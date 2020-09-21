Log in
FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL, INC.

(MYFW)
First Western Financial : Stephens Conference Investor Presentation

09/21/2020

First Western Financial, Inc.

The First, Western-Based Private Trust Bank

Investor Presentation

Stephens Bank Forum 2020

Those following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contem

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of First Western Financial, Inc.'s ("First Western") management with respect to, among other things, future events and First Western's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "future" "forecast," "goal," "target," "would" and "outlook," or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about First Western's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond First Western's control. Accordingly, First Western cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although First Western believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2020 and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to First Western or persons acting on First Western's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. First Western undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise (except as required by law).

Certain of the information contained herein may be derived from information provided by industry sources. The Company believes that such information is accurate and the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, the Company cannot guaranty the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified such information.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this presentation. Numbers in the presentation may not sum due to rounding.

Our common stock is not a deposit or savings account. Our common stock is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any governmental agency or instrumentality.

This presentation is not an offer to sell any securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any state or jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities of the Company or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date hereof. The delivery of this presentation shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof.

2

A Wealth Manager on Private Trust Bank Platform

Niche-focused regional wealth manager built

on a private trust bank platform

Overview

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and

positioned in desirable, affluent and high

growth markets

Households of $1+ million liquid net worth

Target Market

High net worth and high growth markets

Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California

Operates as one integrated firm, not silos

Competitive

Team approach benefits clients, First Western

Advantage

Local boutique private trust bank offices with

central product experts

Assets:

$1.81 billion

Gross Loans:

$1.42 billion

Company Highlights

Total Deposits:

$1.41 billion

AUM:

$5.75 billion

as of 6/30/2020

Tier 1 Ratio:

9.67%

CET 1 Ratio:

9.67%

Leverage Ratio:

8.30%

TRBC Ratio:

11.84%

  • Office Locations

First Western Financial, Inc. (FW)

Financial Holding Company

First Western Trust Bank

Colorado state chartered bank (14 locations)

First Western Merger Corporation

State licensed insurance agency

First Western Capital Management Co.

Registered investment advisor (1 location)

3

Great Markets, Scarce Investment Opportunity

First Western Market Favorability(1)

Colorado (2019)

#4 fastest growing state with GDP CAGR of 3.6% (2014-2018)

#4 best state economy (Business Insider)

#8 best state for business (Forbes)

Denver, Colorado (2019)

#3 best large city to start a business

Deposits by MSA(2)

Deposits by State

Phoenix, AZ

13%

Colorado

84%

Arizona

13%

Fort Collins,

Boulder, CO

Wyoming

3%

CO

10%

17%

#5 highest job growth among major cities (2010-2018)

#7 highest gross metro product among major cities (2012-2017)

Fort Collins, Colorado (2019)

Gross metro product CAGR of 6.2% (2013-2018)

Manufacturing for Anheuser-Busch, Broadcom, Intel

Phoenix, Arizona (2018)

Added nearly 100,000 residents from July 2017-July 2018

Second fastest growing metro in the U.S.

Denver, CO

54%

Glenwood

Springs, CO

3%

Jackson, WY

3%

Colorado Chartered Banks (Assets > ~$1.0 billion)

Total Assets

As of March 31, 2020

Current Ownership

($bn)

FirstBank

Private

20.2

NBH Bank

Public (NYSE: NBHC)

6.0

Bank of Colorado

Private (Sub. of Pinnacle Bancorp-NE)

4.6

Sunflower Bank

Private

4.3

Alpine Bank

Private

3.9

ANB Bank

Private

2.7

Citywide Banks

HTLF (Acquired in 2017)

2.3

First Western Trust Bank

Public (Nasdaq: MYFW)

1.4

  1. Source: 2019 Downtown Denver Partnership Report; Raymond James research; Ft. Collins Chamber of Commerce; City of Phoenix; U.S. Census Bureau
  2. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of 06/30/2019.
  3. Percentage income growth for households with over $200,000 in current household income (HHI).
    Note: Demographic data provided by Nielsen per US Census data.

Projected % Change

Market

in HHI of $200M +

MSA

State

Share

(2019-2024)(3)

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

CO

0.64

35.49

Fort Collins

CO

2.10

44.99

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

AZ

0.12

41.62

Boulder

CO

0.94

28.76

Jackson

WY/ID

1.49

21.42

Glenwood Springs

CO

0.93

24.61

National Average

31.93

Small market share and growing household income means lots of room to grow

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Western Financial Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 21:59:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 89,3 M - -
Net income 2020 17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 77,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,33 $
Last Close Price 12,07 $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Wylie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julie A. Courkamp Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Patrick H. Hamill Independent Director
David R. Duncan Independent Director
Eric D. Sipf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL, INC.-26.72%102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.63%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.00%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.52%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.55%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.71%142 193
