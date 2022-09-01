FirstCaribbean International Bank : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended July 31, 2022

(net of tax) not to be reclassiﬁed

Unaudited July 31, 2021 RBB CIB WM Admin Total Nine months ended 106,636 123,095 1,187 38,217 269,135 External revenue Internal revenue 5,701 6,965 14,012 (26,678) - Net interest income 112,337 130,060 15,199 11,539 269,135 Operating income 49,197 48,079 33,515 (711) 130,080 Total revenue 161,534 178,139 48,714 10,828 399,215 Depreciation 5,919 1,543 1,313 20,449 29,224 Operating expenses 68,804 26,996 25,473 137,206 258,479 Indirect expenses 70,460 61,472 19,293 (151,225) - Credit loss expense on ﬁnancial assets 7,676 7,811 (257) 1,107 16,337 Income before taxation 8,675 80,317 2,892 3,291 95,175 Income tax expense (4,683) 5,342 151 4,664 5,474 Net income for the period from 13,358 74,975 2,741 (1,373) 89,701 continuing operations Loss from discontinued operations (1,783) (13) - 1,041 (755) Income from discontinuing operations (265) 1,349 - 559 1,643 Net income for the period 11,310 76,311 2,741 227 90,589 Balance as at Total assets and liabilities by segment are as follows: 2,619,791 3,861,686 214,130 5,806,678 12,502,285 Segment assets Segment liabilities 4,401,648 4,207,785 2,724,282 82,674 11,416,389

Audited October 31, 2021 RBB CIB WM Admin Total Year ended 144,138 161,553 1,787 51,565 359,043 External revenue Internal revenue 7,604 9,635 18,459 (35,698) - Net interest income 151,742 171,188 20,246 15,867 359,043 Operating income 68,803 62,388 45,756 (1,754) 175,193 Total revenue 220,545 233,576 66,002 14,113 534,236 Depreciation 7,559 2,075 1,743 25,595 36,972 Operating expenses 89,383 35,841 33,760 176,023 335,007 Indirect expenses 90,879 78,077 25,562 (194,518) - Credit loss expense on ﬁnancial assets 1,050 14,240 (202) 270 15,358 Income before taxation 31,674 103,343 5,139 6,743 146,899 Income tax expense (3,616) 8,670 163 6,271 11,488 Net income for the year from continuing 35,290 94,673 4,976 472 135,411 operations Net loss from discontinuing operations (7,551) 3,459 - (5,598) (9,690) Net income for the year 27,739 98,132 4,976 (5,126) 125,721 Balance as at Total assets and liabilities by segment are as follows: Segment assets 2,516,932 3,815,600 233,187 5,632,712 12,198,431 Segment assets of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale and discontinuing operations 159,999 149,196 - 347,922 657,117 Total segment assets 2,676,931 3,964,796 233,187 5,980,634 12,855,548 Segment liabilities 3,975,536 3,944,750 2,989,832 141,032 11,051,150 Segment liabilities of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale and discontinuing operations 421,627 229,846 - 1,710 653,183 Total segment liabilities 4,397,163 4,174,596 2,989,832 142,742 11,704,333

Notes:

1. The Group's operations are organized into four segments: Retail and Business Banking ("RBB"), Corporate and Investment Banking ("CIB") and Wealth Management ("WM"), which are supported by the functional units within the Administration ("Admin") segment (which includes Treasury, Finance, Human Resources, Technology & Operations, Risk and Other). RBB, CIB and WM are charged or credited by Treasury with a market-based cost of funds on assets, liabilities and capital, respectively. The offset of these charges or credits are reported in the Treasury function within the Admin segment.

Management monitors the operating results of its business segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties. We review our transfer pricing methodologies on an ongoing basis to ensure they reﬂect changing market environments and industry practices. Transactions between the business segments are on normal commercial terms and conditions. Segment assets and liabilities comprise operating assets and liabilities, being the majority of the statement of ﬁnancial position, but exclude intangible assets. Securities and cash placements are normally held within the Treasury unit within the Admin segment.