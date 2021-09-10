Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FirstEnergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FE   US3379321074

FIRSTENERGY CORP.

(FE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FirstEnergy : Foundation Donates $20,000 to Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial

09/10/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the twentieth anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the FirstEnergy Foundation is donating $20,000 to the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial in honor of those who lost their lives that fateful day.

Located in Shanksville, Pa., the memorial stands at the crash site of United Flight 93, marking the final resting place of the 40 passengers and crew members who fought back against terrorists who hijacked their plane. Their bravery likely saved hundreds, if not thousands, of lives by preventing the plane from reaching its intended target.

"Like the rest of the nation, FirstEnergy employees watched in great sadness as the events of September 11, 2001, unfolded. We were humbled by the courage of the Flight 93 passengers who fought to take back control of the plane despite knowing their likely fate," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "On behalf of all FirstEnergy employees, we're pleased to present this gift in support of a memorial that ensures these heroes are never forgotten."

This gift marks the second grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation to Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the 501(c)3 nonprofit responsible for the education and preservation of the monument. In 2011, the Foundation contributed $5,000 to the memorial on the tenth anniversary of the attacks. For more information about Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, visit www.flight93friends.org.  

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-donates-20-000-to-friends-of-flight-93-national-memorial-301373548.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FIRSTENERGY CORP.
02:26pFIRSTENERGY : Foundation Donates $20,000 to Friends of Flight 93 National Memori..
PR
10:42aFIRSTENERGY : Workers Met with Southern Hospitality During Hurricane Ida Restora..
PU
09/01FIRSTENERGY : Foundation Donation Helps Akron Organizations Provide Free Interne..
PU
08/30FIRSTENERGY : Utility Crews Mobilize to Assist Hurricane Ida Power Restoration E..
PR
08/27FIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Penelec Rebuilding Power Line to Enhance Reliability in Su..
AQ
08/26FIRSTENERGY : Penelec Rebuilding Power Line to Enhance Reliability in Sullivan C..
PR
08/26Penelec, a Subsidiary of Firstenergy Corp. Announces to Rebuild Power Line to..
CI
08/25FIRSTENERGY : and Toledo Edison Prepare for the Solheim Cup
PR
08/25FIRSTENERGY : The Illuminating Company Completes Work to Protect Young Eagles Ne..
PR
08/25The Illuminating, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., Company Completes Work t..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTENERGY CORP.
More recommendations