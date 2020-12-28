Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FirstCash, Inc.    FCFS

FIRSTCASH, INC.

(FCFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstCash Adds Paula Garrett to the Board of Directors

12/28/2020 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of over 2,750 retail pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America, today announced the appointment of Paula K. Garrett to the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Ms. Garrett serves as the vice president of finance, operations and information system technology for the Latin America region of Mary Kay, Inc., a position she has held since 2005. In this role, she leads the financial, operational, technology and other market development functions for all of Mary Kay’s Latin America markets, which include Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia & Peru. Mary Kay is a multibillion-dollar direct selling beauty company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 markets worldwide. From 1999 to 2004, Ms. Garrett previously held roles at Mary Kay as region controller, Latin America and internal audit project manager. Ms. Garrett’s employment experience also includes service as internal audit manager of Oryx Energy Company from 1998 to 1999 and experience in a progression of accounting and internal audit positions from 1984 to 1998.

Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, “We are pleased to add another experienced and successful executive to our board. Ms. Garrett is a respected business leader with a strong track record of leadership roles in large and growing companies. Combined with deep operational expertise in many areas, she brings exceptional functional experience to our board, especially in Latin America. We are excited and confident she will assist in the further development of our global growth strategy.”

Ms. Garrett will be an “independent” director under applicable Nasdaq rules and the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines and will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with over 2,750 retail pawn locations and approximately 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index®. FirstCash’s common stock (ticker symbol “FCFS”) is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash’s website located at http://www.firstcash.com.

For further information, please contact:
Gar Jackson
Global IR Group
Phone:    (817) 886-6998
Email: gar@globalirgroup.com
   
Doug Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (817) 258-2650
Email: investorrelations@firstcash.com
Website: investors.firstcash.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about FIRSTCASH, INC.
06:00aFirstCash Adds Paula Garrett to the Board of Directors
GL
11/12FIRSTCASH, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/10FIRSTCASH, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
11/05FIRSTCASH, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
10/26FIRSTCASH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
10/21FIRSTCASH, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/21FIRST CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/21FIRSTCASH : Reports Third Quarter Results; Company Sees Continued Improvement in..
AQ
10/21FirstCash Reports Third Quarter Results; Company Sees Continued Improvement i..
GL
09/11FIRSTCASH, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 633 M - -
Net income 2020 108 M - -
Net Debt 2020 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 2 903 M 2 903 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FIRSTCASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
FirstCash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTCASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,83 $
Last Close Price 70,05 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rick L. Wessel Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Brent Stuart President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel R. Feehan Chairman
R. Douglas Orr CFO, CAO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel E. Berce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTCASH, INC.-13.12%2 903
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%42 259
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-5.69%19 826
ORIX CORPORATION-15.05%18 237
ACOM CO., LTD.-8.65%6 865
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED58.67%6 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ