Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCI   BBP4161W1093

FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK LIMITED

(FCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
5.020 TTD   -8.73%
04:21pFIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – 3rd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
04:21pFIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended July 31, 2022
PU
06/02FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 02 Jun 2022 – First Caribbean International Bank Limited – 2nd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstCaribbean International Bank : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended July 31, 2022

09/01/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Assets

Cash, balances with Central Banks and due from banks Loans and advances to customers

Securities

Property and equipment Other assets Intangible assets

Assets of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale and discontinuing operations

Total assets

Liabilities

Customer deposits and other borrowed funds Other liabilities

Debt securities in issue

Liabilities of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale and discontinuing operations

Total liabilities

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Issued capital and reserves

Retained earnings

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Jul 31, 2022

Jul 31, 2021

Oct 31, 2021

3,398,511

3,016,477

2,702,080

6,578,712

6,510,594

6,388,795

2,808,893

2,526,319

2,550,410

189,304

190,897

189,587

268,700

213,626

323,187

44,372

44,372

44,372

13,288,492

12,502,285

12,198,431

307,920

-

657,117

13,596,412

12,502,285

12,855,548

11,902,002

11,219,414

10,796,962

166,779

170,755

227,589

26,220

26,220

26,599

12,095,001

11,416,389

11,051,150

297,070

-

653,183

12,392,071

11,416,389

11,704,333

1,090,719

1,053,648

1,101,880

83,000

2,524

19,936

1,173,719

1,056,172

1,121,816

30,622

29,724

29,399

1,204,341

1,085,896

1,151,215

13,596,412

12,502,285

12,855,548

Director

Director

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

Jul 31, 2022

Jul 31, 2021

Jul 31, 2022

Jul 31, 2021

Oct 31, 2021

Net income for the period

39,795

37,065

124,851

90,589

125,721

Other comprehensive loss

(net of tax) to be reclassiﬁed to net

income in subsequent periods

Net (losses)/gains on debt securities

258

(23,180)

(6,197)

at fair value through OCI

(1,975)

(13,700)

Net exchange gains/(losses) on

(1,036)

(177)

(4,632)

translation of foreign operations

537

(4,130)

Other comprehensive income

(1,438)

(778)

(23,357)

(10,829)

(17,830)

(net of tax) not to be reclassiﬁed

to net income in subsequent periods:

Re-measurement gains of retirement

-

-

-

beneﬁt obligations

-

55,900

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(778)

(23,357)

(10,829)

for the period, net of tax

(1,438)

38,070

Comprehensive income for

36,287

101,494

79,760

the period, net of tax

38,357

163,791

Comprehensive income for

the period attributable to:

38,525

36,546

105,576

79,183

Continuing operations

174,002

Discontinued operations

-

(481)

(1,848)

(755)

(3,332)

Discontinuing operations

(168)

222

(2,234)

1,332

(6,879)

Comprehensive income for the

38,357

36,287

101,494

79,760

163,791

period attributable to:

37,437

35,304

99,236

77,106

Equity holders of the parent

158,528

Non-controlling interests

920

983

2,258

2,654

5,263

38,357

36,287

101,494

79,760

163,791

Unaudited

July 31, 2021

RBB

CIB

WM

Admin

Total

Nine months ended

106,636

123,095

1,187

38,217

269,135

External revenue

Internal revenue

5,701

6,965

14,012

(26,678)

-

Net interest income

112,337

130,060

15,199

11,539

269,135

Operating income

49,197

48,079

33,515

(711)

130,080

Total revenue

161,534

178,139

48,714

10,828

399,215

Depreciation

5,919

1,543

1,313

20,449

29,224

Operating expenses

68,804

26,996

25,473

137,206

258,479

Indirect expenses

70,460

61,472

19,293

(151,225)

-

Credit loss expense on ﬁnancial assets

7,676

7,811

(257)

1,107

16,337

Income before taxation

8,675

80,317

2,892

3,291

95,175

Income tax expense

(4,683)

5,342

151

4,664

5,474

Net income for the period from

13,358

74,975

2,741

(1,373)

89,701

continuing operations

Loss from discontinued operations

(1,783)

(13)

-

1,041

(755)

Income from discontinuing operations

(265)

1,349

-

559

1,643

Net income for the period

11,310

76,311

2,741

227

90,589

Balance as at

Total assets and liabilities by segment are

as follows:

2,619,791

3,861,686

214,130

5,806,678

12,502,285

Segment assets

Segment liabilities

4,401,648

4,207,785

2,724,282

82,674

11,416,389

Audited

October 31, 2021

RBB

CIB

WM

Admin

Total

Year ended

144,138

161,553

1,787

51,565

359,043

External revenue

Internal revenue

7,604

9,635

18,459

(35,698)

-

Net interest income

151,742

171,188

20,246

15,867

359,043

Operating income

68,803

62,388

45,756

(1,754)

175,193

Total revenue

220,545

233,576

66,002

14,113

534,236

Depreciation

7,559

2,075

1,743

25,595

36,972

Operating expenses

89,383

35,841

33,760

176,023

335,007

Indirect expenses

90,879

78,077

25,562

(194,518)

-

Credit loss expense on ﬁnancial assets

1,050

14,240

(202)

270

15,358

Income before taxation

31,674

103,343

5,139

6,743

146,899

Income tax expense

(3,616)

8,670

163

6,271

11,488

Net income for the year from continuing

35,290

94,673

4,976

472

135,411

operations

Net loss from discontinuing operations

(7,551)

3,459

-

(5,598)

(9,690)

Net income for the year

27,739

98,132

4,976

(5,126)

125,721

Balance as at

Total assets and liabilities by segment are

as follows:

Segment assets

2,516,932

3,815,600

233,187

5,632,712

12,198,431

Segment assets of disposal group

classiﬁed as held for sale and

discontinuing operations

159,999

149,196

-

347,922

657,117

Total segment assets

2,676,931

3,964,796

233,187

5,980,634

12,855,548

Segment liabilities

3,975,536

3,944,750

2,989,832

141,032

11,051,150

Segment liabilities of disposal group

classiﬁed as held for sale and

discontinuing operations

421,627

229,846

-

1,710

653,183

Total segment liabilities

4,397,163

4,174,596

2,989,832

142,742

11,704,333

Notes:

1. The Group's operations are organized into four segments: Retail and Business Banking ("RBB"), Corporate and Investment Banking ("CIB") and Wealth Management ("WM"), which are supported by the functional units within the Administration ("Admin") segment (which includes Treasury, Finance, Human Resources, Technology & Operations, Risk and Other). RBB, CIB and WM are charged or credited by Treasury with a market-based cost of funds on assets, liabilities and capital, respectively. The offset of these charges or credits are reported in the Treasury function within the Admin segment.

Management monitors the operating results of its business segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties. We review our transfer pricing methodologies on an ongoing basis to ensure they reﬂect changing market environments and industry practices. Transactions between the business segments are on normal commercial terms and conditions. Segment assets and liabilities comprise operating assets and liabilities, being the majority of the statement of ﬁnancial position, but exclude intangible assets. Securities and cash placements are normally held within the Treasury unit within the Admin segment.

Disclaimer

Firstcaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 20:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK LIMITED
04:21pFIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank ..
PU
04:21pFIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank ..
PU
06/02FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 02 Jun 2022 – First Caribbean International Bank..
PU
06/02FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
06/02FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited Second Interim Dividend, Payable on July 08, ..
CI
03/10FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 10 Mar 2022 – First Caribbean International Bank..
PU
03/10FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on April ..
CI
03/09FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
02/01FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 01 Feb 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank ..
PU
2021FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on January 25, 20..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 519 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,5x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 1 177 M 1 181 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Colette Delaney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl Lewis Chief Financial Officer
David E. Ritch Non-Executive Chairman
Esan Peters Chief Information Officer & MD-Technology
Neil Brennan Chief Administrative Officer