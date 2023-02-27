Advanced search
    MYFW   US33751L1052

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL, INC.

(MYFW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
25.48 USD   -0.55%
05:46pFirst Western Financial : Investor Presentation March 2023
PU
04:39pFirst Western Financial Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on First Western Financial to $32 From $36, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Western Financial : Investor Presentation March 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

March 2023

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of First Western Financial, Inc.'s ("First Western") management with respect to, among other things, future events and First Western's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "future" "forecast," "goal," "target," "would" and "outlook," or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about First Western's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond First Western's control. Accordingly, First Western cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although First Western believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 15, 2022 and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to First Western or persons acting on First Western's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. First Western undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise (except as required by law).

Certain of the information contained herein may be derived from information provided by industry sources. The Company believes that such information is accurate and the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, the Company cannot guaranty the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified such information.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this presentation. Numbers in the presentation may not sum due to rounding.

Our common stock is not a deposit or savings account. Our common stock is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any governmental agency or instrumentality.

This presentation is not an offer to sell any securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any state or jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities of the Company or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date hereof. The delivery of this presentation shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof.

2

An Emerging High Performing Institution

Overview

Target Market

Competitive

Advantage

Company

Highlights

(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation

  • Niche-focusedregional wealth manager built on a private trust bank platform
  • Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and

positioned in desirable, affluent and high

MT

growth markets

▪ Households of $1+ million liquid net worth

WY

▪ High net worth and high growth markets

▪ Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California and

Montana

CA

CO

  • Operates as one integrated firm, not silos

▪ Team approach benefits both clients and

AZ

First Western

  • Local boutique private trust bank offices with central product experts

Office Locations

(as of 12/31/22)

Assets:

$2.87 billion

Total Loans:

$2.47 billion

Total Deposits:

$2.41 billion

AUM:

$6.11 billion

(for the year ending 12/31/22)

Loan Growth:

26.7%

Deposit Growth:

9.0%

Asset Growth:

13.4%

TBV/Share(1) Growth:

10.7%

3

Investment Highlights

Attractive

Markets and

Business Model

  • Rapidly growing institution operating in high growth markets
  • Attractive, stable deposit base with noninterest-bearing and money market accounts comprising 80% of total deposits
  • Conservative underwriting and affluent client base results in exceptional asset quality with minimal credit losses

Strong Earnings

Momentum

  • Significant revenue growth driving improved operating leverage and higher profitability
  • TBV/share(1) increased 25% in 2020, 21% in 2021, and 11% in 2022
  • Continued scale expected to drive further leverage and generate returns consistent with a high performing institution over long term

Proven Execution

on Growth

Strategies

  • Track record of combining organic growth and market expansion with accretive acquisitions to enhance franchise value
  • Total assets up 58% in 2020, 28% in 2021, and 13% in 2022 with substantial increases in revenue and EPS
  • Strengthening commercial banking platform creating more diverse loan portfolio and lower-cost deposit base

High Insider

Highly aligned with shareholder interests as insiders own ~17% of total shares outstanding(2)

Ownership and

Discounted valuation trading at just 1.17x TBV/share(3)

Discounted

Valuation

(1)

See Non-GAAP reconciliation

(2) Represents beneficial ownership as defined by the Proxy Statement

4

(3)

As of February 23, 2023

Strong Operational and Financial Momentum

Drivers of Improved Performance

  • Robust organic balance sheet growth
  • Accretive acquisitions
  • Market expansion
  • Highly leverageable operating platform driving improved efficiencies
  • Outstanding asset quality and low credit costs

Adjusted Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Income(1) ($000s)

$40,000

$38,429

$33,733

$35,000

$32,611

$30,000

$25,000

$20,000

$15,000

$10,854

$10,000

$4,556

$5,795

$7,602

$5,000

$0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation

5

Disclaimer

First Western Financial Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
