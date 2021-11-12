INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FirstCash, Inc. (“FirstCash” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCFS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a lawsuit against FirstCash and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB is seeking an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.

On this news, FirstCash share price declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on November 12, 2021.

If you purchased FirstCash securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

