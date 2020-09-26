Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FirstEnergy Corp.    FE

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRSTENERGY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against FirstEnergy Corp. - FE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until September 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 21, 2017 and July 21, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Get Help

FirstEnergy investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-firstenergy-corp-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

FirstEnergy and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 21, 2020, federal law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others in connection with a $60 million racketeering and bribery scheme designed to ensure the passage of legislation that included a billion-dollar bailout of two failing nuclear power plants owned by the Company’s former subsidiary and operated by the Company. Further, the Company disclosed the same day that it had received subpoenas in connection with the investigation, which is ongoing.

On this news, the price of FirstEnergy’s shares plummeted.

The case is Owens v. FirstEnergy Corp., No. 20-cv-3785.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
09/26FIRSTENERGY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses i..
BU
09/25FIRSTENERGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn ..
BU
09/25FIRSTENERGY : Receives Industry Recognition from Edison Electric Institute for O..
AQ
09/24FIRSTENERGY : Receives Industry Recognition from Edison Electric Institute for O..
PR
09/23FIRSTENERGY : Ohio sues to block nuclear bailout money from being paid
AQ
09/22FIRSTENERGY : Aerial and Light Duty Fleet Purchases Will Be 100% Electric or Hyb..
AQ
09/22FIRSTENERGY : Aerial and Light Duty Fleet Purchases Will Be 100% Electric or Hyb..
PR
09/21FIRSTENERGY : Launches Public Safety Campaign Focused on Protecting the Public f..
AQ
09/21FIRSTENERGY : Launches Public Safety Campaign Focused on Protecting the Public f..
PR
09/21FIRSTENERGY : Utility Crews Mobilize to Assist Hurricane Sally Power Restoration..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 296 M - -
Net income 2020 1 140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 5,46%
Capitalization 15 504 M 15 504 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
FirstEnergy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,61 $
Last Close Price 28,60 $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Strah President
Donald T. Misheff Chairman
K. Jon Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bennett L. Gaines Chief Information Officer & SVP-Corporate Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTENERGY CORP.-41.15%15 504
NEXTERA ENERGY16.38%137 993
ENEL S.P.A.3.72%86 624
IBERDROLA, S.A.13.13%75 290
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.86%64 664
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.58%60 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group