca Raton, Florida

33431
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (561) 589-7020

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which

registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share FWBI TheNasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

On April 5, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company") set June 22, 2023, as the date of its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting"). The Board has established May 5, 2023 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2023 Annual Meeting.

The date of the 2023 Annual Meeting will be more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Accordingly, the deadline for submission of proposals by stockholders for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials in accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 17, 2023. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Exchange Act in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the Company's amended and restated bylaws (the "Bylaws"), any stockholder who intends to nominate a person for election as a director or submit a proposal for inclusion at our 2023 Annual Meeting must provide notice ("Stockholder Notice") on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 17, 2023. Any Stockholder Notice must comply with the specific requirements set forth in the Company's Bylaws in order to be considered at the 2023 Annual Meeting. Any such proposal shall be mailed to: First Wave BioPharma, Inc., 777 Yamato Road, Suite 502, Boca Raton, FL 33431, Attn.: Secretary.

In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
April 7, 2023 By: /s/ James Sapirstein
Name: James Sapirstein
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Wave BioPharma Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 20:14:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FIRST WAVE BIOPHARMA, INC.
04:15pFirst Wave Biopharma : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pFirst Wave Biopharma, Inc. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05HC Wainwright Adjusts First Wave BioPharma Price Target to $14 From $18, Maintains Buy ..
MT
04/04Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/23First Wave BioPharma, Inc. announced that it has received $4.000001 million in funding
CI
03/22First Wave BioPharma Files Shelf on Behalf of Selling Stockholder Armistice Capital Mas..
MT
03/20FIRST WAVE BIOPHARMA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
03/20First Wave Biopharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/15First Wave Biopharma, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale..
AQ
03/13First Wave BioPharma Announces $4.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market unde..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST WAVE BIOPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -9,60 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3,75 M 3,75 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart FIRST WAVE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Wave BioPharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST WAVE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,42 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 561%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James E. Sapirstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Romano Chief Financial Officer
Amy Chandler VP-Regulatory Affairs, QA & Compliance
Edward J. Borkowski Lead Independent Director
Charles J. Casamento Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST WAVE BIOPHARMA, INC.-60.52%4
MODERNA, INC.-11.90%61 041
LONZA GROUP AG25.27%46 614
SEAGEN INC.59.95%38 461
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.42%36 370
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.21%26 190
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer