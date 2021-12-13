FirstCash : Announces Upsize and Pricing of $550 Million Senior Notes Due 2030 to Fund Part of its Acquisition of American First Finance - Form 8-K

FirstCash Announces Upsize and Pricing of $550 Million Senior Notes Due 2030 to Fund Part of its Acquisition of American First Finance

Fort Worth, Texas (December 9, 2021) - FirstCash, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FCFS) today announced that it has upsized and priced its previously announced private offering (the "Offering") of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"), representing an increase of $25 million in aggregate principal amount from the previously announced proposed offering size. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 5.625% per annum payable on January 1 and July 1 of each year beginning on July 1, 2022. The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company. The Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to finance the cash consideration of the previously announced pending acquisition (the "Acquisition") of American First Finance Inc. ("AFF"), repay in full the outstanding debt under AFF's credit facility, to pay fees, costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Acquisition and the Offering and the remainder (if any) to repay a portion of the borrowings under the Company's senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The Offering is not contingent on the closing of the Acquisition or any debt financing. However, in the event that (i) the Acquisition is not consummated on or prior to March 31, 2022 (the "Outside Date") or (ii) the Company notifies BOKF, NA, which is serving as trustee for the Notes, of its abandonment or termination of the business combination agreement dated as of October 27, 2021, as amended, by and among the Company, AFF and the other parties thereto, or its determination that the Acquisition will not be consummated by the Outside Date, the Notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at a price equal to 100% of the initial issue price of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest from the date of the issuance of the Notes to, but excluding, the date of such special mandatory redemption.

The Notes are being offered in a private placement, solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or outside the United States to persons other than "U.S. persons" in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Offering and the intended use of the net proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "projects," "expects," "may," "estimates," "should," "plans," "targets," "intends," "could," "would," "will," "anticipates," "potential," "confident," "optimistic," or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward looking statements contained in this release include, without limitation, statements related to: the expected timing, size, terms and the Company's ability to complete the Offering and any debt financing; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; and the completion of the planned Acquisition and the timing and financing thereof.