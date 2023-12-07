AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has donated $100,000 to support Akron Public Schools' efforts to bolster student success at Garfield High School through its new FirstEnergy Power Charge Program, which incentivizes good behavior and decision making at school.

Akron Public Schools' College & Career Academies use interventions and support tools to contribute to enhanced student behavior and academic success. These methods set clear guidelines and expectations for students, enabling them to earn reward points through positive behaviors, including punctuality, adherence to dress code and the use of appropriate language.

Lorna Wisham, vice president of Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement and president of FirstEnergy Foundation: "Our contribution will usher in transformational change within the overall school environment and enhance students' personal development in and outside of the classroom. The program recognizes successful students systematically, creating a positive academic culture while reducing disruptive classroom behaviors."

The FirstEnergy funds were used to purchase software that enables Garfield students to digitally manage their reward points and track balances. Students can redeem accumulated points at the FirstEnergy Power Charge school store for items like snacks and school merchandise. The program also integrates financial literacy for students, allowing points to be saved for significant rewards such as prom tickets or other school events.

Beyond the classroom benefits, the FirstEnergy Power Charge Program aligns with the company's commitment to prepare more students with skills and positive behaviors that contribute to the region's future workforce, including at FirstEnergy.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James: "Thanks to FirstEnergy, our Garfield students are experiencing a new approach to learning that is creating opportunities they may not have previously imagined. The new Power Charge program further encourages our students to be positive contributors at school and among society."

Headquartered in Akron, FirstEnergy has long supported Akron Public Schools. Through its FirstEnergy Academy of Emerging Technology and Design at Garfield High School, company employees offer students instructional support and real-world learning opportunities in areas of business management, energy and environmental protection, information technology and more.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-fuels-student-success-with-100-000-donation-to-garfield-high-school-in-akron-302009373.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.