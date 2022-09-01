Log in
    FCI   BBP4161W1093

FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK LIMITED

(FCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
5.020 TTD   -8.73%
04:21pFIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – 3rd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
04:21pFIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended July 31, 2022
PU
06/02FIRSTCARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BANK : 02 Jun 2022 – First Caribbean International Bank Limited – 2nd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
FirstCaribbean International Bank : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – 3rd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022

09/01/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited

September 13, 2022

-

Ex-dividend Date

September 15, 2022

-

Record Date

October 07, 2022

-

Payment Date

Interim Dividend

-

US$0.010 per share

September 01st, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Firstcaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 20:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 519 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,5x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 1 177 M 1 181 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Colette Delaney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl Lewis Chief Financial Officer
David E. Ritch Non-Executive Chairman
Esan Peters Chief Information Officer & MD-Technology
Neil Brennan Chief Administrative Officer