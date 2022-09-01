FirstCaribbean International Bank : 01 Sep 2022 – FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited – 3rd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022

INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited
|
September 13, 2022
|
-
|
Ex-dividend Date
|
September 15, 2022
|
-
|
Record Date
|
October 07, 2022
|
-
|
Payment Date
|
Interim Dividend
|
-
|
US$0.010 per share
September 01st, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
Firstcaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 20:20:09 UTC.