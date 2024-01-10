By Josh Beckerman

FirstEnergy, which reported widespread damage related to trees and flooding from storms that began Tuesday, said service has been restored to more than 247,000 of the about 310,000 customers who lost power.

Due to the extent of damage and continued inclement weather, restoration work is expected to continue over the next few days, particularly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy has restored service to more than 425,000 customers in the Carolinas, out of more than 500,000 who lost power.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the outage map for New York's Con Edison indicated only 322 customers were out of service.

Public Service Enterprise's New Jersey utility PSE&G said Wednesday morning about 10,000 of its 2.3 million customers were without electric service, following restoration to about 65,000. PSEG Long Island said in a noon update that about 4,636 of its roughly 1.2 million customers were without power, after more than 19,400 were restored.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 1417ET