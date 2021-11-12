Log in
    FCFS   US33767D1054

FIRSTCASH, INC.

(FCFS)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) on Behalf of Investors

11/12/2021 | 03:20pm EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FirstCash, Inc. (“FirstCash” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCFS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a lawsuit against FirstCash and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB is seeking an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.

On this news, FirstCash share price declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on November 12, 2021.

If you purchased FirstCash securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


All news about FIRSTCASH, INC.
03:20pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of FirstCash, Inc...
02:58pFirst Cash Sued by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Over Loans to Military Personne..
11/12FIRSTCASH, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
11/02Wedbush Lifts Price Target on FirstCash to $93 From $90, Maintains Neutral Rating
11/01FIRSTCASH, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity S..
10/29Janney Adjusts Fair Value on FirstCash to $99 From $86, Maintains Neutral Rating
10/28Janney Capital Adjusts FirstCash PT to $99 From $86, Maintains Neutral Rating
10/28FirstCash to Acquire American First Finance for $1.17 Billion in Cash-Stock Deal
10/28FirstCash to Acquire American First Finance, a Leading Technology-Driven Virtual Lease-..
10/28FIRSTCASH, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTCASH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 633 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 3 483 M 3 483 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Technical analysis trends FIRSTCASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,14 $
Average target price 100,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rick L. Wessel Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Brent Stuart President & Chief Operating Officer
R. Douglas Orr CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Executive VP
Daniel R. Feehan Chairman
Daniel E. Berce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTCASH, INC.22.27%3 483
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED43.07%60 316
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL43.22%27 204
ORIX CORPORATION49.04%24 361
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED39.31%9 106
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED85.60%8 715