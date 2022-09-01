FirstCaribbean International Bank : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended July 31, 2022
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Assets
Cash, balances with Central Banks and due from banks Loans and advances to customers
Securities
Property and equipment Other assets Intangible assets
Assets of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale and discontinuing operations
Total assets
Liabilities
Customer deposits and other borrowed funds Other liabilities
Debt securities in issue
Liabilities of disposal group classiﬁed as held for sale and discontinuing operations
Total liabilities
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Issued capital and reserves
Retained earnings
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2021
Oct 31, 2021
3,398,511
3,016,477
2,702,080
6,578,712
6,510,594
6,388,795
2,808,893
2,526,319
2,550,410
189,304
190,897
189,587
268,700
213,626
323,187
44,372
44,372
44,372
13,288,492
12,502,285
12,198,431
307,920
-
657,117
13,596,412
12,502,285
12,855,548
11,902,002
11,219,414
10,796,962
166,779
170,755
227,589
26,220
26,220
26,599
12,095,001
11,416,389
11,051,150
297,070
-
653,183
12,392,071
11,416,389
11,704,333
1,090,719
1,053,648
1,101,880
83,000
2,524
19,936
1,173,719
1,056,172
1,121,816
30,622
29,724
29,399
1,204,341
1,085,896
1,151,215
13,596,412
12,502,285
12,855,548
Director
Director
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2021
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2021
Oct 31, 2021
Net income for the period
39,795
37,065
124,851
90,589
125,721
Other comprehensive loss
(net of tax) to be reclassiﬁed to net
income in subsequent periods
Net (losses)/gains on debt securities
258
(23,180)
(6,197)
at fair value through OCI
(1,975)
(13,700)
Net exchange gains/(losses) on
(1,036)
(177)
(4,632)
translation of foreign operations
537
(4,130)
Other comprehensive income
(1,438)
(778)
(23,357)
(10,829)
(17,830)
(net of tax) not to be reclassiﬁed
to net income in subsequent periods:
Re-measurement gains of retirement
-
-
-
beneﬁt obligations
-
55,900
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
(778)
(23,357)
(10,829)
for the period, net of tax
(1,438)
38,070
Comprehensive income for
36,287
101,494
79,760
the period, net of tax
38,357
163,791
Comprehensive income for
the period attributable to:
38,525
36,546
105,576
79,183
Continuing operations
174,002
Discontinued operations
-
(481)
(1,848)
(755)
(3,332)
Discontinuing operations
(168)
222
(2,234)
1,332
(6,879)
Comprehensive income for the
38,357
36,287
101,494
79,760
163,791
period attributable to:
37,437
35,304
99,236
77,106
Equity holders of the parent
158,528
Non-controlling interests
920
983
2,258
2,654
5,263
38,357
36,287
101,494
79,760
163,791
Unaudited
July 31, 2021
RBB
CIB
WM
Admin
Total
Nine months ended
106,636
123,095
1,187
38,217
269,135
External revenue
Internal revenue
5,701
6,965
14,012
(26,678)
-
Net interest income
112,337
130,060
15,199
11,539
269,135
Operating income
49,197
48,079
33,515
(711)
130,080
Total revenue
161,534
178,139
48,714
10,828
399,215
Depreciation
5,919
1,543
1,313
20,449
29,224
Operating expenses
68,804
26,996
25,473
137,206
258,479
Indirect expenses
70,460
61,472
19,293
(151,225)
-
Credit loss expense on ﬁnancial assets
7,676
7,811
(257)
1,107
16,337
Income before taxation
8,675
80,317
2,892
3,291
95,175
Income tax expense
(4,683)
5,342
151
4,664
5,474
Net income for the period from
13,358
74,975
2,741
(1,373)
89,701
continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations
(1,783)
(13)
-
1,041
(755)
Income from discontinuing operations
(265)
1,349
-
559
1,643
Net income for the period
11,310
76,311
2,741
227
90,589
Balance as at
Total assets and liabilities by segment are
as follows:
2,619,791
3,861,686
214,130
5,806,678
12,502,285
Segment assets
Segment liabilities
4,401,648
4,207,785
2,724,282
82,674
11,416,389
Audited
October 31, 2021
RBB
CIB
WM
Admin
Total
Year ended
144,138
161,553
1,787
51,565
359,043
External revenue
Internal revenue
7,604
9,635
18,459
(35,698)
-
Net interest income
151,742
171,188
20,246
15,867
359,043
Operating income
68,803
62,388
45,756
(1,754)
175,193
Total revenue
220,545
233,576
66,002
14,113
534,236
Depreciation
7,559
2,075
1,743
25,595
36,972
Operating expenses
89,383
35,841
33,760
176,023
335,007
Indirect expenses
90,879
78,077
25,562
(194,518)
-
Credit loss expense on ﬁnancial assets
1,050
14,240
(202)
270
15,358
Income before taxation
31,674
103,343
5,139
6,743
146,899
Income tax expense
(3,616)
8,670
163
6,271
11,488
Net income for the year from continuing
35,290
94,673
4,976
472
135,411
operations
Net loss from discontinuing operations
(7,551)
3,459
-
(5,598)
(9,690)
Net income for the year
27,739
98,132
4,976
(5,126)
125,721
Balance as at
Total assets and liabilities by segment are
as follows:
Segment assets
2,516,932
3,815,600
233,187
5,632,712
12,198,431
Segment assets of disposal group
classiﬁed as held for sale and
discontinuing operations
159,999
149,196
-
347,922
657,117
Total segment assets
2,676,931
3,964,796
233,187
5,980,634
12,855,548
Segment liabilities
3,975,536
3,944,750
2,989,832
141,032
11,051,150
Segment liabilities of disposal group
classiﬁed as held for sale and
discontinuing operations
421,627
229,846
-
1,710
653,183
Total segment liabilities
4,397,163
4,174,596
2,989,832
142,742
11,704,333
Notes:
1. The Group's operations are organized into four segments: Retail and Business Banking ("RBB"), Corporate and Investment Banking ("CIB") and Wealth Management ("WM"), which are supported by the functional units within the Administration ("Admin") segment (which includes Treasury, Finance, Human Resources, Technology & Operations, Risk and Other). RBB, CIB and WM are charged or credited by Treasury with a market-based cost of funds on assets, liabilities and capital, respectively. The offset of these charges or credits are reported in the Treasury function within the Admin segment.
Management monitors the operating results of its business segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties. We review our transfer pricing methodologies on an ongoing basis to ensure they reﬂect changing market environments and industry practices. Transactions between the business segments are on normal commercial terms and conditions. Segment assets and liabilities comprise operating assets and liabilities, being the majority of the statement of ﬁnancial position, but exclude intangible assets. Securities and cash placements are normally held within the Treasury unit within the Admin segment.
