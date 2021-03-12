First Western Financial : 2020 Annual Report

2020 Annual Report

Cover Art:

William Stockman, Drift (detail), 2008, oil on canvas First Western Art Collection

To Our Shareholders:

There aren't many companies that are able to say that 2020 was the best year in their history, but in the case of First Western Financial, it's absolutely true. As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, we were ideally positioned to capitalize on the operating environment that it created.

From a defensive standpoint, given our conservatively underwritten loan portfolio and minimal exposure to the industries most impacted by the pandemic, we have maintained exceptional credit quality throughout this crisis. From an offensive standpoint, our mortgage business capitalized on the refinancing boom to have an incredibly productive year, while we made exceptional progress on our efforts to expand our roster of commercial clients, due in part to the highly efficient process we put in place to help business customers access funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. As a result, we generated significant revenue growth while keeping expenses well controlled, resulting in our net income and earnings per share more than tripling over the prior year.

Despite dealing with the challenges presented by the pandemic, we were able to continue delivering on the vision that we communicated at the time of our IPO in 2018 - a unique wealth manager built on a private bank platform that was emerging from a period of capital constraint and would realize strong operating leverage as we grew our balance sheet through both organic growth and acquisitions.

The clearest progress can be seen in the growth of our commercial banking platform, which is creating a sustainable path to higher earnings and returns over the long term. Our commercial banking initiative was accelerated with a branch purchase and assumption transaction that we completed with Simmons Bank in May 2020. This highly accretive transaction enabled us to add an attractive mix of commercial clients and experienced commercial banking talent, including our new President of Commercial Banking.

With our expanded commercial banking team, we have seen a substantial increase in loan production and a significant shift in the mix of our loan portfolio away from residential mortgage loans. At the end of 2020, residential mortgage loans had declined to 29.7% of total loans from 40.2% a year earlier. The growth of our commercial client roster has also resulted in significant inflows of transaction deposits, which helped drive a substantial reduction in our cost of deposits during 2020. We believe that the success we are having with our commercial banking initiative - and the more diversified loan portfolio and lower-cost deposit base that we are building - is significantly enhancing the value of our franchise.

As we look forward, we believe we are very well positioned to continue executing on our growth strategies. During 2020, our strong financial performance resulted in our tangible common equity increasing by more than $26 million. For a company of our size, this equates to a significant capital raise, but without the dilutive impact to existing shareholders. The strong capital base that we have provides the support for our continued organic and acquisitive growth.

As we continue executing on the initiatives that we believe will build long-term franchise value - adding more commercial clients, growing our balance sheet, increasing our sources of fee income, and realizing more operating leverage - we are confident that our consistent progress will make First Western a high performing institution and create significant value for our shareholders in the future.

Sincerely,

Scott C. Wylie

Chairman, President & CEO

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 OR

☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE TRANSITION PERIOD FROM_____ TO _____

Commission File Number 001-38595

First Western Financial, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

Colorado 37-1442266 ( State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 1900 16th Street, Suite 1200 Denver, CO 80202 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 303.531.8100

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, no par value MYFW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. YES ☐ NO ☒

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. YES ☐ NO ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES ☒ NO ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES ☒ NO ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES ☐ NO ☒

As of June 30, 2020, the last day of the registrant's most recently completed second quarter, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates of the Registrant, based on the closing price of the Registrant's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, was approximately $89.5 million.

The number of shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding as of March 8, 2021 was 7,957,900.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Portions of the registrant's Definitive Proxy Statement relating to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Form 10-K to the extent stated herein. Such Definitive Proxy Statement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the end of the registrant's fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.